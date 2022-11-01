(TAYLORVILLE) — Following a six-week delay, a housing construction project by Christian County Development Corporation (CCDC) is back underway. CEO of CCDC, Meggann Bell, said the $11 million, 48-unit Hathaway Homes II affordable housing project, located off of Abby Lane is back on track with the Russell Construction team from Davenport, Iowa. The company has returned with new project leadership and best case scenario, the first homes should become available in Spring of 2023. Bell said the project will continue to utilize local trade partners and regional suppliers. She said the project is providing a temporary construction impact to Taylorville and will be a long-standing community assets. For more information on availability, call the Taylorville office of CCDC, 217-824-4921.

