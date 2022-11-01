Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
IHSA playoffs Round 1 rewind: ALAH's Kaden Feagin has huge game as the Knights advance
ARTHUR — Everyone knows that the Illinois football team is getting a powerful rusher when Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond’s Kaden Feagin joins the roster next season. But during Saturday’s Class 2A Round 1 playoff game, Feagin turned heads in the passing game, accounting for six total touchdowns as the No. 10-seeded Knights beat No. 7 Vandalia on the road, 41-34.
Breeze-Courier
Morgan bounds to second consecutive XC State appearance
CHATHAM — Owen Morgan was all smiles after being given his IHSA State meet. The race will be ran next Saturday, Nov 5 at Detweiler Park in Peoria IL. CHATHAM — Ella Goodman and the Taylorville boys cross country team took off to Chatham Glenwood to race in the IHSA Class 2A Sectional on Saturday, October 29. The race featured some of the most talented and dedicated runners in the state of Illinois. With a total of 18 different schools participating the 3 mile run found only the elite of the elite.
Breeze-Courier
Mary Kate “Katie” Fraley
Katie Fraley, a dynamic elementary school teacher who influenced countless students over four decades in the classroom, and was an exuberant force in the civic life of the Taylorville community, has died. She was 85. Mary Kate “Katie” Reeder was born on November 2nd, 1936, in DeWitt, Illinois, just outside...
edglentoday.com
Marching Tigers Once Again Standout In Illinois State Band Championships, March In Halloween Parade
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High School Marching Tigers finished their competitive season this past weekend at the Illinois State Band Championship. In prelims, the band finished second place in Class 5A, earning a ticket to finals for the fourth time in school history, where they finished sixth overall in the finals.
WTHI
Cougar captured in Illinois neighborhood now calls local big cat rescue home
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A wild cougar captured in an Illinois neighborhood now calls a Wabash Valley animal rescue home. Last week, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources tranquilized the big cat in Springfield. There were reports the cougar was in residential and business areas. It had a GPS...
WAND TV
Plane that crashed on golf course originated in Taylorville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WAND) — Four people were injured when a single-engine plane crashed on the Helfrich Golf Course in Evansville, Indiana on Sunday afternoon. The Piper PA-32R took off from Taylorville, IL and was en route to Gallatin, Tennessee. According to preliminary reports from the FAA, two adults and two children were on board when the plane went down.
KFVS12
Multiple crews battle fire at monument company in Vienna, Ill.
The Williamsville community is mourning the loss of a community staple. A Vienna, Ill. monument company was damaged by fire on Tuesday afternoon, November 1. A new mural in Perryville, Mo. will be finished soon. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Cape Girardeau County deputies say four sex offenders were found...
Breeze-Courier
Skiles is TMH Colleague of Month
TAYLORVILLE – Terry Skiles, a cook in the dietary department at Taylorville Memorial Hospital, is the nonprofit hospital’s Colleague of the Month for September. Skiles, of Tovey, has worked at Taylorville Memorial Hospital since 2021. Skiles “goes out of his way to make sure things go right. He’s...
foxillinois.com
Police searching for southern Illinois man
FLORA, Ill. (WICS) — Police are searching for a southern Illinois man due to a violation of a bond. The Clay County Sheriff says Phillip Blaine Henson’s bond was previously set in Clay County Court at $1.25 million on March 18, which required Henson to post $125,000 cash to bond out of jail.
kbsi23.com
1 in custody after trespassing at Frankfort Community High School
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KBSI) – A person is in custody of the West Frankfort Police Department after Frankfort Community Unit School District #168 officials say he trespassed at the Frankfort Community High School. A person known to school officials trespassed on the Frankfort Community High School property during late...
wmay.com
Two Dead In I-55 Crash South Of Springfield
Two people are dead and another person is seriously injured following a multi-vehicle crash that closed down a portion of Interstate 55 south of Springfield for hours Sunday night into Monday morning. Illinois State Police say the crash happened just before 9pm Sunday near the Pawnee-Auburn exit, in poor visibility...
Mountain Lion Captured in Illinois Backyard
A mountain lion that had been stalking around residential areas of Springfield, IL, has finally been captured. Officials found the wildcat in a backyard on Friday, Oct. 29, according to Illinois Conservation Police. Workers with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources tranquilized the animal and took it to a sanctuary that specializes in caring for large felines.
WCIA
Two killed on I-55 in Sangamon County Sunday evening
Illinois State Police say three vehicles were involved in a crash that left two people dead. The crash happened on I-55 at Exit 82 near IL 104 between Auburn and Pawnee. Police say the preliminary investigation says a tractor trailer truck was driving northbound on I-55 and crossed the median, coming into the southbound lanes facing the wrong direction.
capitolwolf.com
UPDATED: Two dead in I-55 crash
Two people died in a fiery crash on Interstate 55 south of Springfield Sunday night. State police have updated the report to indicate a pickup truck and a car hit the semi, which created a roadblock in the southbound lanes after crossing the median from the northbound lanes near the Divernon exit around 8:47 p.m. Sunday.
edglentoday.com
Glen Carbon Location Remains Open: Annie's Frozen Custard To Close Edwardsville Business
EDWARDSVILLE - Annie's Frozen Custard officials have announced they have made what they describe as "the extremely difficult decision to permanently close the 245 South Buchanan Street location in Edwardsville because of the labor shortage." Article continues after sponsor message. However, Annie's management also said: "Please rest assured that our...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia woman injured in crash trying to avoid deer
A 30-year-old Centralia woman was injured when her pickup truck went out of control and overturned in the roadside ditch when she tried to avoid a deer early Monday morning. Jaclyn Womack of Cedar Street was traveling on Walnut Hill Road near Myers Road when the crash occurred at 4:19 am.
wdbr.com
Men killed in crash identified
The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, has identified both of the men who died in the motor vehicle crash on Sunday near interstate 55 south bound mile marker number 82. Steven Hermanson, 66, of Lebanon was transported by EMS to Springfield Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Nathan Tenneson,...
Breeze-Courier
Construction Resumes on Hathaway Project
(TAYLORVILLE) — Following a six-week delay, a housing construction project by Christian County Development Corporation (CCDC) is back underway. CEO of CCDC, Meggann Bell, said the $11 million, 48-unit Hathaway Homes II affordable housing project, located off of Abby Lane is back on track with the Russell Construction team from Davenport, Iowa. The company has returned with new project leadership and best case scenario, the first homes should become available in Spring of 2023. Bell said the project will continue to utilize local trade partners and regional suppliers. She said the project is providing a temporary construction impact to Taylorville and will be a long-standing community assets. For more information on availability, call the Taylorville office of CCDC, 217-824-4921.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, October 31st, 2022
Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested 57-year-old Hope Yates of Salem Road in Mt. Vernon following a traffic stop for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and on an outstanding Marion County felony failure to appear warrant. Bond on the warrant is set at $20,000. Salem Police arrested...
okawvilletimes.com
Fatal Crash Near Nashville Tuesday Morning
A traffic crash south of Nashville resulted in a fatality Tuesday morning. The accident on State Route 127 near Mississippi Road involved a passenger car and a semi-truck. State Route 127 was closed and traffic had to be rerouted as a result of the accident. No other details were made...
