Read full article on original website
Related
Jason Bateman & Jude Law to Star in Netflix Limited Series Black Rabbit
Jason Bateman has set his next project at Netflix. The Ozark star will team with Jude Law, most recently seen on the small screen in The New Pope and The Third Day, for miniseries Black Rabbit. Bateman is also set to direct, with Oscar-nominated King Richard screenwriter Zach Baylin and Kate Susman set to write.
‘White Lotus’ Season 2: Everything to Know About the HBO Series
Vacation time! HBO’s White Lotus will return for season 2 in 2022 — but the dark comedy will look and feel a bit different than before. Don’t worry, it will still include a cast of wealthy characters that viewers will love to hate. Creator Mike White is back for another round of the anthology series, […]
TV Fanatic
The Last of Us: HBO Sets Premiere Date for Highly Anticipated Drama
Are you ready to delve into the world of The Last of Us?. The nine-episode first season of the HBO's videogame adaptation debuts Sunday, January 15 at 9:00p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream in 4K on HBO Max. The Last of Us takes place 20 years...
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
CAA Signs Fox News ‘Five’ Co-Host Jessica Tarlov
Jessica Tarlov, one of the liberal co-hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” has struck a representation deal with CAA. Tarlov joined the Fox Corp.-backed cable-news outlet in 2017 as a contributor and was named a co-host of the program in 2021. “The Five” has become Fox News Channel’s most-watched program in recent months. Geraldo Rivera and Harold Ford also serve as liberal counterpoints to the show’s four conservative members, with one member of the left-leaning trio joining the program each day. Tarlov also serves as head of research for Bustle, an online content outlet that is part of Bustle Digital Group....
A Twitter employee shared a picture of his boss in a sleeping bag and mask on the office floor, illustrating Elon Musk's new hardcore work culture
A Twitter employee shared a photo appearing to show his boss asleep on the office floor. His boss said in response that her team was "pushing round the clock to make deadlines." Insider previously reported that some staff have been asked to work 24/7 since Elon Musk's takeover. A Twitter...
Ben Feigin, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Executive Producer, Dies at 47
Ben Feigin, an award-winning producer who executive produced Schitt’s Creek, died Monday at age 47 from pancreatic cancer, TheWrap has confirmed. Feigin, who founded and served as CEO of production company Equation Unlimited LLC, executive produced all six seasons of “Schitt’s Creek,” including Season 6, which won 9 times at the 2020 Emmy awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series Emmy for Feigin.
‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Episode Guide: How Many Episodes on HBO and HBO Max?
Pack your bags, we are traveling to a new location of our favorite luxury resort with The White Lotus Season 2. After the success of the first season, we’ve left Hawaii for a new White Lotus hotel, this time in Sicily, to watch the misadventures of an also new group of people.
White Lotus Season 2 Premiere Recap: An Italian Getaway Hits Rough Waters
HBO’s The White Lotus has invited us to stay for another season, this time at an Italian beach resort — but don’t worry: Rich people have problems there, too. Sunday’s Season 2 premiere begins with vacationer Daphne (Meghann Fahy) taking one last dip in the ocean before she leaves — and bumping up against a corpse bobbing in the ocean. Soon, police are pulling multiple bodies out of the water. Who’s dead, and how did they die? We don’t get to know that yet, of course: We then flash back to a week earlier with the guests arriving in Sicily by...
‘Alert’: Scott Caan & Dania Ramirez Are On A Desperate Search For A Missing Child — Watch The Fox Series Promo
We’re getting a sneak peek at the first footage of new Fox series Alert. The network just released the first on-air promo for the upcoming character-driven police procedural from The Blacklist showrunner John Eisendrath and Jamie Foxx, which will air tonight on Fox during Game 3 of the World Series. Written by Eisendrath, Alert, starring Scott Caan and Dania Ramirez, is a procedural drama about the Philadelphia Police Department’s Missing Person’s Unit (MPU). Each episode features a heart-pounding, life-or-death search for a missing person that runs alongside police officers Jason Grant (Scott Caan, Hawaii 5-0) and his ex-wife Nikki Batista’s (Dania Ramirez, Devious Maids) series-long quest to find out the...
Hilary Swank To Star In Action-Thriller ‘Nar’ With Peter Berg Among Producers & WME Independent Launching Sales — AFM
EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby) is set to star in and executive-produce Nar, a character-driven action-thriller, which WME International is launching for world sales ahead of next week’s AFM in LA. Set in Latin America, Swank will play a downed pilot, wounded and isolated deep in hostile territory, whose survival relies on trusting a stranger who claims to be part of a vast secret network designed to bring her to safety. N.A.R. (Non-conventional Assisted Recovery) is the name of an actual US Defense Department program. The film is scheduled to shoot in fall of 2023. Written by Clint Bentley...
digitalspy.com
Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston’s crime drama Your Honor has season 2 delayed
Bryan Cranston's crime drama Your Honor has seen its second and final season pushed back to next year. The Breaking Bad star will return as New Orleans judge Michael Desiato on January 13, 2023 (via Deadline). Showtime decided to delay the season 2 premiere so that viewers can enjoy the...
TV Fanatic
The White Lotus Season 2 Premiere Viewership Soars 63% From Series Debut
The White Lotus Season 2 is off and running for HBO and HBO Max. The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 1 managed 1.5 million viewers across the premium cabler and streaming service on Sunday. Total cross-platform viewing was up 63% vs. the season 1 premiere night (944K) and up 35%...
‘Dangerous Liaisons’ Renewed for Season 2 at Starz Ahead of Season 1 Premiere
Starz has ordered a second season of “Dangerous Liaisons,” days ahead of its series premiere on Nov. 6. Alice Englert (“The Power Of The Dog”) and Nicholas Denton (“Glitch”) play literary lovers-slash-enemies Marquise de Merteuil and Vicomte de Valmont. The series imagines a prelude to Laclos’ 18th-century novel in which the pair meet in Paris and have a passionate affair on the cusp of the French Revolution. The couple must rely on their manipulation of the French nobility and themselves to survive: Camille (Englert) is taken in by the current Marquise (played by Lesley Manville) while Valmont chases after a title that was recently stripped from him.
Theo James Set To Lead Guy Ritchie’s Netflix TV Series ‘The Gentlemen’
Theo James is set as the lead of Netflix’s The Gentlemen, based on the Guy Ritchie film of the same name, Deadline has learned. Production on the Miramax TV series begins in London next week. The series follows James’ character Eddie Halstead, who has inherited his father’s sizeable estate only to discover that it’s sitting on top of a weed empire owned by the legendary Mickey Pearson. Has this straight-up soldier got what it takes to master the dark arts of the British criminal underworld and take control of the entire operation? Deadline exclusively revealed in March the streamer was eyeing the...
‘Bachelor in Paradise': Watch Wells Crash Michael and Danielle’s Romantic Day Trip (Exclusive Video)
”What the hell’s going on?“ Michael asks as Wells keeps popping up. “Bachelor in Paradise’s” favorite bartender is back with his antics as Monday’s episode will see Wells crashing Michael and Danielle’s romantic day trip to Sayulita, Mexico, with any and every excuse possible.
7 new Netflix releases in November: From Christmas movies to documentaries
What is coming to Netflix in November 2022? What will Netflix release in 2022? What to watch on Netflix? What are the Christmas movies on Netflix?
Collider
'The Day of the Jackal' TV Series Adaptation Ordered at Peacock
Spy thriller The Day of the Jackal is getting a TV series adaptation at Peacock in partnership with Sky. The drama series is inspired by author Frederick Forsyth’s espionage thriller and the 1973 film adaptation of the same name. Irish screenwriter Ronan Bennett is set to write and serve as showrunner, while Brian Kirk will be the lead director.
‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover’ Trailer: Emma Corrin and Jack O’Connell Strike Up an Affair in Steamy Netflix Film (Video)
The latest adaptation of D.H. Lawrence's classic novel debuts on Netflix Dec. 2
‘Blockbuster’ EP Says It Would Have Been ‘Super Weird’ Not to Make Fun of Netflix (Video)
But Vanessa Ramos tells TheWrap Netflix was ‘pretty onboard’ with being roasted. What’s it like working at the last Blockbuster in existence? Well, it’s just like any other workplace comedy, really, except the employees have a bit of a distaste toward Netflix and its algorithms — which might be odd for a series that’s literally a Netflix original. But according to executive producer Vanessa Ramos, the streaming giant was more than onboard with poking fun at themselves; they encouraged it.
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
55K+
Followers
31K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0