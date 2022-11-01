Nov. 3—A federal jury in Hartford on Thursday convicted a former East Windsor man of the drug-related murder of another man in Hartford in 2013, authorities announced. The 12-member jury in U.S. District Court in Hartford found Antwane Williams-Bey, 31, guilty of fatally shooting Valentin Santos Jr., 21, on Linnmoore Street in Hartford in retaliation for a theft of drugs and money from Williams-Bey, authorities said.

HARTFORD, CT ・ 2 HOURS AGO