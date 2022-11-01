The week ahead is going to be full of ups and downs. Mars retrograde commences on 30th October and lasts until 12th January in Gemini, lowering our current temperaments, libidos, and energy levels. Venus in Scorpio connects with the South Node of Destiny on 2nd November, urging us to connect and give our all to relationships. The energy changes a few days later, so prepare for a roller coaster of emotions. The sun aligns with the South Node of Destiny at the same moment Uranus retrograde and Venus oppose each other in Taurus, making 5th November an intense day. Expect to witness—or even be a part of— breakups and shake-ups in love and financial matters. This aspect isn’t for the faint of heart, so tread lightly before making decisions and then reassess once more. You’ll want to make impulsive choices, but try to take only calculated risks because you could have a change of heart again.

4 DAYS AGO