These high school "classics" have been taught for generations — could they be on their way out?
This article was originally published on The Conversation. If you went to high school in the United States anytime since the 1960s, you were likely assigned some of the following books: Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet," "Julius Caesar" and "Macbeth"; John Steinbeck's "Of Mice and Men"; F. Scott Fitzgerald's "The Great Gatsby"; Harper Lee's "To Kill a Mockingbird"; and William Golding's "The Lord of the Flies."
The Most Hated Man in America
At the beginning of World War II, the greatest threat to the American war effort wasn’t the Nazis or the Japanese—it was runaway inflation. The man in charge of stopping it was the country’s “price czar,” Leon Henderson. In 1942, he controlled how much coffee ordinary people could drink and how many tires they could buy. Those rules made him a nationwide villain. But would they save the country?
The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This November
As the temperature drops and the days get shorter, what are you looking to read? Our monthly book recommendations cover a lot of ground this November, spanning everything from a great filmmaker’s ode to his chosen medium to a gripping story of cryptocurrency and wrongdoing. If you’re in the mood for an insider’s take on creativity or a suspenseful work of fiction, we’ve got you covered.
The Best Books of 2022, According to Barnes & Noble
As the end of 2022 draws nearer, you may find yourself looking back on your yearly reading goal. Whether you’ve read 1 book or 100 this year, we can all agree: Figuring out what to read next is never easy. With so many great books coming out each month, crafting your TBR pile can feel like a full-time job.
5 new books to read this week
Barbara Kingsolver, author of cult book The Poisonwood Bible, is back with her take on a classic…Fiction1. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver is published in hardback by Faber & Faber, priced £20 (ebook £12.99). Available now#demoncopperhead by @barbara.kingsolver arrives in store in all its indie glory @faberbooks pic.twitter.com/45l4IARNQy— Dulwich Books (@DulwichBooks) October 17, 2022In this angry, funny, completely engrossing novel, Barbara Kingsolver transplants the David Copperfield story to 1990s Appalachia. It’s a perfect analogue – here too, the poor and disadvantaged struggle daily for survival, in a world where the odds are stacked against them and dangerous temptations are legion....
Opinion: Americans Need to Accept that the Founding Fathers Were Racists
I find it kind of odd when Americans become hostile at the suggestion that the white men who founded this country were racists. We’re talking about men who felt entitled to own other human beings as property based on their race. That’s essentially the definition of racism.
The History of Halloween and Its Now-Modern Twist
If you ask around, the history of Halloween has many origin stories with many different religions and festivals claiming to be the true origin of today’s popular holiday. However, most historians now believe that Halloween as we know it dates back over 2,000 years to the ancient Celts and their festival of Samhain (sow-in). While today’s variation of the holiday is extremely different from the druidic celebrations of the ancient Celts, you can still see similarities in themes between the two events, and there’s a pretty clear line connecting these festivities together throughout the past centuries.
What we’re reading: writers and readers on the books they enjoyed in October
In this series we ask authors, Guardian writers and readers to share what they have been reading recently. This month, recommendations include a feminist cookbook, a piercing memoir and revisited favourites. Tell us in the comments what you have been reading. Rebecca May Johnson, writer. A friend recently sent me...
History lessons: When America's politics turn ugly, violent
At the Smithsonian Institution, historian Jon Grinspan is a curator in charge of that part of the "Nation's Attic" that holds the objects of American democracy and politics. "I call this the fossil record," he said, "that just as the Smithsonian is known for its dinosaurs, these are the fossils of democracy."
Barbara Kingsolver: ‘Middlemarch is about everything, for every person, at every age’
I was four, watching my father read a newspaper. It’s the main thing I saw him do at home, read, with complete absorption. Whatever he was getting, I wanted badly. After he left, I climbed on to the sofa and stared into that newspaper, saying letters aloud. The first word that asserted itself was O-R-A-N-G-E. My brain flooded with the thrills of colour and taste. I was hooked, for ever.
The best recent translated fiction – review roundup
Eastbound by Maylis de Kerangal; Ti Amo by Hanne Ørstavik; Pyre by Perumal Murugan; Awake by Harald Voetmann
One Company Reimagined Classic Kids’ Books to Teach Children About Internet Safety
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via Instagram and/or Twitter. Follow. published...
Everyday African American Vernacular English is a dialect born from conflict and creativity
Linguists believe Black English might have originated from West African or Creole languages. Getty Images. Dr. Walter Edwards is a professor of linguistics at Wayne State University, Michigan, where he teaches courses on African American Vernacular English, sociolinguistics and American dialects. Until Aug. 31, 2022, he was also the director of the Humanities Center at Wayne State. Below are highlights from interviews with The Conversation U.S. and another online interview. Answers have been edited for brevity and clarity.
The book that changed me: how Pierre Hadot's Philosophy as a Way of Life taught me to 'love a few old truths'
The most life-changing books can seem like they have always been there. What they say may seem obvious, once we’ve read them. But that’s only because they’ve reshaped how we look at things. The French philosopher Pierre Hadot (1922-2010) began his intellectual career as a trainee priest and philologist (a student of ancient books), with an interest in forms of mysticism. Yet through his philosophical studies and writing, he has become globally renowned, exerting a huge influence in the realm of modern Stoicism. Hadot’s best known work is his 1995 book Philosophy as a Way of Life: Spiritual Exercises...
All About The Stars: The Best Astrology Books For Beginners & Experts
The advent of the internet should make the study of astrology more accessible than ever, right? Anyone who has wasted hours reading nonsense online explainers (likely written by bots) will affirm that a good astrology guide is hard to find. And with endless books on the subject, from the days of the New Age to the current rage of Urban Outfitters pop astrology manuals, where do you begin your serious study of the stars? Consult some of our favorite texts below for guidance on basics, big ideas and ancient wisdom. Congratulations: You’re an initiate, baby!
Unchained (Unquiet Series Book 3) by Kay Camden
Genre: New Adult, Paranormal thriller, Native American fiction, Contemporary romance. Kay Camden brings us to a heart pounding ending with the third and final book of her Unquiet Series Unchained. This apocolyptic tale weaves together mankind’s past and future into a present battle for the fate of the world as we know it. Waapokina, an Indian woman who lived hundreds of years before and died, along with her younger sister Ciinkawia, a violent death at the hands of the white man, was brought back to life in the twentieth century by The Silent One. She existed in this new life as a vigilante, baiting the dregs of society and taking their lives to feed the demon their evil souls in exchange for the promise to raise her sister. But meeting Mick, a 20-something, working class mechanic who holds down a second job in a convenience store to help support his single-mother sister and her three kids, changes both their futures. Mick was willing to give his life to save her so she gave up her powers to give him an existance as a Thunder-being. Now that same Mighty Eagle may be the only creature capable of stopping an engorged demon of the underworld, determined to raise an undead army of Native Americans to destroy humanity forever.
