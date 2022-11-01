Read full article on original website
hawkeyesports.com
Campbell Named Rotary Lombardi Award Semifinalist
IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa senior linebacker Jack Campbell is one of 12 semifinalists for the 2022 Rotary Lombardi Award. The Rotary Lombardi committee made the announcement Wednesday. The four finalists for the Rotary Lombardi Award are announced Nov. 17, with the winner being announced Dec. 7...
hawkeyesports.com
GymHawks Release Complete 2023 Schedule
IOWA CITY, Iowa – The University of Iowa women’s gymnastics team officially announced its 2023 schedule on Thursday. The Hawkeyes will compete in seven duals against opponents that advanced to the NCAA Regionals last season. Iowa will face Oregon State and California (Wasatch Classic, Jan. 13-15), Ohio State (Jan. 22), Minnesota (Jan. 27), Michigan State (Feb. 11), Iowa State (March 4) and Southern Utah (March 10).
hawkeyesports.com
Nijziel Named NFHCA Division I Defensive Player of the Week
IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa senior Anthe Nijziel has been selected as the National Field Hockey Coaches Association Division I Defensive Player of the Week, it was announced Wednesday by the NFHCA. It is Nijziel’s third career national honor. It is Nijziel’s second accolade of the...
hawkeyesports.com
No. 9 Iowa Falls in B1G Quarterfinals
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Sixth-ranked Michigan downed the ninth-ranked University of Iowa field hockey team, 3-0, in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday morning at Buckeye Varsity Field in Columbus, Ohio. Redshirt freshman Mia Magnotta made her first career start (and played in her second career game)...
hawkeyesports.com
4 Hawkeyes Earn Big Ten Honors
IOWA CITY, Iowa – Four University of Iowa field hockey student-athletes – fifth-years Anthe Nijziel and Lokke Stribos and seniors Esme Gibson and Ellie Flynn – earned Big Ten Conference recognition for the 2022 season, it was announced Wednesday by the league office. Nijziel earned her third...
hawkeyesports.com
MBB Game Notes: vs Bethune-Cookman
Iowa (0-0) will host Bethune-Cookman (0-0) on Monday, in the season opener. Tipoff is set for 6:01 p.m. (CT) on Mediacom Court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Tickets are 20 for adults and $10 for youth and UI Students. ON THE AIR. Radio: Iowa games are broadcast on the Hawkeye Radio Network....
Oklahoma State punter Tom Hutton announces end of career after injury
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State punter Tom Hutton, a 32-year-old Australian native, announced via social media Tuesday evening the end of his senior season and career with the Cowboys. Hutton suffered an injury during the fourth quarter of a loss at Kansas State on Saturday. "That's a wrap," Hutton...
hawkeyesports.com
Iowa Defeats Truman State, 118-72, in Exhibition
IOWA CITY, Iowa – The University of Iowa men’s basketball team flew past Truman State, 118-72, in an exhibition contest Monday night. 13 out of 15 players on the Iowa roster competed in Iowa’s lone exhibition this season.The Hawkeyes went back-and-forth with Truman State in the first half, with the Bulldogs briefly seizing a one-point lead at the ten-minute mark. Iowa then immediately fired off a 32-8 scoring run over the next seven minutes, sparked by three triples from graduate student Connor McCaffery during the run.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Tirade Tuesday: Oklahoma State Joins the Party and Iowa State Just Won’t Leave
Before we get started today, something needs to be addressed. I don’t know how, or why, but we are already heading into Week 10 of the college football season. Whoever keeps turning the days on the calendar or allowing the weeks to roll on at this rate needs to pick up their sword and fight the good fight. How are we already two-thirds of the way through the college football season? This has to stop. I’m not ready for another offseason filled with transfer portal news and preview magazines yet, but time stands still for no man, so for that, I digress.
