Matthew McConaughey & His Bourbon Team Announce Outdoors Getaway in Texas

For Matthew McConaughey, bringing his own bourbon to life was great, a dream come true. But – lots of celebrities have their own liquors and other “unique” products. Simply having Longbranch Bourbon wasn’t nearly McConaughey enough. So he took it up a notch in the most Matthew McConaughey way possible.

The celebrated actor and his bourbon team joined forces with glamping property Walden Retreats. Together, they created an immersive experience for customers on the outskirts of Austin, Texas. Bourbon lovers can book a stay at Longbranch Ranch, where they’ll be treated to a bourbon-infused, ranch-style stay that combines the wonders of the wilderness with high-end luxury.

“It just makes sense to do something here in my own state and in Hill Country to bring people out,” McConaughey told People. And, of course, Matthew McConaughey is giving back to his beloved Lone Star State with the new endeavor.

For every Longbranch Ranch package purchased, the bourbon brand will donate the cost of the booking to The Trail Conservancy, a local nonprofit dedicated to the protection of the Ann and Roy Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail.

“We keep looking for things where we can give some funds to help out the Trail Conservancy and restore the trails that are around Austin,” McConaughey said. “Things that just promote people and are engineered to get people outdoors a little bit more.”

“I know how much that’s done for my own health, mentally, spiritually and physically in my own life,” he continued. “It’s hard to find that time these days in the world, in the lives we live. So if you can combine a luxury experience, plus an open invitation to get outdoors, or go take a walk in the middle of the night, or whatever it’s going to be, that’s a true five-star experience in my mind.”

Longbranch Ranch Was Inspired by Matthew McConaughey’s Early Days in Texas

Beginning March 1, 2023, guests 21 and older can book a stay at Longbranch Ranch. During their stay, guests will be treated to specialty cocktails, audio-guided hikes, glow-in-the-dark fly fishing, and a private performance from classically trained musicians.

As the outdoor oasis came together, Matthew McConaughey couldn’t help but reflect on his own childhood in Texas. “The first time you go, ‘Can I stay outside or sleep in a tent tonight?’ And I did, in the backyard. It was a scary night,” he recalled. “I was scared of every sound that happened, but I did it and ended up enjoying it.”

“I remember when I moved to Longview, I built a really great tree house,” he continued. “On one night a weekend, I’d go stay in the tree house and loved that. I felt like I was all alone in the world, like I was hiding out.”

When he was a little older, Matthew McConaughey continued to benefit from the magic of nature. To this day, he knows he can always turn to the great outdoors for comfort. And it’s that comfort and sense of peace that he hopes to share with others.

“I lived in my Airstream for four years traveling across the United States, North America,” McConaughey explained. “I’d usually stay in my Airstream. But there were nights I’d just go pitch a tent at wherever location I was.”

“And just the adventure of it helped me get my own internal clock more on time. Mother Nature has a way of doing that to us all. And to this day, I still need it and have to find it. If I get moving too fast, I need to go slow down, I’ll do it.”