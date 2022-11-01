Read full article on original website
Henry Cavill Reportedly Wants Nothing to do With Zack Snyder Amid Superman Return Rumors
It looks like Warner Bros. Discovery is just what the DC Extended Universe needed and after years of questionable creative decisions from the company's old regime, CEO David Zaslav is out to set things right in the franchise once and for all. Amidst all the rumors surrounding Henry Cavill's cameo appearance in Black Adam, word on the street is that Cavill is finally making his full-time comeback to the DCEU after being missing in action for years.
Warner Bros. Did Not Want Henry Cavill to Return as Superman, Confirms Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
Viewers were first introduced to Henry Cavill as Superman in Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel in 2013. The superhero film turned out to be a big hit and grossed about $700 million. People loved the exhilarating action and the handsome Henry Cavill trying to protect the people of earth. After the first adaptation, the actor has been seen in many DC movies.
Superman Actor Henry Cavill Gets Transformed Into the X-Men’s Cyclops for the MCU
With the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam so close to hitting theaters rumors of Henry Cavill's return as Superman have been swirling around the web. Cavill hasn't appeared as the character since Zack Snyder's Justice League and Warner Bros. has been adding faceless Superman cameos to their projects. There have been rumors that the actor has switched sides and joined an upcoming Marvel Studios project, but those rumors have yet to come to fruition. Fans have been wondering what role Cavill could play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with some fans thinking he should join the X-Men. One artist recently revealed a new work of fan art that shows the Superman star as Scott Summers / Cyclops.
DC detractors are already predicting failure for the former Geralt of Rivia’s ‘Man of Steel 2’
Fans of The Witcher are still trying to process the sudden departure of Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, matters that haven’t been helped by the outpouring of fury to emerge when it was revealed that Liam Hemsworth would be stepping in as his replacement. When the news broke,...
Henry Cavill shares new look at his spectacular return as Superman
As everyone knows by now, thanks to Warner Bros. taking a bizarrely spoiler-heavy approach to the movie’s marketing, Black Adam features the DCEU return that fans have been waiting for in its thrilling post-credits scene. Yes, Superman is back, with Henry Cavill once again donning the red and blue for more adventures in the franchise. Not that we know exactly what form those will take just yet, but the man (in steel) himself has given us a small taste of what’s to come.
Will Henry Cavill Reject the Role of James Bond for the Same Reason As Hugh Jackman?
Henry Cavill has become Hollywood’s IT boy ever since he stepped into the role of Superman in Man of Steel. The DC movie was a blockbuster after a series of flops and producers and studios alike were hoping to snatch the British to star in their movies. Since Daniel...
Margot Robbie Finally Breaks Silence on Lady Gaga Getting Cast as Harley Quinn
Say what you will about the DC Universe but it's quite evident that the "Elseworlds" concept has done wonders for the franchise. Following the unprecedented success of 2019's Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix, Warner Bros. was able to maintain the momentum with Robert Pattinson's The Batman and as it stands, both projects have received their respective follow-up films.
Pierce Brosnan says he lost 'Batman' role to Michael Keaton after 'stupid' comment about the character's costume
"Black Adam" star Pierce Brosnan said on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" that the "best man" eventually got the part.
DC just canceled a hugely popular hero’s movie, and yet nobody’s mourning it
DC has just quietly axed another upcoming solo movie for a popular comic book character, but the odd thing is this one seems to have avoided inflaming angry fans. Reams of DC projects have been canned as part of the massive Warner Bros. Discovery turnover, and each disappointing announcement has earned the ire of once loyal lovers of the franchise. Except the latest, it seems, although perhaps its the easily missed method by which the news was announced that’s allowed it to fly under the radar.
Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Ignites the Internet While Fishing in a Loincloth
Aquaman star Jason Momoa's maritime antics are catching love on social media -- but not the ones he performs as King of Atlantis. Instead, a pair of photos Momoa shared to social media see him landing a large fish and then showing it off to the camera...but he's doing so while wearing a komanam (a thong-style loincloth) and showing off a not-insignificant bit of cheek. Twitter user "gaysmtra" has gone semi-viral for pointing out that "aint nobody looking at that damn fish," racking up more than 1,400 quote retweets as of this writing and inspiring plenty of hilarious responses.
Green Lantern survived Warner Bros. Discovery cuts, but Guy Gardner and Alan Scott weren't so lucky
Now that there’s a little separation from Warner Bros. Discovery’s great cancel culture summer, The Hollywood Reporter reminds us there was a Green Lantern show in the works. While many probably just assumed that would go out with a whimper, it is, in fact, still happening without some of the key names attached. Greg Berlanti, the architect of the Arrow-verse and seemingly someone WBD would want to stay on good terms with, is still moving forward with the series. However, showrunner Seth Grahame-Smith, who completed “a full season of eight episodes,” is exiting the production, which is currently undergoing a total rework.
