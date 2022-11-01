Read full article on original website
Former East Windsor man convicted of Hartford drug murder
Nov. 3—A federal jury in Hartford on Thursday convicted a former East Windsor man of the drug-related murder of another man in Hartford in 2013, authorities announced. The 12-member jury in U.S. District Court in Hartford found Antwane Williams-Bey, 31, guilty of fatally shooting Valentin Santos Jr., 21, on Linnmoore Street in Hartford in retaliation for a theft of drugs and money from Williams-Bey, authorities said.
Yonkers shooting: Teenager arrested after gunfire hits 15-year-old
YONKERS – City police have charged a teenage suspect in the shooting of another teen last week. Yonkers police said Joseph Tejera, 19, of Yonkers, was arrested by detectives and booked on charges including attempted murder and weapons possession. Police said they responded to a report of a shooting...
