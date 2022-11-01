Read full article on original website
BBC
Dance music is second most popular UK genre - BPI
Dance music becoming the UK's second most popular genre is a sign "people are more connected to it than ever before," LF System has said. The Scottish duo have been among rising stars who've helped to fuel the rising popularity of dance music. British Phonographic Industry (BPI) analysis found the...
Taylor Swift makes US song charts history with 'Midnights'
Taylor Swift made music history Monday, becoming the first artist ever to simultaneously nab all 10 spots on the top US song chart after the release of her album "Midnights." The three songs off "Midnights" not in the top 10 also charted, as did seven more tracks from the extended "3am edition."
Stereogum
Sam Smith & Kim Petras Become First Publicly Non-Binary & Transgender Solo Artists To Top Hot 100 As “Unholy” Hits #1
Sam Smith and Kim Petras have reached #1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 with their collaborative single “Unholy.” It’s the first #1 hit for each artist. Smith previously peaked at #2 with 2014’s “Stay With Me,” while “Unholy” is Petras’ first song to crack the chart.
TODAY.com
This Italian singer released a gibberish song in the 1970s meant to sound like English. It was a hit
In 1972, Italian singer Adriano Celentano created a hit song that made no sense. Upon first listen, anyone might mistake Celentano’s vocalization of “Prisencolinensinainciusol” for the voice of an American rocker the likes of James Brown. Ultimately though, the song was performed not in Italian or even in English but entirely in gibberish, however, with the intent of sounding like it was 100% American.
Barbra Streisand: ‘It’s the funniest thing to me that people still can’t get my name right’
On the night of 9 September 1960, an 18-year-old Barbra Streisand made her way through Greenwich Village to a tiny club called the Bon Soir to perform the first paid solo show of her career. “I remember walking to the club wearing an antique vest from the thrift shop and antique shoes from the 1920s that I still have in my closet today,” she recalled to the Guardian earlier this month. “On the way, I remember thinking, ‘this could be the beginning of a big change in my life.’”
Halsey thanks Alanis Morissette for helping her write ‘the best f–k you’ songs
Halsey credits Alanis Morissette as the inspiration behind her “best f–k you” songs. While performing at the Hollywood Bowl for the “We Can Survive” concert in Los Angeles Saturday night, the singer thanked the headliner for influencing her songwriting over the years. “[She taught me]...
The Band Is Back Together Again: 16 Sultry Sade Tracks To Prepare For Their Return
The band is back together, recording their next album. To celebrate, we created a list of 16 sultry Sade tracks. Check it out inside.
Complex
Here Are the First Week Numbers for Taylor Swift’s Chart-Topping Album ‘Midnights’
The first week numbers for Taylor Swift’s latest album Midnights are in, and they are absolutely staggering. Her tenth studio album amassed 1.578 million equivalent album units, the largest single week on the Billboard 200 in nearly seven years. Of that sum, 1.140 million consisted of album sales, and 419,000 was comprised of SEA units, equaling 549.26 million on-demand streams of the tracks. The remaining 19,000 came by way of TEA units.
dancehallmag.com
Grammy CEO Urges Reggae, Dancehall Community To Become Recording Academy Voting Members
“If Reggae and Dancehall and other genres want more representation, more nominations, for a variety of people, more performances on the (live Grammy Awards) show, more trophies, more services, I think membership is where it all starts.”. That’s the word from Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy of...
dancehallmag.com
October 2022: 7 Reggae/Dancehall Songs Worth Streaming
As we enter the fourth quarter of the year, music releases have slowed somewhat. Still, for many, the fourth quarter is the championship quarter. That time of the year when champions shine. It is a sign of endurance, a sign that one has it in them to triumph not just over their opponents but over the competition itself and its temporal boundaries. With dancehall listeners, it can be a detriment to ease up and and not have a presence during this latter part of the year as many classics were and continue to be popularized during this time. End-of-year hits tend the set the tone for the next year and as a result, often get raptured into the new-year hit lists. This month we have some interesting releases so without further hesitation; 7 reggae/dancehall songs worth streaming, released in October 2022.
disruptmagazine.com
Don Afric is All Set to Rock the Stage of Global Music
The rise of a multitalented and versatile singer is in the cards! The world is about to witness the heights of the success of Don Afric on the stage of the global music industry. This statement will seem accurately justified if one gets the chance to listen to his super soothing voice. With expertise on different fronts of music performances, Don Afric has already produced so powerful music that it has left his fans spellbound. His performances hint towards the fact that Don Afric is not far from ruling on the hearts of people with the magic of his music. So, today we will dive deeper into the world of Don Afric; an inspirational figure of global music industry.
