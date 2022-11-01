Read full article on original website
wdadradio.com
ONE DEAD AFTER HIGH-SPEED CHASE IN DERRY TOWNSHIP
A suspect in a domestic incident from Cambria County is dead after a high-speed police chase ended with a crash on Route 22 in Derry Township. (State police continue to investigate the crash scene in Derry Township. Photo by Josh Widdowson. State Police Trooper Steve Limani said that the investigation...
wtae.com
High-speed chase ends in Westmoreland County crash; suspect shot dead by state police
DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person is dead after a police chase ended in a crash and shooting, leading to the closure of a five-mile stretch of Route 22 in Derry Township, Westmoreland County. Route 22 is closed in both directions between New Derry Road and Latrobe New Alexandria...
explore venango
Pickup Collides With Car, Slams into House Along Route 322
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – According to police, a pickup truck collided with a car and then struck a house along Route 322 on Wednesday morning. (Photo by Santana Nicole Irwin.) According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened on U.S. Route 322 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, at...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police: Child Passenger Injured After Tire Falls Off Camper, Strikes Moving Vehicle
HUSTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in which a blown tire struck a vehicle on Bennetts Valley Highway. According to Clearfield-based State Police, the incident happened on Bennetts Valley Highway in Huston Township, Clearfield County, around 4:33 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Police say...
Woman seriously injured after head-on crash with tractor-trailer in State College
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 28-year-old State College woman was flown to UPMC Altoona after she collided head-on with a tractor-trailer Thursday morning. On Nov. 3 around 2:15 a.m., State College police arrived at a two-vehicle crash that happened on North Atherton Street at Hillcrest Avenue. Police said the woman was driving north in […]
Father arrested for stabbing son in Armstrong County
ARMSTRONG COUNTY — A 75-year-old man is accused of stabbing his son after an argument. State police in Kittanning said James Suman, of Vandergrift, stabbed his son Wednesday evening in the 1100 block of Washington Street, Parks Township. The victim was flown to an area hospital and treated for...
Teens rushed to hospital after police chase in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three teens were taken to the hospital after crashing their car while trying to flee from Pennsylvania State Police (PSP). According to the police report, the three teens, a 19 and 18-year-old passenger with a 17-year-old driver, were traveling on Coleman Station Road in Stoneycreek Township at around 3:25 p.m. […]
butlerradio.com
Route 422 Crash Slows Traffic
Police are providing more details on a crash that happened on Route 422 Wednesday afternoon. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly after 2 p.m. for an accident near the intersection with Route 8, at the Mercer Road overpass. Police say a 17-year-old driver tried to make...
WJAC TV
Police: Man killed after vehicle vs motorcycle crash in Blair County
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Allegheny Township Police Department say a 66-year-old man was killed Wednesday following a vehicle versus motorcycle crash in Blair County. Investigators say crews were dispatched to the intersection of South Logan Blvd. and Convention Center Blvd., around noon, for a report...
WJAC TV
Suspect identified in multi-county chase that ended on Route 22
According to Westmoreland County Coroner Timothy Carson, the suspect in the officer-involved shooting that happened Thursday in Derry Township has been identified. The coroner identified the suspect as Krysten H. Pretlor, a 35-year-old man, from Johnstown. Officials say Pretlor was involved in a high-speed pursuit with multiple police departments. Police...
One dead after Blair County motorcycle crash
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man was killed after a motorcycle crash happened Wednesday in Blair County, according to a press release. Allegheny Township police wrote in the release that, at 12:04 p.m., they were called to a reported crash between a motorcycle and an SUV at the intersection of South Logan Boulevard and Convention […]
wdadradio.com
INDIANA BOROUGH POLICE INVESTIGATING STABBING
Indiana Borough Police are investigating a stabbing that happened yesterday afternoon. Police were summoned at 4:15 PM to a home in the 400 block of Church Street, with Citizen’s Ambulance also responding at the time. Police were able to find all the people involved in the residence and no continuing community risk existed at that point.
Police: Man charged with attempted homicide, accused of stabbing son in Armstrong Co.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man is behind bars and is accused of stabbing his son in Armstrong County.State Police say that 75 year old James Suman was taken into custody on Wednesday after Troopers were called out to Parks Township for a report of a stabbing.Troopers say that James Suman stabbed his son, Michael Suman, following an argument. He was flown to a local hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.James Suman was taken into custody and is facing attempted homicide charges.
butlerradio.com
Police Release Details On Fatal Route 38 Crash
Police have released the identity and more details surrounding Monday’s fatal crash on Route 38. State police say 27-year-old Kaitlin Selfridge of Karns City was driving northbound when she crossed the center line and collided into a vehicle driven by 20-year-old Jasmyne Laurent of West Sunbury. When crews arrived,...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Seeking Information Concerning Hit-and-Run Involving Pedestrian on Route 53
BECCARIA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are seeking information related to a vehicle that struck a pedestrian on State Route 53 and fled the scene on Sunday morning. According to Clearfield-based State Police, the incident happened at 3:06 a.m. on Sunday, October 30, near Glendale Boulevard, on State Route 53, in Beccaria Township, Clearfield County.
explore venango
Area Woman Killed, Another Seriously Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 38
CENTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Karns City woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on State Route 38 on Monday morning. According to Butler-based State Police, the crash happened around 6:16 a.m. on Monday, October 31, on State Route 38 (Oneida Valley Road), in Center Township, Butler County.
Butler woman killed in collision
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Butler County woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision Monday. Kaitlin Selfridge, 27, of Karns City, was killed on Route 38 in Center Township around 6:15 a.m. According to state police, Selfridge was driving south near Glenwood Way when a vehicle crossed the center...
Nearly $800 worth of diesel fuel stolen in Somerset County, suspect unknown
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are actively investigating the theft of approximately 130 gallons of diesel fuel in Paint Township. Sometime between Oct. 28 and Oct. 31, an unknown person(s) stole disel fuel from a backhoe and front-end loader on Graham Avenue. Police said the estimated value of the fuel is $780. Anyone […]
Man killed in 3-vehicle hit-and-run crash in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — A man was killed after he hit two other cars, fled from the scene and crashed in Butler County. According to Jackson Township police, 44-year-old Chad Kozay, from Coraopolis, ran a red light on Lindsay Road and hit two other cars that were traveling northbound on state Route 19.
explore venango
Police: Driver Admits to Traveling 130 MPH Before Rollover Crash on I-80 in Richland Township
RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 25-year-old woman allegedly admitted to traveling 130 mph before rolling her vehicle on Interstate 80 in Richland Township. Court documents indicate that Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 25-year-old Elizabeth Anne Chasse, of Sandwich, Massachusetts, on Saturday, October 29, in Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office.
