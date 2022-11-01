ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP News Summary at 11:52 p.m. EDT

Biden implores voters to save democracy from lies, violence. WASHINGTON (AP) — Six days before major midterm elections, President Joe Biden is imploring voters to save American democracy from Trump supporters' election-denying lies and the violence that he says they have inspired. Biden shined a spotlight on “ultra MAGA” Republicans — a reference to Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan — and mounting concerns over political violence. Wednesday night's speech came a few days after a man seeking to kidnap House Speaker Nancy Pelosi severely injured her husband, Paul Pelosi, in their San Francisco home, and as physical threats have rattled members of Congress and election workers. Biden said this is no time to ignore what's going on. He declared that “silence is complicity.”
Luke Bryan stands by his decision to bring controversial Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on stage during concert

Country fan favorite Luke Bryan is defending his decision to bring Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to one of his shows on Friday, despite the backlash he received on social media. Video of the Jacksonville concert shows Bryan telling his fans that they were going to “have some fun” and “raise some money tonight for the great state of Florida.” The money raised is in reference to the proceeds going towards the Florida Disaster Fund that is helping those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Bryan then brought out the controversial Jax-born governor.
Reba McEntire postpones trio of shows on doctor's orders

Reba McEntire has postponed her upcoming concerts on doctor's orders. The 67-year-old country music legend has been placed on vocal rest and has therefore cancelled her planned performances this weekend and moved them to December. In a social media statement, she said: "An update about this weekend’s shows. My...
Barack Obama visits Arizona ahead of midterms; Larry Fitzgerald joins Arizona Sports Hall of Fame; Sunset Crater after the Tunnel Fire

A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history. Former President Barack Obama aims to boost Democratic turnout to avert the loss in Arizona's U.S. Senate and governor's races. Six pillars of Arizona sports, including former Arizona Cardinal Larry Fitzgerald, were inducted into the Arizona Sports...
