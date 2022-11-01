Read full article on original website
Popculture
Lizzo's Halloween Costume Is Causing Controversy
Lizzo drew fire from fans after dressing up as rapper Blueface's girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, for Halloween. The singer wore a costume on Oct. 28 meant to mimic Rock's look, including a missing tooth. However, the outfit has received considerable backlash online from those condemning it for appearing to make fun of someone they see as needing help. Rock and Blueface's public relationship has occasionally become volatile and even violent. Though Rock has retweeted/commented on Lizzo's videos in apparent support of the costume, the latest development in her relationship has intensified the criticism.
Maralee Nichols Reveals Her and Tristan Thompson’s 10-Month-Old Son Theo’s 1st Halloween Costume: ‘My Pumpkin’
Leaning into fall! Maralee Nichols got into the autumn spirit with her and Tristan Thompson’s son, Theo, before celebrating his first Halloween. “October with my pumpkin 🧡,” Nichols, 31, captioned a series of Instagram photos on Monday, October 31. The fitness model, who welcomed Theo in December 2021, took her little one to the pumpkin […]
seventeen.com
Yeehaw! Kendall Jenner Embraced Her Inner Cowgirl in a "Toy Story" Halloween Costume
Yippy ki-yay — Kendall Jenner has given us another slay! And you can bet your (cowgirl) boots that we're saving her Jessie from Disney's Toy Story Halloween costume as inspo for next year's not-so-scary fright night 'fit. ICYMI, Kenny's been killing the game every October with iconic get-ups that...
Rebel Wilson and Girlfriend Ramona Agruma Hold Hands and Channel The Shining Twins for Halloween
The Pitch Perfect star twinned with her girlfriend in a spooky couple’s costume inspired by the horror classic: "Shining this Halloween" Rebel Wilson went for a creepy twinning look for her second Halloween costume this year. The Pitch Perfect alum, 42, wore a blue dress with lace trim and a pink bow around the waist, which was perfectly complemented by girlfriend Ramona Agruma to evoke the ghostly twins from Stanley Kubrick's 1980 horror film The Shining, as they stepped out Friday night in Los Angeles. She posted a series...
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
blavity.com
Kanye West Attacks Mother Of George Floyd's Daughter Over $250M Lawsuit: 'You Better Get You Some Business'
Just like his net worth, the value of an apology from Kanye West might be dwindling. West appeared on an episode of Revolt’s Drink Champs and made heinous comments about the death of George Floyd. During the interview, West spoke about Candace Owens‘ documentary The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM and provided his skewed view about Floyd’s murder. “They hit him with the fentanyl, if you look, the guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that,” he said during his appearance on the podcast.
Jennifer Lawrence reveals she almost called off wedding to husband Cooke Maroney due to phobia of commitment: 'I'll never be taken down!'
Jennifer Lawrence has revealed that she nearly called off her 2019 wedding to Cooke Maroney over her phobia of commitment. The 32-year-old two-time Oscar winner said that she is 'so happy' that she didn't cancel the nuptials with her now 38-year-old art gallerist husband in a new interview with the New York Times.
Marge Simpson, E.T., And Beyoncé: The 34 Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes Of 2022
Halloween is the one night (or weekend) where participants can let loose and not be judged by their most ridiculous, sexy, hilarious, iconic, bizarre, or grotesque ensembles. Celebrities not only remind us of how creative they can get with their costumes but also how large their budgets are. Whether dressing as a cartoon character, a basic cat, or the most iconic figures in entertainment, celebrities are always counted on to work with the best teams to achieve the most realistic and top-tier costumes.More from VIBE.comIce Spice Reacts To Halloween Costume Modeled After HerDiddy's Joker Costume Leads To Heated Exchange With...
You Have to See Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest Dressed as These Two Pop Stars for Halloween: Exclusive
Halloween is just around the corner, and Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are gearing up for for the ultimate spooky daytime show special. Live with Kelly & Ryan shared exclusively with Billboard on Thursday (Oct. 27) a photo of the duo dressed as Billie Eilish and Harry Styles, with Ripa rocking the “Happier Than Ever” singer’s signature oversized, monochromatic outfit while Seacrest channels the “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” star in a fluffy pink coat. Live’s Multiverse Halloween: The Best in the Universe will air on Halloween (Oct. 31) and feature over 75 costumes and multiple secret celebrity guest cameos, creating fresh...
‘What Does She Need To Do?’ Migos' Quavo Seen Pleading With 911 Operator For Help Saving Takeoff Moments After Rapper Was Shot
Migos’ Quavo was seen pleading out for help in the moments after his nephew Takeoff was fatally shot while playing dice in Houston, RadarOnline.com has learned. A heartbreaking video from the scene of the incident shows Quavo standing over Takeoff’s body while on the phone with a 911 operator. Quavo is heard “What does she need to do? Hello? Hello? What does she need to do?” Sources told TMZ that a woman on the scene was a nurse and offered to help try and provide Takeoff with medical attention.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last night, Takeoff was fatally shot while partying...
