Taylor Swift Announces 2023 ‘Eras’ Tour: See Full List Of Dates

Swifties have certainly found some “Peace” knowing that Taylor Swift is finally going on tour! The 32-year-old music icon announced her tour on Good Morning America on Nov. 1. “I wanted to tell you something that I’ve been so excited about for a really long time,” she said. “I’ve been planning it for ages. I finally get to tell you..I’m going back on tour. The tour is called the Eras tour and it’s a journey through all my musical eras throughout my career. It starts in the U.S. in stadiums and we’ll be releasing international dates as soon as we can. I have some brilliant opening acts coming along with me. I’m really excited to get to look you guys in the eyes and say thank you for everything. Thank for this incredible leap with Midnights and everything you’v done for me.”
Watch Carrie Underwood absolutely nail Guns N' Roses' Welcome To The Jungle in a way that would make her friend Axl Rose proud

Carrie Underwood covers Appetite For Destruction classic Welcome To The Jungle on her tour's opening night, and kills it. Carrie Underwood kicked off her Denim & Rhinestones tour in Greenville, South Carolina on Saturday, October 15, and absolutely slayed a cover of Guns N' Roses' Welcome To The Jungle as the penultimate song of her set.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Khloé Kardashian Shares First Picture of Baby Son on Instagram

Khloé Kardashian finally gave us a peek at her beautiful baby boy as the reality TV shared the first pictures of her son on Instagram this past Sunday, commemorating Halloween. The mother of two captioned the post, “Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” (Shhhhh… But I can’t...
50 Cent sends powerful message to Quavo following Takeoff death

It feels like every hip hop star has had something to say about the death of Migos’ Takeoff; that’s what happens when you’re one of the most popular rappers of your generation. While many went for simple tributes, including Tyler, the Creator, Gucci Mane and Ja Rule,...
Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico reveal they secretly got married

A pair of international pageant winners are showing love knows no boundaries. Miss Argentina 2020, Mariana Varela, 26, and Miss Puerto Rico 2020, Fabiola Valentin, 22, wrote on Instagram that they got married on Oct. 28 after having kept their relationship out of the public eye. "After deciding to keep...
CAA Signs Fox News ‘Five’ Co-Host Jessica Tarlov

Jessica Tarlov, one of the liberal co-hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” has struck a representation deal with CAA. Tarlov joined the Fox Corp.-backed cable-news outlet in 2017 as a contributor and was named a co-host of the program in 2021. “The Five” has become Fox News Channel’s most-watched program in recent months. Geraldo Rivera and Harold Ford also serve as liberal counterpoints to the show’s four conservative members, with one member of the left-leaning trio joining the program each day. Tarlov also serves as head of research for Bustle, an online content outlet that is part of Bustle Digital Group....
Original Alice Cooper Group Members Making Music Again

Alice Cooper and members of his original band—guitarist Michael Bruce, bassist Dennis Dunaway, and drummer Neal Smith—are working on new music together, a follow-up to Cooper’s 21st album, Detroit Stories. Along with Cooper, the original members have been working together, without original guitarist Glen Buxton who died...
Florence Pugh Was Told to Lose Weight and Change Her Face at 19

Oscar nominee and Don’t Worry Darling star Florence Pugh recently opened up about her previous acting experiences in a new interview. Speaking to The Telegraph, Pugh detailed an experience of hers from when she was 19 years old and cast as a pop star in a Los Angeles TV series. The actor was told that she needed to alter her appearance and lose weight in order to fit into the role, something which understandably still haunts her.
Dolly Parton wants to re-record Led Zeppelin's Stairway To Heaven with Robert Plant and Jimmy Page for her forthcoming rock album

Country legend Dolly Parton says she'll make good on her promise to record a rock album, and she'd like some input from Robert Plant and Jimmy Page. Dolly Parton says that she's "looking forward" to recording her first ever rock album, and she'd like former Led Zeppelin duo Robert Plant and Jimmy Page to join her on a planned re-recording of Stairway To Heaven, a song she originally covered in a bluegrass style on her 2002 album Halos & Horns.
Paris Jackson Releases Grunge-Bent Single “Just You,” Tours with The Revivalists

Paris Jackson has revealed her new single “just you” (Republic Records), an alt-rock anthem on the euphoria of falling in love. My hearts battered and bruised, tattered and torn but it’s yours for the taking if you’ll take me away, and out of this place / Just say the word to stop my heart from breaking, don’t break me just stay sings Jackson on the grungier, more lackadaisical track.
BTS Member RM Is Dropping His First Solo Album Soon

RM is the latest BTS member to continue his solo artist journey, with BIGHIT MUSIC confirming reports of the musician releasing his first album soon. Following in the footsteps of his bandmates Jin and J-Hope, the rapper — real name Kim Nam-joon — is reportedly in the final stages of completing his album. In response to the claims, the musician’s label confirmed the news, “It’s true that RM is planning to release his solo album. He is currently preparing for it.”
Attention 'Swifties': Taylor Swift announces US tour; lineup includes 2 shows in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Taylor Swift is going back on tour! And attention Philadelphia-area "Swifties," there will be not one, but two performances at Lincoln Financial Field. In a special announcement first shared on "Good Morning America," the "Midnights" singer said she will be embarking on tour again with music from all her "musical eras of my career."
