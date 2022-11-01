AG Stein joins community health leaders in conversation about opioid settlement funds

WATAUGA — Community health leaders hosted a forum alongside Attorney General Josh Stein and Watauga County Commissioner Chairman Billy Kennedy regarding opioid settlement funds at the Watauga County Recreation Center

Before introduction began, Kennedy said the intention of the meeting was to discuss what action is already in place in the county. He said he was excited to see “familiar faces” from a variety of organizations.

“Mental health is really near and dear to my heart,” Kennedy said. “I’m just so glad to get so many great people working on this, and you can succeed on this.”

Following his opening statements, Kennedy introduced Stein who discussed the work he and his team have done to combat the opioid epidemic. He spoke about the importance of the efforts and why action is urgent.

“It is the deadliest drug epidemic in American history. And we are at the deadliest moment in that epidemic. In 2021. In this country, more than 107,000 Americans died of an overdose, which represented a 15% increase over the year before, which represented a 40% increase over the year before that. And this crisis is affecting the state just as it is the whole country,” Stein said. “So this is a crisis by any definition of that word. And so you ask yourself, well, how did this crisis begin? How did we possibly get to this place? And that was born of greed.”

Stein said that in the 1990s, opioid manufactures ran campaigns convincing healthcare providers that opioids were the most effective way to treat pain without the risk of addiction. Opioids are highly addictive and there are better medications for pain management, Stein said.

Stein said he led a “national bipartisan coalition of attorneys in nearly every state in the country to take these drug companies to court to hold them accountable.” $34 billion have been won so far with other deals in stages of investigation, litigation or negotiation, Stein said.

$26 billion dollars from major manufacturers Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen along with generic manufacturer Johnson&Johnson is the first payment to begin, Stein said. North Carolina’s share of this money is $750 million, which Stein said is being used differently than any other state’s funds.

“We did something in North Carolina, different than every state in the country — we made a conscious decision that we wanted these resources to go where they would have the most positive impact. This is a crisis that’s born at the local level and that is addressed at the local level,” Stein said. “The counties run DSS, they run that emergency medical services, they run the jails, they have public health departments — so we thought the counties would do a better job serving the people than the state would in this instance.”

Stein said that 85% of the funds are being circulated by local government while the remained 15% will be handled at a state level. Regardless of how funds are designated, Stein said all money must “go to attack the crisis.”

Ashe County is receiving $2,180,892 from the settlement in total. By the end of 2022, Ashe will have received $268,057 of that money. Payments will continue each summer through the year 2038. In 2023, the county will receive $145,838. The payment number increases to $175,896 in 2024 and $181,076 in 2025. In 2026 and 2027, the payment number will be $112,291. The payment in 2028 will be $129,436. A total of $133,519 will be paid out in 2029 and 2030 for the county. In 2031, the payment total will be $115,268. From 2032 through 2038, Ashe County will receive $96,243 annually.

Watauga County’s share of the $750 million dollars is $3 million, which Stein said is “meaningful” but “not enough.”

“None of us are under the delusion that the problem is going to go away, but what these funds will do is really facilitate conversations and, I’ve been traveling to state and seeing this, it’s actually sparking a lot of counties to come up with strategic plans that they didn’t have before. A lot of conversations are happening that weren’t happening in the past,” Stein said.

Kennedy then introduced leaders in community health who have already been working on resources to combat the opioid epidemic. Executive Director of the Mediation & Restorative Justice Center Marisa Cornell, AppHealthCare Deputy Director Kelly Welsh and AppHealthCare Director of Health and Promotion Lindsey Sullivan discussed what is already being done and what they believe needs to be done.

Welsh introduced several other community partners including leaders at Vaya Health, App State’s Department of Wellness and Prevention Services, Daymark, Olive Branch Ministry and High Country Community Health.

Kennedy said the allotted time for the meeting was up prior to the question and answer portion but that the introductions showed the level of collaboration that already exists in Watauga County surrounding the issue.