Henry Cavill finally reveals the origins behind his iconic 'arm reloading' scene in Mission: Impossible
The Superman actor has his reasons
Latest Marvel News: Dwayne Johnson incites a war on Thor while DC allegedly tries to poach the MCU’s biggest asset
Now that Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has taken over as the new co-head of DC Studios, he’s attempting to bridge the gap between the fandoms of Marvel and its Distinguished Competition. But despite his valiant efforts, it seems some battles just cannot be stopped as Black Adam‘s Dwayne Johnson has inadvertently waged war on Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and a wild new rumor claims that Warner Bros. execs attempted to steal Marvel’s MVP to save their own flailing franchise.
Mr. Popular, Henry Cavill, now also starring in Guy Ritchie's next movie
[This article contains spoilers for a recent superhero movie that will remain nameless, because its very presence in the spoiler warning for this article would constitute a spoiler. Alas, the complicated world in which we live!]. Henry Cavill is once again a hot property in Hollywood at the moment, having...
‘Green Lantern’ TV Series Loses Stars and Writer
This might not be the blackest night for Green Lantern fans — remember that movie? — but it sure ain’t the brightest day either. After several years of development, it looks like the Green Lantern TV series that was supposed to be headed to HBO Max is instead going back to the drawing board. The Hollywood Reporter says the series has just lost its original showrunner, Seth Grahame-Smith, after he had already written scripts for eight episodes of the show. In addition the two actors previously cast in the series, Finn Wittrock as Guy Gardner and Jeremy Irvine as Alan Scott, are no longer with the series. While the show isn’t totally dead, that means it’s lost one of its main creators and both of its lead stars.
HBO Max's Green Lantern Series Pivot Probably Spells Doom For An Anticipated DC Movie
What’s good news for HBO Max’s Green Lantern series is likely bad news for an anticipated DC movie.
Henry Cavill Exits ‘The Witcher,’ Replaced by Liam Hemsworth in Season 4
Henry Cavill has exited “The Witcher,” and the role of Geralt of Rivia will be played by Liam Hemsworth beginning in Season 4. Cavill will still appear in Season 3 of the Netflix series, which is already completed and is expected to stream next summer. The shocking news was announced on the show’s official social media accounts on Saturday, with both actors releasing statements explaining that the change was amicable. “My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4,” Cavill said. “In...
Before the Guardians, James Gunn made some of the weirdest superhero movies of all time
Fair to say that this past week has been the biggest one of James Gunn’s career: Eight years after making an international name for himself with Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy—and four since Disney unceremoniously fired him from the franchise, before sheepishly bringing him back once it was clear that all of the most beloved aspects of those (very successful) films were a direct product of Gunn’s tastes, obsessions, and instincts—the Distinguished Competition over at DC Films made massive headlines on Tuesday by announcing that it was putting Gunn in charge. Along with The Conjuring franchise’s Peter Safran, Gunn is being handed the keys to a battered, damaged, but not unsalvageable kingdom, with an eye on fulfilling Warner Bros. Discovery’s very clearly stated goal to find a producer as adept at making popular superhero movies—and churning out regular superhero billions—as Marvel’s Kevin Feige.
Henry Cavill Reveals His Dog Kal's Super Power
After Henry Cavill's Superman made an exciting cameo in Black Adam, it was revealed that the star is finally returning to the role in more than just a cameo capacity. In honor of Cavill's big return to the DCEU, he participated in a live taping of Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast during a benefit for The 92nd Street Y in New York. In addition to talking about playing Superman again, he also spoke about his role in the beloved Mission: Impossible – Fallout, and much more. Cavill was also asked about his dog, Kal, who is obviously after Superman AKA Kal-El.
Joker 2 Will Have No Connection to James Gunn’s DC Cinematic Universe
The world of the DCEU has changed dramatically. Unless you’ve been living under a rock, news has come out that James Gunn and Peter Safran will lead DC films as co-CEOs. There have been rumors that Gunn was working on something big with Warner Brothers Discovery; however, no one expected it to turn out that Gunn would be spearheading the future of DC. Does this mean that DC will finally get its films straight? Only the future will tell, but Gunn and Safran are in a Kevin Feige-like position, so clearly the plan is to rebuild a world that’s been all over the place for the last couple of years.
