Read full article on original website
Related
Julia Roberts Just Explained Why Martin Luther King Jr. Paid The Hospital Bill When She Was Born
Martin Luther King Jr. stepped up when the Roberts's family was in "a jam."
In White Folks News: Julia Roberts Surprisingly Reveals That Martin Luther King Jr. And Coretta Scott King Paid For Her To Be Born
There have been 46 Black History Months in the United States and ain’t nan one of you had this doozy on your BHM BINGO card!. Throughout that time we have learned a lot of tidbits of information about things that Black folks have done but this is easily one of the most surprising. Last Friday, October 28 2022 was Julia Roberts‘ 55th birthday and according to CNN, a Twitter user dropped the previously unknown fact…
GMA’s Robin Roberts shares major announcement about co-host Michael Strahan live on air
GOOD Morning America’s Robin Roberts has shared a major announcement about her co-host Michael Strahan during Wednesday’s live show. The former NFL star’s colleagues, as well as fans, are sending him their congratulations in response to the big career acknowledgment he’s set to receive. During GMA...
Roy Wood Jr., Trevor Noah brawl at Atlanta Waffle House as Daily Show visits Georgia
The Daily Show’s Roy Wood Jr. and Trevor Noah are tackling Waffle House— and apparently each other— in a new skit. In a new promo spot posted to Youtube, the duo stands jovially in front of a Waffle House in Atlanta waiting to go inside. On Monday,...
Julia Roberts Reveals Martin Luther King Jr. Paid for Her Hospital Birth Because Her Parents Couldn’t Afford It
Julia Roberts has a very poignant tie to late Civil Rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., as he covered the hospital bill for her 1967 birth. “The King family paid for my hospital bills. My parents couldn’t pay for the hospital bill,” Julia told Gayle King in an interview for A&E’s HISTORYTalks, which aired in September but resurfaced on October 28 when the Oscar-winning actress turned 55.
Nailed It: Pastor Jamal Bryant Curtly Crucifies Herschel Walker While Second Woman Accusing Candidate Of Abortion Payment Speaks Out
Amen, hallelujah, and take your time, Pastor—but you ain’t have to go in on Herschel Walker like this, did you?. Pastor Jamal Bryant (yes, that Jamal Bryant) of metro Atlanta’s New Birth Missionary Baptist Church let it be known that while he loves all of God’s children, not all of them need to be representing the state of Georgia in the U.S. Senate.
Read Angela Bassett's Powerful 2022 Glamour Women of the Year Awards Speech
On Tuesday, November 1 at the 2022 Women of the Year ceremony, Glamour honored Angela Bassett with a Lifetime Achievement Award for her work on stage and screen. Emmy-, Grammy-, and six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald, who presented Bassett with her honor, said it best: “An actor, executive producer, a mother, a friend, and on, and on, and on…Were you surprised that she was cast as head of the Bad Bitch Support Group on Black Lady Sketch Show, and as Ramonda in Wakanda Forever, queen of the most powerful nation in the world? I wasn’t!”
Kimmel Writer Blaire Erskine Nails Herschel Walker With Brutal Abortion Ad
During his monologue Wednesday night, Jimmy Kimmel once again brought up the mounting allegations of hypocrisy against Georgia’s Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker, including another woman who claims he pressured her into a getting an abortion she didn’t want.“And while a revelation like that could be a five-alarm fire for most campaigns,” the host said, “Herschel Walker is a businessman. And when opportunity knocks…”Did Herschel Walker put a baby in you? pic.twitter.com/VRyff0krKH— Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) November 3, 2022 With that, the show launched into a parody commercial for a ride-sharing app called “Oops!r” starring social media sensation-turned-Jimmy Kimmel Live! writer...
Trevor Noah Wants to Meet the Man ‘That Herschel Walker Thinks He Is': Treats Life ‘The Way We Treat Dating Apps’ (Video)
As the midterm elections bear down upon us, Trevor Noah is a bit baffled that the race for Georgia Senate is so close between Rev. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. Really, at this point, Noah would very much like to meet the man that Herschel Walker has claimed to be.
Civil rights icon Martin Luther King, Jr. paid for the birth of actress Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts in 2013Credit: Gabbo T; CC-BY-SA-2.0 There is a surprising story about the birth of Hollywood star, Julia Roberts. Julia was born on October 28, 1967. As of 2022, she is listed as 55 years old.
‘The Daily Show With Trevor Noah’ Exclusive: Dulce Sloan And Roy Wood Jr. Talk Waffle House, T-Pain And Herschel Walker Headlines
Hide Ya Kids! Hide Ya Waffle House! (The first part is for Herschel Walker and Herschel Walker only.) “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” is in town for election week, filming some very special episodes and we were lucky enough to catch up with contributors Dulce Sloan and Roy Wood Jr about the show.
Sherri Shepherd has dreamed of having a talk show all her life. Next she wants an Emmy
Sherri Shepherd loves everything about her new daytime talk show, "Sherri."
Comments / 0