pokesreport.com
Jacie Hoyt Era of Oklahoma State Hoops Begins with a 91-41 Exhibition Win
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State wasted no time putting on the pressure man defense and a full out offensive assault from inside, mid range, and beyond the three-point line as the Cowgirls used balance on offense and defense to set up more offense in a 91-41 exhibition win over Northeastern Oklahoma State from Tahlequah. Hoyt saw her players charge out to a 24-12 lead after the first quarter, but in the second frame the Cowgirls stifled the Riverhawks and allowed just one-point.
hawkeyesports.com
Kupcova Heads to FINA World Cup
INDIANAPOLIS — University of Iowa freshman Sabina Kupcova is set to compete in the 2022 FINA Swimming World Cup at the IU Natatorium on Thursday-Saturday. The Levice, Slovakia, native will compete in the 400 free on Thursday, the 200 free on Friday and the 200 individual medley on Saturday for a chance to qualify for the World Championships in Australia on December 13-18.
tulsapeople.com
Coffee with: Dr. Kayse Shrum, President of Oklahoma State University
Oklahoma State University President Dr. Kayse Shrum has spent the day in Claremore meeting with donors and has stopped for a mental boost and conversation at Black Wall Street Liquid Lounge, 10 N. Greenwood Ave., Suite 101, before returning to Stillwater. Opting for a green tea over coffee, the Coweta...
tulsapeople.com
Gold standard: Miss Oklahoma Megan Gold is fighting to end senior hunger
At just 22 years old, reigning Miss Oklahoma Megan Gold is the newest resident of Covenant Living at Inverness. With a social impact initiative of ending senior hunger, Gold says while she knows no one at Inverness is facing food insecurity, immersing herself into the older adult community will still help solidify her focus on aging services and older adult wellness.
kgou.org
As polls tighten, Oklahoma Gov. Stitt to host rallies with big GOP names
Gov. Kevin Stitt is hosting a pair of “Red Wave Rallies” in Oklahoma City and Tulsa this week. Election day is next week, and Stitt will host a couple of nationally recognized names. The first is with Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas in Oklahoma City on Tuesday. The second...
Oklahoma’s Legendary BBQ on Route 66
There's some legendary BBQ on historic Route 66 in Oklahoma. I can't believe I've lived here for as long as I have and still haven't made it to Jake's Bar-B-Q in Oklahoma City. Well, that's all about to change. The family and I will be heading to OKC later this month and plan to stop by Jake's for a late lunch or early dinner. I hear they have some of the very best BBQ in the state, some say the entire country. They've been doing it for over 50 years now so it's gotta be good. This I have to try for myself!
13 Oklahomans charged in federal catalytic converter theft ring
Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, took part in a large raid at a facility in Coweta Thursday.
String of mistakes leaves Oklahoma woman unable to vote in midterms despite thinking she registered to vote
A string of mistakes has left one Oklahoma woman on the sidelines for this election. Despite thinking she’d registered, she won't be able to vote on Tuesday.
KOCO
Truth Test: KOCO 5 looks into latest ads in race for Oklahoma governor
OKLAHOMA CITY — KOCO 5 looked into the latest ads in the race for Oklahoma governor. An ad from The Oklahoma Project targeted Gov. Kevin Stitt over claims of corruption. KOCO 5 believes parts of it are misleading to voters. State Auditor Cindy Byrd described the alleged actions of...
KOCO
Oklahoma man claims $2 million winning Powerball ticket
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City man claimed a $2 million winning Powerball ticket on Tuesday, according to the Oklahoma Lottery. Ronald bought the winning ticket at a Homeland store on Northwest 122nd Street. Authorities said he claimed his ticket Tuesday morning at the Oklahoma Lottery Winner Center. A...
KOCO
Oklahoma state representative arrested for DUI
EDMOND, Okla. — An Oklahoma state representative was arrested for driving under the influence. Edmond police said they found Rep. Ryan Martinez in a bar parking lot after midnight on Oct. 26. Martinez is a Republican serving District 39. He is unopposed in next week’s election and is the...
