Taylorville, IL

Herald & Review

IHSA playoffs Round 1 rewind: ALAH's Kaden Feagin has huge game as the Knights advance

ARTHUR — Everyone knows that the Illinois football team is getting a powerful rusher when Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond’s Kaden Feagin joins the roster next season. But during Saturday’s Class 2A Round 1 playoff game, Feagin turned heads in the passing game, accounting for six total touchdowns as the No. 10-seeded Knights beat No. 7 Vandalia on the road, 41-34.
ARTHUR, IL
Breeze-Courier

Tornadoes fluster Wildcats; To face Mascoutah for Sectional Finals

CENTRAL — Sophomore outside hitter, Addison Tarr, shows off her great form while serving the ball over to the Marion side. She went on to finish the game with 3 service points, 2 kills and an ace. Lucas Domonousky. CENTRALIA —The Tornadoes defeated the Marion Wildcats on Monday night....
TAYLORVILLE, IL
Breeze-Courier

Mary Kate “Katie” Fraley

Katie Fraley, a dynamic elementary school teacher who influenced countless students over four decades in the classroom, and was an exuberant force in the civic life of the Taylorville community, has died. She was 85. Mary Kate “Katie” Reeder was born on November 2nd, 1936, in DeWitt, Illinois, just outside...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
WAND TV

Plane that crashed on golf course originated in Taylorville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WAND) — Four people were injured when a single-engine plane crashed on the Helfrich Golf Course in Evansville, Indiana on Sunday afternoon. The Piper PA-32R took off from Taylorville, IL and was en route to Gallatin, Tennessee. According to preliminary reports from the FAA, two adults and two children were on board when the plane went down.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WAND TV

Man arrested in Decatur for voting twice

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Macon County Sheriff's Office announced that a Decatur man has been arrested for voting twice in the 2022 Illinois General Primary. David E. Badon, 47, was arrested on November 2 after an investigation revealed that he voted twice, which is a Class 3 felony in the state of the Illinois.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

New revitalization project in Decatur

Decatur is using its $11,000,000 in American Rescue Plan money to pay for other resources. They include the Small Improvement Program which helps people in low to moderate income neighborhoods with small home repairs, up to $15,000. Another is the Great Streets, Great Neighborhoods initiative.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Watch now: Candidates spar over SAFE-T Act at Decatur forum

DECATUR — With Election Day just one week away, fierce debate about Illinois’ SAFE-T Act dominated a local candidate forum. During the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Pancakes & Politicians forum on Tuesday, candidates at the federal, state and local levels sparred over the act’s elimination of cash bail.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Two killed on I-55 in Sangamon County Sunday evening

Illinois State Police say three vehicles were involved in a crash that left two people dead. The crash happened on I-55 at Exit 82 near IL 104 between Auburn and Pawnee. Police say the preliminary investigation says a tractor trailer truck was driving northbound on I-55 and crossed the median, coming into the southbound lanes facing the wrong direction.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
Breeze-Courier

Skiles is TMH Colleague of Month

TAYLORVILLE – Terry Skiles, a cook in the dietary department at Taylorville Memorial Hospital, is the nonprofit hospital’s Colleague of the Month for September. Skiles, of Tovey, has worked at Taylorville Memorial Hospital since 2021. Skiles “goes out of his way to make sure things go right. He’s...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
WCIA

Mattoon officer sustains head injury and broken nose, two arrested

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mattoon Police Department is reporting that two men from Mattoon are behind bars after breaking an officer’s nose and striking his head. Mattoon Police arrested 37-year-old Kyle E. Hamilton and 31-year-old Timothy J. Cotter, both of Mattoon, on Oct. 25 around 10:30 a.m.
MATTOON, IL
Breeze-Courier

Construction Resumes on Hathaway Project

(TAYLORVILLE) — Following a six-week delay, a housing construction project by Christian County Development Corporation (CCDC) is back underway. CEO of CCDC, Meggann Bell, said the $11 million, 48-unit Hathaway Homes II affordable housing project, located off of Abby Lane is back on track with the Russell Construction team from Davenport, Iowa. The company has returned with new project leadership and best case scenario, the first homes should become available in Spring of 2023. Bell said the project will continue to utilize local trade partners and regional suppliers. She said the project is providing a temporary construction impact to Taylorville and will be a long-standing community assets. For more information on availability, call the Taylorville office of CCDC, 217-824-4921.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

Judge denies hospital’s request for injunction against one of its former doctors

PAXTON — A Ford County judge recently denied Gibson Area Hospital & Health Services’ request for a preliminary injunction against one of its former doctors — Dr. Darrin Ray — that sought to temporarily prohibit his continued employment as a nursing home medical director and family physician within 25 miles of Gibson City or Farmer City.
GIBSON CITY, IL
Outsider.com

Mountain Lion Captured in Illinois Backyard

A mountain lion that had been stalking around residential areas of Springfield, IL, has finally been captured. Officials found the wildcat in a backyard on Friday, Oct. 29, according to Illinois Conservation Police. Workers with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources tranquilized the animal and took it to a sanctuary that specializes in caring for large felines.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Two Dead In I-55 Crash South Of Springfield

Two people are dead and another person is seriously injured following a multi-vehicle crash that closed down a portion of Interstate 55 south of Springfield for hours Sunday night into Monday morning. Illinois State Police say the crash happened just before 9pm Sunday near the Pawnee-Auburn exit, in poor visibility...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wdbr.com

Men killed in crash identified

The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, has identified both of the men who died in the motor vehicle crash on Sunday near interstate 55 south bound mile marker number 82. Steven Hermanson, 66, of Lebanon was transported by EMS to Springfield Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Nathan Tenneson,...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
illinoisnewsroom.org

Latinos create change in rural Central Illinois community

ARCOLA – Drive a half-hour south of I-57 from Champaign and you’ll arrive in Arcola. The small town is in a part of the state known for its Old Order Amish community, centered around the nearby town of Arthur. Now, Latinos in Arcola are increasing in population and...
ARCOLA, IL
capitolwolf.com

UPDATED: Two dead in I-55 crash

Two people died in a fiery crash on Interstate 55 south of Springfield Sunday night. State police have updated the report to indicate a pickup truck and a car hit the semi, which created a roadblock in the southbound lanes after crossing the median from the northbound lanes near the Divernon exit around 8:47 p.m. Sunday.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Springfield officer recognized after 24 guns seized

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department recently recognized one of its officers for his role in a gun bust that recovered dozens of guns and thousands of bullets. Officials said Sergeant Michael Egan was securing a truck and trailer when he saw a gun in plain view. After obtaining a search warrant for […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Herald & Review

Watch now: Pritzker, Durbin rally Central Illinois Democrats

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker fired up Democrats in Central Illinois on Saturday evening, urging a strong get-out-the-vote effort from the party faithful assembled in the final 10 days until Election Day. Pritzker, speaking at the Illinois AFL-CIO headquarters in Springfield, was joined by Sen. Dick Durbin, 13th Congressional...
ILLINOIS STATE

