Kate knows best! Princess Kate had a sweet reaction to a woman who admitted she missed a hair appointment so she could catch a glimpse of the royal. During a public outing in Scarborough, U.K. on Thursday, November 3, a woman in line to meet the Princess of Wales, 40, shared with the England native that she skipped her appointment so she could have the chance to see her while she was in town. The woman earned a couple of laughs from others in the crowd after revealing her confession.

1 DAY AGO