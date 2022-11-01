ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Powerball jackpot nearing $2 billion

Saturday's record Powerball jackpot reached an estimated $1.6 billion, making it the largest lottery prize in U.S. history.
Daylight Saving Time: how early sun will set next week in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — This weekend marks the end of daylight saving time and the beginning of standard time in central Ohio and many parts of the U.S. This change means that on Sunday, November 6 at 2 a.m. clocks will fall back one hour, giving most of the country a later, more sunlight-filled morning, and an earlier, darker evening with less sunlight.
One critical after west Columbus shooting

One critical after west Columbus shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3FNuEs7.
Dollar General accused of overcharging customers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s attorney general and the Franklin County auditor are calling out Dollar General for allegedly deceiving customers. Since NBC4 first reported about pricing discrepancies at the discount chain, which owns hundreds of stores across Ohio, more customers have come forward with complaints that they were charged higher prices than what was […]
When are midterm election votes counted in Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Polls might be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day, but election officials' work starts earlier and ends far later to ensure voting goes smoothly — and election results come quickly.
Woman, 79, missing from south Columbus found in West Virginia

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 79-year-old woman who had been missing from the south side of Columbus since Friday afternoon was found Saturday, according to Columbus police. Christine Thomas, 79, had last been seen at around noon on Friday driving a grey Lincoln MKS. In a Saturday morning release, CPD confirmed Thomas was found in […]
Gun owners say blocking part of Ohio gun law doesn’t make sense

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One local gun rights activist is calling a Franklin County judge’s temporary injunction against part of a state self-defense bill “meaningless.” One day after a judge granted the city of Columbus’ 2019 motion to block part of a gun law it claims violates the city’s right to pass ordinances, Eric Delbert, […]
Ohio State announces kickoff time against Indiana

You can watch Ryan Day’s postgame comments after the Buckeyes win over Northwestern in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The kickoff time has been announced for when Ohio State plays Indiana at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 12. The Buckeyes and Hoosiers will meet at 12 p.m. in the penultimate […]
Overnight Weather Forecast 11-05-2022

Overnight Weather Forecast 11-05-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3T6Lghu.
Pike County massacre trial

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WMCH) — The Columbus City Council is considering two proposals from the Columbus Department of Public Safety that would add restrictions on mobile food vendors and community noise in the Short North.
What school levies are Worthington residents voting on Nov. 8?

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Renovate, replace, and operate: That’s the basis of two bond issues on Worthington City School District residents’ ballots Nov. 8. Some in the district are for the two issues — Issues 6 and 7 — and others are against it.   Issue 6 relates directly to Worthington City Schools Facility master […]
Coach Day, Buckeye players on 21-7 win against Northwestern

Coach Day, Buckeye players on 21-7 win against Northwestern. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3DLCGz8.
Morning Forecast: November 4, 2022

Morning Forecast: November 4, 2022
Man found dead, two arrested in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A wellness check has resulted in two men being charged with a man’s death in south Columbus Saturday. Columbus police officers responded to a call from a person who was conducting a wellness check on the 900 block of Ruma Road at approximately 1:57 p.m. At the scene, officers found a […]
Ohio State ranked No. 2 in week 11 AP, coaches polls

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Buckeyes kept its unbeaten record intact Saturday with a 21-7 win over Northwestern amidst strong winds and rain in Evanston. They also kept its top-two spot intact in the rankings. Ohio State (9-0, 6-0) has been ranked No. 2 in the latest AP and USA Today coaches poll as one […]
Senate contender takes slim lead in latest Ohio poll

The video above is the Sunday, Oct. 30 episode of NBC4’s political show “The Spectrum with Colleen Marshall.” COLUMBUS, Ohio (WMCH) – Republican J.D. Vance surpassed his Democratic opponent by a hair in Ohio’s latest U.S. Senate poll. Conducted from Tuesday to Thursday, a Cygnal survey of nearly 1,500 likely Ohio voters released Friday found […]
How an election recount is triggered in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Election Day is quickly approaching and Ohio’s top elections officials are preparing for any scenario, including recounts. A recount can be triggered automatically if the margin of victory is less than .5%, or by candidate request. The procedure for a recount is consistent across local and statewide races. “We will always […]
