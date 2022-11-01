ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
WKBN

Woman who left dog to die in attic pleads guilty

Sentencing will be Jan. 4 for Rayne Dunmire, 22, who entered a guilty plea before Judge R. Scott Krichbaum to a fifth degree felony charge of cruelty to companion animals. Assistant Prosecutor Michael Rich said he is recommending a sentence of probation with local jail time as determined by the judge as part of her sentence.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
erienewsnow.com

State Police Investigate Objects Thrown at Vehicles from Overpasses in Erie County

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating numerous incidents throughout Erie County where objects such as bricks and bags of rocks were being thrown from overpasses at vehicles, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. Several vehicles were damaged, troopers said. One incident happened Monday at 3:30 a.m. There were also four separate incidents...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
cleveland19.com

Man seriously hurt in stabbing; suspect charged, Willoughby police say

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - Willoughby police said officers arrested a man early Sunday in connection to a stabbing that left another man seriously hurt. Officers said Stephen Flitcraft, 43, of Mentor, is facing charges of felonious assault. The stabbing took place before 11:45 p.m. Saturday in the area of Garden...
WILLOUGHBY, OH
explore venango

Oil City Man Accused of Abusing Juvenile Child

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is behind bars after an investigation revealed he reportedly punched and abused a minor child, according to police. According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department on Sunday, October 31, filed criminal charges against 33-year-old William Michael Kennedy in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
OIL CITY, PA
wrfalp.com

Two Girls Lost in the Woods Found Safe in Town of Ripley

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the area of Johnson Road just after 6:00 p.m. Wednesday night on a report of a 7-year-old girl and 16-year old girl being lost in the woods. The Sheriff’s K-9 Bentley was sent out on the search and able to...
RIPLEY, NY
erienewsnow.com

State Police Identify Man Arrested Following Standoff in Albion

We have new details on the incident which caused Pennsylvania State Police to surround a western Erie County home for hours. It started around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday with a report of a domestic disturbance in Albion. Troopers said Matthew James Duda threatened to shoot some of his family members and...
ALBION, PA
erienewsnow.com

Troopers Investigate Theft of Gas in Crawford County

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of gas from a store in Crawford County, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. Troopers were called to Lincan Food Mart on Danner Dr. in Bloomfield Township around 1 p.m. July 7 for a retail theft. The suspect pulled up to the gas pump,...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Man in custody after hours-long standoff with police in Albion

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A situation in Albion led to at least one man in police custody after a standoff lasting into the early morning hours. The incident began in the afternoon on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Residents told JET 24/FOX 66 gunfire was heard before they noticed state troopers going door to door asking if anyone had […]
ALBION, PA
cleveland19.com

Willowick man thrown from motorcycle after crash with car

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 34-year-old Willowick man was seriously injured after being throw from his motorcycle Tuesday evening after colliding with a car. Willoughby police said the accident happened just after 6 p.m. on the State Route 2 eastbound exit ramp to Lost Nation Road. According to police, the...
WILLOWICK, OH
erienewsnow.com

Sherman Man Allegedly Found With Guns, Drugs During Mental Health Check

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 19-year-old Sherman man faces charges after he was found with weapons and drugs during a mental health evaluation at UPMC Chautauqua Hospital in Jamestown. The Jamestown Police Department says Marcus Detweiler was at the hospital Monday for a mental health evaluation. During...
JAMESTOWN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy