Read full article on original website
Related
White Sox expected to part ways with ex-Yankees coach under new manager Pedro Grifol
That’s what the Chicago White Sox are getting ready to say to hitting coach Frank Menechino. The Athletic’s James Fegan reports “Menechino, third base coach Joe McEwing and catching instructor Jerry Narron are all not returning in 2023″ under new manager Pedro Grifol. Menechino bore the...
Red Sox’s Enmanuel Valdez (Christian Vázquez trade) must be added to roster to prevent free agency
Red Sox prospect Enmanuel Valdez, who Boston acquired from the Houston Astros in the Christian Vázquez trade, is eligible to become a minor league free agent this offseason. But the Red Sox can block the 23-year-old second baseman from reaching free agency by adding him to the 40-man roster within five days following the end of the World Series. Valdez is the top prospect Boston acquired in the Vázquez trade and Baseball America ranks him the No. 16 prospect in the organization. And so he’s likely to be added to the roster.
Red Sox giving ex-Yankees southpaw good look over with contract option looming
The Boston Red Sox are doing their due diligence on former New York Yankees left-hander James Paxton. The Boston Globe reports the Red Sox brought Paxton to Boston for an exam after the season. “Broadly speaking, everything was on track. Everything is as expected,” said Red Sox chief baseball officer...
Phillies fans furious at Jose Alvarado for Game 4 meltdown
Philadelphia Phillies fans were not pleased with relief pitcher Jose Alvarado, whose meltdown helped the Houston Astros take a 5-0 lead in Game 4. The Philadelphia Phillies were looking to build off of their huge 7-0 Game 3 win over the Houston Astros on Wednesday night. The runs did not come as easily for the Phillies, but the Astros threatened early, but did not have any runs to their credit through the first four innings. Then, the fifth inning happened.
Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale makes unsurprising decision
In theory, Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale could have become a free agent this offseason. He had received an opt-out clause in the five year, $145 million extension that he signed after the 2018 season, allowing him to return to the market following the 2022 campaign. Doing so would mean forgoing the final two years, and $55 million, on that deal.
Mets have plan in place if Brandon Nimmo bolts in free agency
The Mets may need to prepare to say goodbye to Brandon Nimmo. The outfielder will hit free agency at the completion of the World Series. Five days after the Phillies and Astros finish their business, Nimmo will have the opportunity to talk to other teams. The 29-year-old may be done with New York.
World Series 2022: Ex-Mets star Keith Hernandez is all-in on Phillies
Keith Hernandez ’s view on the Philadelphia Phillies has completely turned around. In August, the New York Mets commentator stated that he avoided working games against the Phillies because of they were unenjoyable to watch due to their lack of strong defense. BUY PHILLIES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
1 free agent reliever not named Edwin Diaz the Mets should sign
The New York Mets are officially in the offseason and are patiently awaiting free agency, as the work is cut out for the front office. With plenty on the plates of management, pitching will be the number one topic. We are all aware of the Mets top-dog starting pitchers who...
Mets free agent prediction: Where Brandon Nimmo will sign and for how much
Where will Brandon Nimmo play baseball in 2023? Many New York Mets fans are hoping it’s around 81 games at Citi Field. Nimmo is reaching free agency for the first time in his career this offseason and is definitely a keeper. Nimmo’s ability to reach base, hit, and growth...
MLB free agency will include Japanese star pitcher Kodai Senga: 4 ideal landing spots
MLB free agency this winter will now reportedly include one of Japan’s top starting pitchers, Kodai Senga. With the 2022
Yardbarker
Red Sox Linked To Top Free Agent Slugger After Season-Long Power Outage
The Boston Red Sox have a few holes to address this offseason after a last-place finish in the American League East. One of the top free agents on the market could solve of few of Boston's problems, and he's already being linked to the Red Sox. In a roundtable from...
Red Sox Reliever Elects Free Agency After Inconsistent Stint In Boston
The Boston Red Sox lost reliever Tyler Danish after he was outrighted and elected free agency over a demotion to Triple-A Worcester.
Red Sox rookie’s knee injury is officially cause for concern
After a season marred with injury after injury, the last thing the Boston Red Sox need is to be concerned with another injury before the offseason even begins, especially when it’s their prized rookie, Triston Casas. Casas, their first-round pick in 2018 who made his long-awaited big-league debut in...
World Series: Javier pitches Astros past Phillies in Game 4
Starter Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros bullpen teamed up to throw the first combined no-hitter in World Series history and fueled a 5-0 Game 4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday in Philadelphia.
Why the answer to one question sealed the fit between Matt Quatraro and the Royals
It’s still hard to believe, given their history, that the Royals sought this type of manager.
tigerrag.com
Former LSU standout DJ LeMahieu receives fourth Gold Glove Award
Former LSU infielder DJ LeMahieu of the New York Yankees has won his fourth career MLB Gold Glove Award. LeMahieu, 34, won his Gold Glove at the newly established utility spot. For the utility position, Rawlings collaborated with the Society for American Baseball Research (SABR) to create a specialized defensive formula separate from the traditional selection process.
FanSided
294K+
Followers
561K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0