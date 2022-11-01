Read full article on original website
Biden implores voters to save democracy from lies, violence. WASHINGTON (AP) — Six days before major midterm elections, President Joe Biden is imploring voters to save American democracy from Trump supporters' election-denying lies and the violence that he says they have inspired. Biden shined a spotlight on “ultra MAGA” Republicans — a reference to Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan — and mounting concerns over political violence. Wednesday night's speech came a few days after a man seeking to kidnap House Speaker Nancy Pelosi severely injured her husband, Paul Pelosi, in their San Francisco home, and as physical threats have rattled members of Congress and election workers. Biden said this is no time to ignore what's going on. He declared that “silence is complicity.”
Florida mismatch: Numbers reveal big DeSantis advantage over Crist in governor's race
Florida’s unusually lopsided governor’s race is barreling into the final week with the scales heavily weighted in favor of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has some big advantages over Democrat Charlie Crist. When it comes to fundraising and other key ingredients of a successful campaign, the race may...
10 Cities Where Home Prices Have Skyrocketed the Most Over the Past 10 Years
Although the real estate market is finally cooling down, home prices around the country are still significantly higher than they were a decade ago. But some cities have seen higher rates of home price...
Luke Bryan Critics Call to Boycott Country Star After Ron DeSantis Appearance
Critics of Luke Bryan now are calling to boycott the country music star and American Idol judge. They’re still upset that he invited a polarizing Florida governor to his concert this past weekend. Bryan said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis asked to come to the concert to help raise money...
This Epic 715-Mile Florida Road Trip Must Be On Your Fall Bucket List & It’s Pretty Cheap
"Snowbirds" are always traveling to Florida in the Fall, and now there is a different way to experience the Sunshine State from North to South. You can take a road trip from Jacksonville to the Keys, and research shows it's actually pretty cheap!. One study done by Vacation Renter found...
DeSantis appears at Luke Bryan concert for Hurricane Ian relief amid Trump snub
Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis made a surprise appearance at Luke Bryan's concert in Jacksonville — days after being snubbed by former President Donald Trump as he plots his 2024 comeback. Bryan was in Jacksonville, Florida, on Friday as part of his "Raised Up Right" tour. The country music...
Luke Bryan stands by his decision to bring controversial Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on stage during concert
Country fan favorite Luke Bryan is defending his decision to bring Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to one of his shows on Friday, despite the backlash he received on social media. Video of the Jacksonville concert shows Bryan telling his fans that they were going to “have some fun” and “raise some money tonight for the great state of Florida.” The money raised is in reference to the proceeds going towards the Florida Disaster Fund that is helping those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Bryan then brought out the controversial Jax-born governor.
Reba McEntire postpones trio of shows on doctor's orders
Reba McEntire has postponed her upcoming concerts on doctor's orders. The 67-year-old country music legend has been placed on vocal rest and has therefore cancelled her planned performances this weekend and moved them to December. In a social media statement, she said: "An update about this weekend’s shows. My...
Barack Obama visits Arizona ahead of midterms; Larry Fitzgerald joins Arizona Sports Hall of Fame; Sunset Crater after the Tunnel Fire
A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history. Former President Barack Obama aims to boost Democratic turnout to avert the loss in Arizona's U.S. Senate and governor's races. Six pillars of Arizona sports, including former Arizona Cardinal Larry Fitzgerald, were inducted into the Arizona Sports...
