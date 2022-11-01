Read full article on original website
Pensacola police respond to person shot, arrest suspect
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Pensacola Police Department responded to a shooting on Friday around 9 p.m. According to officials, officers were called to E Chase Street after a caller said they had been shot. Officers went to the scene and were given the description of the suspect. Officers located the suspect shortly […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Manhunt for suspected burglar in West Mobile, caught on camera
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An accused burglar is running from authorities. Mobile County Sheriff’s Office confirming they went on a manhunt for the suspect earlier this week., which led investigators right through a family’s backyard. According to MCSO, 26-year-old Wyatt Newburn has broken into at least two houses,...
utv44.com
Man shot in Pensacola Circle K
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Officers with the Pensacola Police Department responded to reports of one shot inside a Circle K, according to a late Friday night press release:. At 9:01 p.m., Pensacola Police responded to 440 E. Chase St regarding a shooting. The caller reported he had been shot. Once officers were on the scene, they were given a description of the suspect. Officers circulated the area and located the suspect at 9th and Gregory, inside Circle K. He was taken into custody without further incident. The victim was transported to a local hospital, and his condition is unknown. Pensacola Police Detectives are on the scene; this case is still developing. The suspect has been arrested, and there is no danger to the public.
WALA-TV FOX10
One person killed in Friday night shooting on St. Stephens Road
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Prichard police are investigating a shooting death that happened late Friday night on St Stephens Road. Prichard police say that around 11:50 p.m. Friday officers were dispatched to a call of one shot at the St. Stephens Road apartments. When officers arrived they found a victim only identified as a black male with gun shot wounds to the chest and arm. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Possible shooting on Meaher Street in Prichard
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Prichard Police Department are currently on Meaher Street, near Telegraph Road. According to the Mobile County crime map, a shooting occurred on the street at 9 p.m. WKRG News 5 has a crew on the scene and is working to gather more information at this time.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD arrests 1 suspect accused in storage unit burglary
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a 30-year-old Mobile man accused of breaking into a storage unit. Officers responding to a burglary call at Life Storage, 8781 Airport Blvd., Thursday afternoon discovered that a male and a female subject broke into the storage unit and took the victim’s property, according to police. The male subject, who police identified as Preston Joseph Lesperance, was located and taken into custody, authorities said.
Mobile Police looking for suspect in alleged North Florida Street carjacking
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are looking for a man who stole a car and drove off Thursday night, according to a release. Officers were called to the parking lot at the 100 block of North Florida Street for a carjacking complaint at around 7:27 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3. […]
WPMI
Mobile Police: Masked carjacker takes mother's vehicle from teen
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at approximately 7:27 p.m., officers responded to the parking lot of the 100 block of North Florida Street, in reference to a carjacking complaint. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a 17-year-old male victim was sitting in...
WALA-TV FOX10
Reward now offered for capture of murder suspect
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The search continues for a man wanted for murder and a reward is now being offered to help find him. Twenty-five-year-old Joseph Timmons has been evading law enforcement over a week. The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office and United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force are searching for him.
WALA-TV FOX10
Suspect in deadly hit-and-run accident near Grand Bay arrested in Mississippi
GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) - Officials with Mobile County Sheriff’s Office have confirmed they are searching for a suspect in a deadly hit and run accident early Saturday morning. Officials say the accident happened around the three mile marker near the Grand Bay exit on I-10. An unidentified victim...
WALA-TV FOX10
Fugitive Files Special: MPD says Consuela Jones slashed boyfriend in neck
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One of the self-anointed “famous twins” is more hot water. Consuela Jones is wanted for second-degree domestic violence assault. She is accused of slashing her boyfriend in the neck and arm with a kitchen knife on October 23, 2022 after she confronted him about a social media posted he created, according to authorities.
Alabama man struck, killed as he walked near interstate
An Alabama man was killed Wednesday night when he was walking on an interstate service road and was struck by a motorist, a TV station reported. Mobile police said Gregory McDermott, 50, was struck and killed at approximately 9:11 p.m., Wednesday, WKRG-TV reported. Police said McDermott was found lying in...
Former Daphne Police Captain convicted, allegedly ‘exposed himself’ to women
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — A former Daphne Police captain was convicted of indecent exposure Friday morning. The case was held in Robertsdale. Danny Bell was identified by two women who said he “exposed himself” at a convenience store off Main Street in Daphne. Bell was sentenced to 90 days in jail, but will only have […]
utv44.com
11-year-old girl shot in Prichard, police search for suspects
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — Police in Prichard are searching for the person responsible for shooting an 11-year-old girl. City spokesman TJ Pettway tells NBC 15 news: it happened at the Saint Sephens Woods Apartments just after 5 Wednesday night. According to city officials, the girl was shot on the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Five injured, two arrested in gun battle on Zeigler Boulevard
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This scene left Zeigler Boulevard in West Mobile shut down for quite some time. This surveillance video shows the moments where an SUV stopped in the middle of the road while one of the passengers appears to get out and flag down the police. Once officers arrived, they found out this all started as a robbery.
5 people shot in Zeigler Blvd attempted robbery: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said five people were shot during an attempted robbery on Zeigler Boulevard, Tuesday night. According to officers, three victims and two suspects were shot during the incident. Officers said they were called to the 8000 block of Zeigler Boulevard, near Glenn Acres and the Zeigler […]
Taylor Wright: Private investigator murdered by ‘close friend’ in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A police officer turned private investigator went missing after she was supposed to be going on a normal trip to the bank. The last person to see her? A close friend. This is the story of Taylor Wright. WKRG News 5 is looking back at the crimes that shocked the Gulf […]
50-year-old man killed, hit by car: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said a man died Wednesday night after he was hit by a car on East I-65 Service Road. Gregory McDermott, 50, was hit by a car at around 9:11 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to the release. Police saw McDermott “lying on the roadway, unresponsive,” when they […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MCSO says thieves caught on camera stealing 6 cars
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two vehicles stolen out of a West Mobile car lot Tuesday night have been recovered. Now, investigators need help finding the remaining four vehicles, which were driven right off the lot by the thieves. The brazen crime was caught on camera. On top of six cars...
Pensacola man allegedly tried to suffocate his 86-year-old mother: PPD reports
CORRECTION: The victim, who Pensacola Police said is Christopher Asmar’s mother, is 86-years-old. PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars after allegedly beating and trying to suffocate an 86-year-old mother, according to the Pensacola Police Department. Christopher Asmar, 54, was charged with two counts of aggravated battery and two counts of attempted […]
