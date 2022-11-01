Until recently, purchasing solar modules within Europe had been relatively simple owing to the lack of any meaningful tariffs or duties on cells or modules made in China. However, this is now changing drastically and is being stimulated by corporates that are having to consider ESG issues and manufacturing origin. Across Europe, module buyers are now asking the same questions on module suppliers that have been part of due diligence processes by US buyers for the past few years.

13 HOURS AGO