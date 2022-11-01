Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
Royally Sweet! See Princess Kate's Heartwarming Reaction to Well-Wisher
Kate knows best! Princess Kate had a sweet reaction to a woman who admitted she missed a hair appointment so she could catch a glimpse of the royal. During a public outing in Scarborough, U.K. on Thursday, November 3, a woman in line to meet the Princess of Wales, 40, shared with the England native that she skipped her appointment so she could have the chance to see her while she was in town. The woman earned a couple of laughs from others in the crowd after revealing her confession.
Amy Schumer Seemingly Called Kanye West A "Nazi" In Her "Saturday Night Live" Monologue
Amy's comment came in the middle of an anecdote about her husband's autism spectrum disorder diagnosis.
AOL Corp
Upset by lyrics, Megan Thee Stallion tells Drake, 'Stop using my shooting for clout'
Megan Thee Stallion is not OK with Drake making music that references her trauma. She's taking issue with a lyric that appears on Drake's "Circo Loco," a track off "Her Loss," his new collaborative album with fellow rapper 21 Savage. The album, which dropped overnight, includes the following "Circo Loco" lines: "This b— lie about getting shots, but she still a stallion / She don't even get the joke, but she still smiling."
TikTok Star Bella Poarch Just Filed For Divorce From Her Secret Husband, Tyler Poarch
No, you are not alone in not knowing that the TikToker was married.
AOL Corp
BiP's Joe and Serena Detail Surprise Wedding: We Were 'So Emotional'
How it all went down! Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile gave fans a full breakdown of their courthouse wedding one week after their surprise nuptials. The Chicago native, 36, invited his wife, 25, onto the Thursday, November 3, episode of his “Click Bait” podcast, where the newlyweds revealed how they decided to tie the knot. The pair — who got engaged during season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2021 — explained that they’d actually been thinking about having a courthouse ceremony for a couple of months.
AOL Corp
How Keanu Reeves Reacted to Matthew Perry’s Memoir Digs
Keanu Reeves was not expecting Matthew Perry‘s digs toward him in his memoir, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Keanu thought the comments came out of left field,” the insider says. “It’s kind of backfired on Matthew anyway, which is why he had to apologize.”
24 Behind-The-Scenes Photos To Remind You That Camila Mendes Is Just As Hilarious As She Is Talented
From behind the scenes of Do Revenge to Riverdale, I'm basically convinced Camila Mendes is the funniest person ever.
25 Nostalgic Photos That Will Put Late-Era Millennials In Their Feelings
Prepare to feel some type of way.
AOL Corp
ICYMI, 'Bachelorette' Gabby Windey and Her Fiancé Erich Schwer Have Split Up
Just two months after getting engaged on The Bachelorette, a source confirmed to E! News that Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer have called it quits. Additional intel from a second source—this one with ties to Bachelor Nation—added that it was actually Gabby who ended things earlier this week.
44 Teeny Tiny Things That Were So Important To Millennials That Mean Nothing In 2022
Because there was no greater joy than turning to the TV Guide Channel at the exact moment the first channel started scrolling.
AOL Corp
At first speaking event in 5 years, Kevin Spacey to receive lifetime achievement award
An Italian film museum announced on Thursday plans to honor Kevin Spacey with a lifetime achievement award. The announcement comes two weeks after a New York jury found for the embattled actor in a sexual abuse trial. Spacey has been invited to participate in a master class at the National...
AOL Corp
'Blockbuster' star on what video rental stores meant to his immigrant family
Randall Park’s new show, which centers around the last remaining video rental Blockbuster store, is — in many ways — a perfect project for the actor. The Netflix series — aptly named “Blockbuster” and released Thursday — conjures up nostalgia for a time when viewers brought home VHS tapes to watch big-budget action films and cozy rom-coms. At the time, most were without a single Asian in the cast, but Park said his immigrant family’s experience was still very much tied up in this culture.
Chris Redd Was "Gushing Blood" After He Was Attacked Outside His New York Comedy Show
"It was just so much blood.... There was blood gushing out my face."
Comments / 0