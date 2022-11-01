Read full article on original website
Homes could face three-hour power cuts this winter, warns National Grid
Households could experience a series of three-hour power cuts this winter if Vladimir Putin shuts off gas supplies from Russia and Britain experiences a cold snap, National Grid has warned. Such an event would mean consumers in different parts of the country being notified a day in advance of three-hour...
Coal mine demolishes neighboring wind farm to boost country's energy supply, drawing ire of climate activists
The Garzweiler coal mine in Germany is expanding its operations into a neighboring wind farm, forcing the company to demolish wind turbines, amid efforts to expand energy supplies.
electrek.co
A city in China is planning an offshore wind farm so big that it could power all of Norway
The city of Chaozhou, in China’s Guangdong province, is going to build an offshore wind farm so large that it is expected to provide more power than all of Norway’s power plants combined. The city intends to start work on the 43.3 gigawatt (GW) offshore wind farm before...
UAE and U.S. reach deal for $100 billion in clean energy projects
ABU DHABI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The United States and United Arab Emirates have reached an agreement to spend $100 billion on clean energy projects with a goal of adding 100 gigawatts globally by 2035, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.
eenews.net
Energy prices threaten Mass. offshore wind project
A Massachusetts offshore wind farm says it may not be viable without changes to a power contract with the state, citing escalating global energy costs and a supply chain crisis that could chill the fledgling market as it prepares to raise turbines in the U.S. Avangrid Renewables said its proposed...
mailplus.co.uk
Get ready for power cuts from 4-7pm, families told
BRITISH households should prepare for blackouts ‘between 4pm and 7pm’ over the winter, the boss of National Grid has warned. John Pettigrew said the firm, which oversees the UK’s electricity and gas networks, would need to introduce rolling power cuts on ‘really, really cold’ weekdays in January and February if the UK failed to secure enough natural gas from Europe.
maritime-executive.com
OMSA: Foreign-Flagged Tug Spotted at a U.S. Offshore Wind Farm
The Offshore Marine Services Association (OMSA) has made a remarkable discovery: a Dutch-flagged, Dutch-owned tug has crossed the Atlantic and performed at least one job on a U.S. offshore wind farm. The vessel's presence appears to counter expectations that the Jones Act workboat sector would have exclusive access to tug-and-tow contracts for offshore wind projects on the U.S. continental shelf - if not necessarily for the full scope of turbine installation, then at least for all towage and support.
PV Tech
SB Energy and Google pen 942MW PPA for four Texas solar projects
California-based renewables operator SB Energy has sealed a 942MW power purchase agreement (PPA) with Google for power produced in four of its Texas-based solar projects. The power will be used to fuel a data centre in Midlothian, Texas. Google will purchase 75% of the 1.2GW capacity produced at the Orion...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Mission Solar announces 1 GW made-in-USA solar panel manufacturing expansion
The latest announcement in a rising wave of made-in-USA clean energy manufacturing comes from Mission Solar, which said it will add 1 GW of solar panel manufacturing capacity by 2024. The first wave of buildout will be a 300 MW annual production line that begins expansion in Q4 2022. Mission...
US News and World Report
Google Signs Solar Power Supply Deal With SoftBank-Backed SB Energy
(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google said on Tuesday it would buy about three-quarters of the renewable power from SB Energy Global's Texas facilities, as it aims to operate data centers on carbon-free energy by 2030. Companies are rapidly shifting toward clean energy and transportation as they look to meet environmental...
Phys.org
A plan to power a lunar colony solely through solar energy without energy storage
NASA and several other national space agencies have recently revived their lunar colonization programs. One of the key factors that needs to be solved is how to power such a colony. Can uninterrupted solar power feasibly be realized without energy storage? On Earth, providing 100% of electricity demand 100% of the time solely from renewables, but without energy storage, is unfeasible.
PV Tech
New scrutiny on European module buying: can domestic manufacturing come to the rescue?
Until recently, purchasing solar modules within Europe had been relatively simple owing to the lack of any meaningful tariffs or duties on cells or modules made in China. However, this is now changing drastically and is being stimulated by corporates that are having to consider ESG issues and manufacturing origin. Across Europe, module buyers are now asking the same questions on module suppliers that have been part of due diligence processes by US buyers for the past few years.
PV Tech
Equinor acquires Danish solar developer BeGreen, comes with 6GW PV pipeline
Norwegian energy company Equinor has acquired Danish solar developer BeGreen, strengthening Equinor’s solar PV portfolio and capabilities. Following the transaction, BeGreen will be a fully owned subsidiary of Equinor, which was previously owned by the Bregentved Group and members of the executive board. Present in Denmark, Sweden and Poland,...
PV Tech
ACWA Power to build 110MWac of floating PV projects in Indonesia
Saudi Arabian renewables developer ACWA Power will enter the Indonesian market with two floating solar PV projects after being chosen by PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN), Indonesia’s only state-owned electricity utility. The plants – Saguling Floating Solar PV project and Singkarak Floating Solar PV Project – will constitute 60MWac...
pv-magazine-usa.com
PV modules with longer lifetimes could slash demand for materials
NREL has evaluated the trade-offs between extending PV module lifetimes or ramping up closed-loop recycling for solar panels with shorter lifetimes. It presented its findings in “Circular Economy Priorities for Photovoltaics in the Energy Transition,” which was recently published in PLOS One. Using the United States as a...
rigzone.com
Offshore Wind Set For $1 Trillion Investment In Next Decade
In the next decade, $1 trillion is set to flow into offshore wind. Everyone – from legacy energy providers to Big Oil – is making moves in this space. Despite being the global leader, the European offshore wind industry is still in its infancy and the largest opportunities lie ahead. In 2021, offshore wind supplied just 9% of annual power generation in the largest five offshore wind markets in the region. It did, however, surpass onshore wind generation in three of the top five markets: the UK, the Netherlands, and Belgium.
PV Tech
US and UAE sign global clean energy partnership to bring US$100 billion of investment
The US and United Arab Emirates (UAE) have signed a significant new clean energy framework in Abu Dhabi, the White House has announced. The Partnership for Accelerating Clean Energy (PACE) is set to catalyse US$100 billion in global investment in the sector, the Department of State said, and allow acceleration towards the goal of deploying 100GW of clean energy globally by 2035. A White House fact sheet highlighted “a global clean energy future and long-term energy security” as primary concerns of PACE.
PV Tech
Scatec to invest US$950 million in renewables through 2027, adding 1.5GW capacity per year
Independent power producer (IPP) Scatec plans to invest NOK10 billion (US$946 million) of equity into new renewable power plants through 2027. The investment would correspond to adding on average 1.5GW of new renewable capacity every year. The Norwegian IPP will expand its presence in selected emerging markets such as South...
Energy & Environment — Republicans probe oil reserve releases
Republicans examine the Strategic Petroleum Reserve releases, an additional report today raises concerns about climate actions thus far and Shell reports big profits. This is Overnight Energy & Environment, your source for the latest news focused on energy, the environment and beyond. For The Hill, we’re Rachel Frazin and Zack Budryk.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Utility-scale solar slowed in Q3 2022, but momentum expected to build
With just under 1.9 GW of utility-scale solar installed in Q3 2022, the industry experienced its slowest quarter since Q3 2020. This was expected to be a landmark year for solar, but global supply challenges have hampered growth, delayed projects, and driven up prices. Despite this, optimism remains. The American...
