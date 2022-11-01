The Container Store Introduces New Branding for Custom Spaces

1 of 3

The Container Store, the leading specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home services, announces a new brand architecture for its offering of custom spaces, along with its newest line Preston. This fresh expression of the brand and product expansion allows The Container Store to push beyond the confines of custom closets and continue to deliver on its promise to transform lives through the power of organization.

What has been known as The Container Store Custom Closets is now The Container Store Custom Spaces, making it clear to customers the retailer can transform more than just closets through its custom and wholly owned product lines. The Container Store Custom Spaces is defined by three areas of the home: Closet Spaces, Living Spaces and Garage Spaces.

A refresh of all 95 stores will bring The Container Store Custom Spaces Studio to life by the end of November. Vibrant colors, bolder and clearer informational graphics, new propping including products that can be purchased in-store, and graphics highlighting real spaces, celebrate transformations and reflect the happiness customers discover when their space is complete. The branding is elevated yet accessible with new icons to identify Closet, Living and Garage Spaces. These icons are positioned prominently throughout the studio to guide customers through displays and help them find what they are looking for. The Custom Spaces online experience has a similar treatment to inspire and inform customers starting their custom spaces journey online.

“The Container Store Custom Spaces is simple, easy to understand, and focuses more on the way consumers think,” said Chief Marketing Officer of The Container Store, Melissa Collins. “I am so proud of how we have reimagined our thriving Custom Closets business and believe our fresh approach will have a significant impact on the way consumers interact with us moving forward. We have always offered custom spaces for every area of the home, but now we are clearly communicating and demonstrating the breadth of our offering in a way to better serve our customers.”

This new architecture lends itself to The Container Store introducing Preston, its newest offering that can be used across all areas of the home. It is a premium, wood-based custom system that is wholly owned and manufactured by The Container Store in the United States. Preston adds new ways for The Container Store to meet customer needs beyond closets including wall-beds, garage solutions, a 360-degree organizer and more. Customers can choose from more than 10 exclusive finishes, glass doors, LED lighting and a curated selection of hardware, with even more customizations in development such as frameless mirror doors, recycled leather drawer fronts and acrylic hardware. When paired with general merchandise and in-home organizing services, The Container Store’s Custom Spaces offering is wholly unique and creates systems any customer can maintain.

“With the addition of Preston, we will meet the growing demand for premium wood-based spaces in our customers’ homes,” said Vice President of Custom Spaces and Manufacturing Barbara Snook. “We are focused on material sourcing and ongoing product development to meet the desires our customers have for their spaces, as well as delivering on the exceptional customer service The Container Store is known for from design to installation and organization.”

The Container Store has also opened its first showroom in Chicago under The Container Store Custom Spaces. The showroom provides an opportunity for customers to see all that The Container Store Custom Spaces has to offer and a space for design specialists to meet with their customers.

Customers who are interested in a custom space can visit containerstore.com/custom-spaces to schedule an appointment with a design specialist in-store, virtually, or in their home, visit any store location, or use The Container Store’s Elfa online design center to design their own space. In addition to professional installation services offered on all Custom Spaces, customers can choose to install the Elfa metal-based system themselves.

