ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Royally Sweet! See Princess Kate's Heartwarming Reaction to Well-Wisher

Kate knows best! Princess Kate had a sweet reaction to a woman who admitted she missed a hair appointment so she could catch a glimpse of the royal. During a public outing in Scarborough, U.K. on Thursday, November 3, a woman in line to meet the Princess of Wales, 40, shared with the England native that she skipped her appointment so she could have the chance to see her while she was in town. The woman earned a couple of laughs from others in the crowd after revealing her confession.
AOL Corp

Upset by lyrics, Megan Thee Stallion tells Drake, 'Stop using my shooting for clout'

Megan Thee Stallion is not OK with Drake making music that references her trauma. She's taking issue with a lyric that appears on Drake's "Circo Loco," a track off "Her Loss," his new collaborative album with fellow rapper 21 Savage. The album, which dropped overnight, includes the following "Circo Loco" lines: "This b— lie about getting shots, but she still a stallion / She don't even get the joke, but she still smiling."
AOL Corp

BiP's Joe and Serena Detail Surprise Wedding: We Were 'So Emotional'

How it all went down! Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile gave fans a full breakdown of their courthouse wedding one week after their surprise nuptials. The Chicago native, 36, invited his wife, 25, onto the Thursday, November 3, episode of his “Click Bait” podcast, where the newlyweds revealed how they decided to tie the knot. The pair — who got engaged during season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2021 — explained that they’d actually been thinking about having a courthouse ceremony for a couple of months.
AOL Corp

How Keanu Reeves Reacted to Matthew Perry’s Memoir Digs

Keanu Reeves was not expecting Matthew Perry‘s digs toward him in his memoir, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Keanu thought the comments came out of left field,” the insider says. “It’s kind of backfired on Matthew anyway, which is why he had to apologize.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
AOL Corp

ICYMI, 'Bachelorette' Gabby Windey and Her Fiancé Erich Schwer Have Split Up

Just two months after getting engaged on The Bachelorette, a source confirmed to E! News that Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer have called it quits. Additional intel from a second source—this one with ties to Bachelor Nation—added that it was actually Gabby who ended things earlier this week.
AOL Corp

'Blockbuster' star on what video rental stores meant to his immigrant family

Randall Park’s new show, which centers around the last remaining video rental Blockbuster store, is — in many ways — a perfect project for the actor. The Netflix series — aptly named “Blockbuster” and released Thursday — conjures up nostalgia for a time when viewers brought home VHS tapes to watch big-budget action films and cozy rom-coms. At the time, most were without a single Asian in the cast, but Park said his immigrant family’s experience was still very much tied up in this culture.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy