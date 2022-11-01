ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots Trade Deadline Rumors: Kendrick Bourne Back On The Block? - Live Blog Tracker

By Mike D'Abate
At 4-4, the New England Patriots find themselves in an interesting position heading into Tuesday’s 4 p.m. trade deadline.

FOXBORO — The NFL’s Trade Deadline for 2022 will arrive on Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, as multiple teams will make their final attempts to make mutually-beneficial transactions in hopes of improving in both their short and long-term futures.

At 4-4, the New England Patriots find themselves in an interesting position. They currently sit at ninth place in the AFC, teetering on the sill of the playoff window. With just north of $1.8 million in available salary cap space ($1,861,759; according to Patriots cap expert, Miguel Benzan), the Patriots are not in a fiscal position of strength to take on additional salary.

As rumors continue to swirl throughout the day , the fiscal factor is an important one to remember. The deadline for restructuring contracts to facilitate trades was 3:59 p.m. ET Monday. As such, teams are no longer able to absorb any remaining money on existing contracts. The responsibility for doing so now falls upon the team acquiring the asset in question.

Still, there is a benefit to working the trade market in the hopes of landing a highly-coveted asset. It is important to note that all veteran players released after Tuesday’s deadline will be subject to waivers. Therefore, contending teams may not be able to satisfactorily utilize the post-deadline free agent market for players who might be released.

In that vein, here is a look at the latest rumors and activity surrounding the Patriots as they march towards Tuesday’s deadline:

11 a.m. ET — Bears in on Bourne?

Could the Bourne Legacy become the Bourne Departure?

Pro Football Focus reported on Tuesday morning that the Chicago Bears are among the teams who continue to inquire on the availability of Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne .

The 27-year-old has had an enigmatic season for New England, to date. Though he has appeared in all of New England’s seven games, his playing time has plummeted, seeing action on only 35 percent of the Pats’ offensive plays. Bourne has caught 11 passes for 156 yards, without a touchdown reception.

However, Bourne received his heaviest workload in quite a while during Sunday’s 22-17 victory over the New York Jets. He took 54 offensive snaps, as the team’s third option following wideout DeVante Parker’s departure due to a knee injury .

While Bourne seems to have temporarily surpassed fellow trade-rumor target Nelson Agholor on the depth chart, he is still clearly fourth in the team’s rotation behind Jakobi Meyers, Parker, and rookie Tyquan Thornton.

As a result, the Patriots might be enticed to move him for the right price. With one year remaining on his deal beyond 2022, Bourne would be more than a three-month rental. For a team like the Bears, who are in desperate need of help at the receiver position, it may be worth the investment to part with a significant mid-round draft selection to acquire Bourne’s services.

Finically, the Pats would benefit by a gross savings of $3.09 million this year (per Benzan) should they trade Bourne by 4 p.m.

