Country fan favorite Luke Bryan is defending his decision to bring Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to one of his shows on Friday, despite the backlash he received on social media. Video of the Jacksonville concert shows Bryan telling his fans that they were going to “have some fun” and “raise some money tonight for the great state of Florida.” The money raised is in reference to the proceeds going towards the Florida Disaster Fund that is helping those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Bryan then brought out the controversial Jax-born governor.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO