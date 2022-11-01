ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Bossip

In White Folks News: Julia Roberts Surprisingly Reveals That Martin Luther King Jr. And Coretta Scott King Paid For Her To Be Born

There have been 46 Black History Months in the United States and ain’t nan one of you had this doozy on your BHM BINGO card!. Throughout that time we have learned a lot of tidbits of information about things that Black folks have done but this is easily one of the most surprising. Last Friday, October 28 2022 was Julia Roberts‘ 55th birthday and according to CNN, a Twitter user dropped the previously unknown fact…
Closer Weekly

Julia Roberts Reveals Martin Luther King Jr. Paid for Her Hospital Birth Because Her Parents Couldn’t Afford It

Julia Roberts has a very poignant tie to late Civil Rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., as he covered the hospital bill for her 1967 birth. “The King family paid for my hospital bills. My parents couldn’t pay for the hospital bill,” Julia told Gayle King in an interview for A&E’s HISTORYTalks, which aired in September but resurfaced on October 28 when the Oscar-winning actress turned 55.
Bossip

Nailed It: Pastor Jamal Bryant Curtly Crucifies Herschel Walker While Second Woman Accusing Candidate Of Abortion Payment Speaks Out

Amen, hallelujah, and take your time, Pastor—but you ain’t have to go in on Herschel Walker like this, did you?. Pastor Jamal Bryant (yes, that Jamal Bryant) of metro Atlanta’s New Birth Missionary Baptist Church let it be known that while he loves all of God’s children, not all of them need to be representing the state of Georgia in the U.S. Senate.
Glamour

Read Angela Bassett's Powerful 2022 Glamour Women of the Year Awards Speech

On Tuesday, November 1 at the 2022 Women of the Year ceremony, Glamour honored Angela Bassett with a Lifetime Achievement Award for her work on stage and screen. Emmy-, Grammy-, and six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald, who presented Bassett with her honor, said it best: “An actor, executive producer, a mother, a friend, and on, and on, and on…Were you surprised that she was cast as head of the Bad Bitch Support Group on Black Lady Sketch Show, and as Ramonda in Wakanda Forever, queen of the most powerful nation in the world? I wasn’t!”
TheDailyBeast

Kimmel Writer Blaire Erskine Nails Herschel Walker With Brutal Abortion Ad

During his monologue Wednesday night, Jimmy Kimmel once again brought up the mounting allegations of hypocrisy against Georgia’s Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker, including another woman who claims he pressured her into a getting an abortion she didn’t want.“And while a revelation like that could be a five-alarm fire for most campaigns,” the host said, “Herschel Walker is a businessman. And when opportunity knocks…”Did Herschel Walker put a baby in you? pic.twitter.com/VRyff0krKH— Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) November 3, 2022 With that, the show launched into a parody commercial for a ride-sharing app called “Oops!r” starring social media sensation-turned-Jimmy Kimmel Live! writer...
