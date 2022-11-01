ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

19 States Where Students Score the Worst on Math Tests

The scores of fourth- and eighth-grade American students testing in a national exam in reading and math declined significantly. Setbacks in mathematics were especially striking, with scores falling more than in any other year since the test – known as the National Assessment of Educational Progress or NAEP – was first administered in the early […]
Chalkbeat

Here’s how to help students pick their favorite college

As college application season begins, teacher and columnist Dr. Kem Smith offers advice for teachers helping students navigate this exciting and sometimes emotional time. She’ll return to answering your questions next week. You can submit them here.There are nearly 6,000 colleges and universities in the U.S. Students entering universities have to narrow their choices to one. This major life decision does not have to be overwhelming if students are prepared to select...
24/7 Wall St.

The Hardest Colleges to Get Into

A college education can be key to upward economic mobility in the U.S. Earning a bachelor’s degree not only opens the door to different employment opportunities, but it also increases earning potential and improves job security. A degree can also contribute meaningfully to personal growth. Still, among the thousands of colleges and universities in the […]
thepennyhoarder.com

College Grads, This Job at a Tutoring Company Pays Up to $39K Plus Benefits

The Princeton Review, a tutoring company, is hiring an operations coordinator for instruction training. You may work from anywhere in the United States except Arkansas, Hawaii, Idaho, Mississippi, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota or Wyoming. The salary is expected to be $30,000 to $39,000 per year based on a 40-hour week.
geteducated.com

Online Finance Certificate – Undergraduate & Graduate Programs

Financial advisors, accountants, and bookkeepers are some of the most critical professionals in the business world. These individuals are responsible for balancing books, keeping track of finances, analyzing financial metrics, and maintaining public trust in business organizations. You can earn an online finance certificate and acquire one of these positions, plus boost your resume in months. Read on for a breakdown of the best online finance certificates.
calmatters.network

Rodríguez: Undocumented students deserve a chance at their dreams

As the higher education system that enrolls the largest number of undocumented students in the United States, California Community Colleges are instrumental in ensuring every student, regardless of their citizenship status, has the opportunity to pursue their career and professional goals free from institutional barriers and discrimination. Undocumented Student Action...
dallasexpress.com

‘Woke’ Policies Allegedly Decimate Military College Enrollment

One of the United States’ most established military colleges has seen enrollment plummet in recent years as it has engaged in what some alumni believe is heavy-handed, divisive, diversity and inclusion-focused cadet programming. Virginia Military Institute (VMI), founded in 1839, is the nation’s oldest military college. The public military...

