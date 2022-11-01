Read full article on original website
Related
farmforum.net
South Dakota receives $12.7M in grants from USDA meat and poultry program
Three South Dakota organizations are receiving a large chunk of change from the U.S. Department of Agriculture as part of their efforts to spur competition in the meat and poultry industries nationwide. On Wednesday, USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the Biden administration is investing $223 million in grants and loans...
farmforum.net
Focus on Ag: Drought conditions intensify in the Midwest
As the 2022 harvest season is rapidly drawing to a close, many areas of the Corn Belt are now in a moderate to severe drought, with conditions worsening in the past couple of months. The latest “U.S. Drought Monitor” released on October 27 places all of Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, Indiana, Kansas, and Missouri at some level of drought, as well as much of the major crop producing areas of Minnesota, Illinois and North Dakota. Currently, approximately 60 percent of the tillable crop acres in the U.S. are being impacted by some level of drought. The National Drought Mitigation Center, which produces the updated U.S. Drought Monitor on a weekly basis, indicated that current conditions are comparable to the Fall of 2012, when over 61 percent of the U.S. crop acres were impacted by some level of drought.
farmforum.net
Two producers recognized at 2022 South Dakota Sheep Growers Association conference
The South Dakota Master Lamb Producers Association recognized sheep producers from Alexandria, South Dakota, and Wessington Springs, South Dakota, during this year’s South Dakota Sheep Growers Annual Convention. Kelly Froehlich, Assistant Professor and SDSU Extension Sheep and Goat Specialist, recognized Prairieland Farms and MB Genetics, of Alexandria, South Dakota,...
Comments / 0