Kourtney Kardashian accidentally copies Kylie Jenner’s Halloween costume
Sisters … or twins? The Kardashian-Jenners are famous for their elaborate Halloween costumes — but this year, Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian accidentally doubled up on the same creepy concept, both going as the Bride of Frankenstein. “When you and your sisters don’t discuss consumes [sic] in advance,” Kourtney, 43, captioned a peek at her costume on her Instagram Stories, tagging 25-year-old Kylie. Luckily, the reality-star sisters weren’t wearing the eerie ensembles on the same night. Kylie was the first to channel the Bride of Frankenstein ahead of Halloween weekend, complete with white-streaked wig and stitched-up scars. Kourtney waited until Monday to show off her take...
Billie Eilish Hits The Gym In Biker Shorts & Tank Top After New Romance Confirmed: Photos
Billie Eilish, 20, hit the gym in an all-black outfit and looked happy with how the workout went on Monday, October 24. The “Bad Guy” songstress was photographed smiling as she left the gym in Studio City, California, and walked to her car with her trainer. Her outfit included a tank top and a pair of matching biker shorts.
Mariah Carey Says Halloween Is Over, Time to Get Ready for Christmas!
The self-proclaimed "Queen of Christmas" has announced that Halloween is over and it's time to get into the Christmas spirit!. Mariah took to Instagram posting a reel of her in a Halloween costume, working out on a stationary bike. She captioned the (very glam) video, "IT’S TIIIIIIIIME!!!!!!!! 🎄🎉❤️#MariahSZN."
Elvira just gave Kylie Jenner a lesson on how to pay tribute with her Halloween costume
Kylie Jenner dressed up as Elvira for Halloween, and the real Mistress of the Dark said it was 'flattering.' But she wishes Jenner had done this.
Billie Eilish Rocks Bike Shorts Amid Hot New Romance With Jesse Rutherford: Photos
Grammy-winner and “bad guy” singer Billie Eilish, 20, has been sporting some impressive gym looks in recent weeks, including a black bike short ensemble on Oct. 28. Billie, who has recently been on numerous dates with The Neighbourhood singer Jesse Rutherford, 31, was spotted out in Los Angeles with her fitness trainer in the athletic outfit. Along with the bike shorts, the 20-year-old rocked a white shirt with a Dodgers baseball jersey, black converse, and a beanie that read “FUC-12.”
Patrick Mahomes’ Family Shows off out-of-This-World Halloween Costumes and the Quarterback Reveals Which Candy He Likes and Dislikes
Check out the Halloween costumes Patrick Mahomes, his wife Brittany, and daughter Sterling wore for trick-or-treating and what candy the quarterback doesn't eat.
Mandy Moore Celebrates Son Gus' 2nd Halloween with Adorable Photo: 'Not a Fan of Dressing Up'
Monday marks the first Halloween for Mandy Moore's 1-week-old baby boy Ozzie and the second for 20-month-old son Gus Mandy Moore proved that not all kids want to wear a costume for Halloween. On Monday, the This Is Us star, 38, snapped a picture of her 20-month-old baby Gus looking visibly upset as he's being held by his father, Taylor Goldsmith, in what appears to be a brown duck costume. The cute outfit comes with brown and white wings attached to his arms and a green hat with...
Billie Eilish, 20, goes Instagram-official with boyfriend Jesse Rutherford, 31
Backlash be damned, she’s happier than ever. Billie Eilish made her controversial relationship with her much-older boyfriend, Jesse Rutherford, Instagram-official early Tuesday. The “TV” singer, 20, shared a carousel of photos from her weekend of Halloween celebrations, including one of her and the Neighbourhood vocalist, 31, in costume as...
Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo’s Daughter Rocks Wednesday Addams Halloween Costume
Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine’s daughters are ready for Halloween! Supermodel Behati, 34, took to Instagram stories on Thursday, October 27, to share a brief, rare clip of one of her daughters wearing the perfect Wednesday Addams costume, as she chased a toy severed hand down the stairs. The little girl rocked a long, black braided wig, black knee socks, and a black dress with a white collar and cuffs. You can see a capture of the video via PEOPLE magazine HERE. The creepy-fun video also had the original Addams Family theme song playing in the background. Adam and Behati share two daughters, Dusty, six, and Gio, four, and Behati is currently expecting the couple’s third child — a development they officially announced via the supermodel’s IG account with a bump photo on September 15.
Kendall Jenner dons ‘iconic’ cucumber costume for Halloween
Kendall Jenner has been hailed as “iconic” after dressing up as a cucumber for Halloween. The supermodel donned a giant cucumber slice, referencing a famous clip shown in the fifth episode of season one of The Kardashians in which she struggled to cut a cucumber.Fans were left “baffled” by her unorthodox approach to chopping vegetables and the clip became the subject of hundreds of memes. Jenner has reclaimed the moment, however, by embracing her regrettable association with the vegetable and sharing her outfit with fans on social media. Pairing swamp-green latex leggings with a giant bespoke cucumber-slice top and...
