#3 Farmingdale State - 2, #2 Mount Saint Vincent - 0 FARMINGDALE, N.Y. | Third-seeded Farmingdale State traveled to #2 Mount Saint Vincent for the Skyline Conference Women's Soccer Semifinals this afternoon and won, 2-0. The Rams have advanced to the Skyline Final for the sixth consecutive season and will play the winner of the other Semifinal matchup between #5 Manhattanville and #1 Sarah Lawrence on Saturday.

FARMINGDALE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO