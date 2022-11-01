Read full article on original website
Robert Lewandowski 'expected' Barcelona struggles
Robert Lewandowski has urged patience as Barcelona struggle to regain their former glories.
Soccer-Netherlands at the World Cup
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Statbox on the Netherlands at the World Cup:. The Netherlands have been runners-up at three World Cups, coming close to being crowned world champions but missing out on each occasion. They were ahead against West Germany in the 1974 final in Munich before losing 2-1 and four years later took hosts Argentina to extra time in the final in Buenos Aires before going down 3-1. They also reached the final in Johannesburg in 2010 where Spain defeated them 1-0 in extra time. Qatar will mark the 11th time the Dutch have competed at the finals. After finishing third in Brazil in 2014, they did not qualify for the last tournament in Russia.
BBC
T20 World Cup: England reignite World Cup hopes with New Zealand win
England 179-6 (20 overs): Buttler 73 (47), Hales 52 (40); Ferguson 2-45 New Zealand 159-6 (20 overs): Phillips 62 (36); S Curran 2-26, Woakes 2-33 England earned a nerve-shredding 20-run win over New Zealand to reignite their hopes in the Men's T20 World Cup in Australia. Knowing defeat would all...
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: Princess of Wales to attend England double-header
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; Live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. The Princess of Wales is to attend England's World Cup double-header at Wigan on Saturday. The women's team's group match is...
BBC
Natasha Harding: Forward left out of Wales squad for Finland friendly
Forward Natasha Harding is again left out of Wales' squad for their friendly with Finland on Saturday, 12 November. Harding is being left out for "personal reasons" despite playing regularly for her club side Aston Villa. "I want all players to be available for selection, but with the current situation,...
CBS Sports
2022 World Cup squad list tracker: Deadline dates for USMNT, England, France, Brazil, Germany and others
The 2022 FIFA World Cup begins on Nov. 20 in what will be the first winter edition in the history of the competition. The best players in the world will take center stage in Qatar with the action running through the final on Dec. 18. You can watch all of the World Cup live on fuboTV (Try for free).
tatler.com
Sporty Princess of Wales will cheer on England at the rugby
The Princess of Wales will watch England play Papua New Guinea in the Rugby League World Cup quarter-final in Wigan on Saturday, in her first rugby match since taking over from Prince Harry as the patron of the Rugby Football League earlier this year. Before the start of the game,...
How can England qualify for T20 World Cup semi-finals?
ENGLAND can still qualify for the T20 World Cup semi-finals, with their fate in their own hands. When the Three Lions face Sri Lanka in the final game of Group 1 on Saturday, they will know what they need to do to seal their spot in the next round. Their...
BBC
Sarina Wiegman 'will not comment' on Hannah Hampton's absence from England squad
England manager Sarina Wiegman said she "would not like to comment" on the reasons why goalkeeper Hannah Hampton has been left out of the squad again. Aston Villa's Hampton, 21, has not been selected for England since being part of the squad that won Euro 2022. Reports this week suggested...
Princess of Wales to attend England’s World Cup quarter-final against Papua New Guinea
The Princess of Wales will attend England’s Rugby League World Cup quarter-final against Papua New Guinea at the DW Stadium in Wigan on Saturday.Kate became patron of the Rugby Football League earlier this year, and will be present as England look to continue their bid to win the World Cup for the first time when they take on the Kumuls.England thrashed Greece last Saturday, winning by a national-record 94-4 to finish top of Group A, while PNG set up a meeting with the tournament hosts after beating Wales 36-0 on Monday night to finish runners-up in Group D.RFL chair...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Boy's 'thundering daffodils' Wales poem
"We are proud, like thundering gigantic daffodils that will never be obliterated." Inspired by Michael Sheen, Louis, 12, wrote and performed a poem to spur on Wales for the World Cup in Qatar. The Hollywood star was so impressed when he spotted the performance on Twitter that retweeted it. Louis'...
BBC
Alice Capsey among six players awarded first England Women central contracts
Teenager Alice Capsey is among six players who have been awarded their first England Women central contracts. Lauren Bell, Charlie Dean, Freya Kemp, Emma Lamb and Issy Wong have also earned contracts for 2022-23. Tash Farrant is among the 18 players to receive a contract from the England and Wales...
Premier League clubs to reject Argentina request to release World Cup player early
Premier League clubs are expected to reject a request from Argentina to drop World Cup players from final round of fixtures before tournament.
Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb - Champions League: How to watch on TV & live stream
How to watch Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League on TV in the UK, US and Canada.
England will face bitter rivals Scotland in a 150th anniversary 'heritage match' at Hampden Park next September, as the Three Lions release details for their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign
England have announced they will face Scotland in a '150th Anniversary Heritage Match' next year after confirming their full fixture list for 2023. The current focus for Gareth Southgate's men is on the upcoming winter World Cup in Qatar, which begins for them against Iran on November 21. After last...
Premier League revealed October's player & manager of the month nominees
Premier League Player of the Month & Manager of the Month nominations for October 2022 have been revealed.
Fifa World Cup 2022 schedule: Every match and kick-off time
The 2022 World Cup in Qatar begins on 20 November as 32 teams aim to reach the final and become world champions on 18 December.The tournament will be the first to be held in the Arab world and only the second to take place in Asia, after Japan and South Korea joint-hosted the event in 2002. This edition will be the last to feature just 32 teams, with the tournament being expanded from 2026 onwards in order to feature 48 nations.Reigning champions France will be among the favourites, though no team has successfully defended the World Cup since Brazil...
Kate to watch England’s Rugby League World Cup quarter-final match
The Princess of Wales will cheer on England when she attends their Rugby League World Cup quarter-final match against Papua New Guinea.Kate will attend the crunch game on Saturday in Wigan, her first match since succeeding the Duke of Sussex as patron of the Rugby Football League (RFL).Harry launched the draw for the World Cup in January 2020, just over a week after announcing he wanted to step down with wife Meghan as a working royal for personal and financial freedom.I am so thrilled to become Patron of the @TheRFL and @EnglandRugby 🏴🏉Two fantastic organisations who are committed to harnessing...
How many trophies did Gerard Pique win with Barcelona?
The trophies Gerard Pique won with Barcelona during his time at Camp Nou.
Anton Tinnerholm confirms he's leaving NYCFC
Swedish right-back Anton Tinnerholm has confirmed he will not be returning to New York City FC for the 2023 season. Tinnerholm joined the Cityzens from Swedish giants Malmo in 2018, going on to make 135 appearances for the club in all competitions, lifting Campeones Cup and MLS Cup titles - though a heart-breaking ACL injury meant he missed the run to the latter in 2021.
