Indiana County, PA

wdadradio.com

ONE DEAD AFTER HIGH-SPEED CHASE IN DERRY TOWNSHIP

A suspect in a domestic incident from Cambria County is dead after a high-speed police chase ended with a crash on Route 22 in Derry Township. (State police continue to investigate the crash scene in Derry Township. Photo by Josh Widdowson. State Police Trooper Steve Limani said that the investigation...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Pickup Collides With Car, Slams into House Along Route 322

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – According to police, a pickup truck collided with a car and then struck a house along Route 322 on Wednesday morning. (Photo by Santana Nicole Irwin.) According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened on U.S. Route 322 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, at...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
WTAJ

Teens rushed to hospital after police chase in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three teens were taken to the hospital after crashing their car while trying to flee from Pennsylvania State Police (PSP). According to the police report, the three teens, a 19 and 18-year-old passenger with a 17-year-old driver, were traveling on Coleman Station Road in Stoneycreek Township at around 3:25 p.m. […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Route 422 Crash Slows Traffic

Police are providing more details on a crash that happened on Route 422 Wednesday afternoon. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly after 2 p.m. for an accident near the intersection with Route 8, at the Mercer Road overpass. Police say a 17-year-old driver tried to make...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Police: Man killed after vehicle vs motorcycle crash in Blair County

Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Allegheny Township Police Department say a 66-year-old man was killed Wednesday following a vehicle versus motorcycle crash in Blair County. Investigators say crews were dispatched to the intersection of South Logan Blvd. and Convention Center Blvd., around noon, for a report...
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Suspect identified in multi-county chase that ended on Route 22

According to Westmoreland County Coroner Timothy Carson, the suspect in the officer-involved shooting that happened Thursday in Derry Township has been identified. The coroner identified the suspect as Krysten H. Pretlor, a 35-year-old man, from Johnstown. Officials say Pretlor was involved in a high-speed pursuit with multiple police departments. Police...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

One dead after Blair County motorcycle crash

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man was killed after a motorcycle crash happened Wednesday in Blair County, according to a press release. Allegheny Township police wrote in the release that, at 12:04 p.m., they were called to a reported crash between a motorcycle and an SUV at the intersection of South Logan Boulevard and Convention […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

INDIANA BOROUGH POLICE INVESTIGATING STABBING

Indiana Borough Police are investigating a stabbing that happened yesterday afternoon. Police were summoned at 4:15 PM to a home in the 400 block of Church Street, with Citizen’s Ambulance also responding at the time. Police were able to find all the people involved in the residence and no continuing community risk existed at that point.
INDIANA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Man charged with attempted homicide, accused of stabbing son in Armstrong Co.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man is behind bars and is accused of stabbing his son in Armstrong County.State Police say that 75 year old James Suman was taken into custody on Wednesday after Troopers were called out to Parks Township for a report of a stabbing.Troopers say that James Suman stabbed his son, Michael Suman, following an argument. He was flown to a local hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.James Suman was taken into custody and is facing attempted homicide charges.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Police Release Details On Fatal Route 38 Crash

Police have released the identity and more details surrounding Monday’s fatal crash on Route 38. State police say 27-year-old Kaitlin Selfridge of Karns City was driving northbound when she crossed the center line and collided into a vehicle driven by 20-year-old Jasmyne Laurent of West Sunbury. When crews arrived,...
KARNS CITY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Seeking Information Concerning Hit-and-Run Involving Pedestrian on Route 53

BECCARIA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are seeking information related to a vehicle that struck a pedestrian on State Route 53 and fled the scene on Sunday morning. According to Clearfield-based State Police, the incident happened at 3:06 a.m. on Sunday, October 30, near Glendale Boulevard, on State Route 53, in Beccaria Township, Clearfield County.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Butler woman killed in collision

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Butler County woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision Monday. Kaitlin Selfridge, 27, of Karns City, was killed on Route 38 in Center Township around 6:15 a.m. According to state police, Selfridge was driving south near Glenwood Way when a vehicle crossed the center...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Police: Driver Admits to Traveling 130 MPH Before Rollover Crash on I-80 in Richland Township

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 25-year-old woman allegedly admitted to traveling 130 mph before rolling her vehicle on Interstate 80 in Richland Township. Court documents indicate that Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 25-year-old Elizabeth Anne Chasse, of Sandwich, Massachusetts, on Saturday, October 29, in Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office.
CLARION COUNTY, PA

