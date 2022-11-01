Read full article on original website
Woman who left dog to die in attic pleads guilty
Sentencing will be Jan. 4 for Rayne Dunmire, 22, who entered a guilty plea before Judge R. Scott Krichbaum to a fifth degree felony charge of cruelty to companion animals. Assistant Prosecutor Michael Rich said he is recommending a sentence of probation with local jail time as determined by the judge as part of her sentence.
Chautauqua County K-9 finds missing children lost in woods
RIPLEY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office K-9 Unit was dispatched to a wooded area after a report that two girls — a 7-year-old and a 16-year-old — were lost in the woods and unable to find their way out. Deputies responded to the woods shortly after 6 p.m., near the area of […]
Erie Humane Society going the extra mile to rehab dog believed to be hit by a car
The Erie Humane Society is going the extra mile to help a dog become rehabilitated after speculations of being hit by a car. The Erie Humane Society partnered with Dorchester Paws in South Carolina to help a dog named Lennie who they suspect was hit by a car and lost all use of his back […]
Crash report raises suspicions, leads Willoughby police to stabbing victim
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — A report of a crash ended up leading police in Lake County to a vehicle parked in a driveway where they found a man with multiple stab wounds. A suspect has been arrested in connection with the stabbing. Stephen Flitcraft, 43, of Mentor, is charged with counts of felonious assault.
erienewsnow.com
16-Year-Old Boy Charged as Adult after Gun Goes Off, Killing 14-Year-Old Girl at Erie Residence
A 16-year-old boy has been charged as an adult after a gun went off during an incident at an Erie residence on Saturday, killing a 14-year-old girl, according to police and court records. Riley Shearer, 16, faces two felony counts of aggravated assault, five misdemeanor charges of recklessly endangering another...
cleveland19.com
‘He was mad over some chicken chalupas’: Ashtabula man who shot up Subway out on bond
ASHTABULA, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ashtabula customer furious at Taco Bell took his anger out on the Subway across the street and opened fire on the restaurant. Subway employee Taylor Cunningham, 18, said the man was angry because Taco Bell didn’t have any chicken chalupas. “Yeah, cause they took...
erienewsnow.com
State Police Investigate Objects Thrown at Vehicles from Overpasses in Erie County
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating numerous incidents throughout Erie County where objects such as bricks and bags of rocks were being thrown from overpasses at vehicles, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. Several vehicles were damaged, troopers said. One incident happened Monday at 3:30 a.m. There were also four separate incidents...
cleveland19.com
Man seriously hurt in stabbing; suspect charged, Willoughby police say
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - Willoughby police said officers arrested a man early Sunday in connection to a stabbing that left another man seriously hurt. Officers said Stephen Flitcraft, 43, of Mentor, is facing charges of felonious assault. The stabbing took place before 11:45 p.m. Saturday in the area of Garden...
Warren firefighters battle 2 house fires at same time
The fires were at vacant houses within 200 yards of each other.
explore venango
Oil City Man Accused of Abusing Juvenile Child
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is behind bars after an investigation revealed he reportedly punched and abused a minor child, according to police. According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department on Sunday, October 31, filed criminal charges against 33-year-old William Michael Kennedy in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
wrfalp.com
Two Girls Lost in the Woods Found Safe in Town of Ripley
The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the area of Johnson Road just after 6:00 p.m. Wednesday night on a report of a 7-year-old girl and 16-year old girl being lost in the woods. The Sheriff’s K-9 Bentley was sent out on the search and able to...
erienewsnow.com
State Police Identify Man Arrested Following Standoff in Albion
We have new details on the incident which caused Pennsylvania State Police to surround a western Erie County home for hours. It started around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday with a report of a domestic disturbance in Albion. Troopers said Matthew James Duda threatened to shoot some of his family members and...
Sheriff’s Office: Amish buggy struck by deputy met all state requirements
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office has announced details about an recent incident when a deputy crashed a patrol car into the back of an Amish Buggy. The accident happened at about 9 p.m. on Oct. 30 on Stockton-Hartfield Road in Chautauqua, New York. The deputy was driving when he struck the rear of […]
erienewsnow.com
Troopers Investigate Theft of Gas in Crawford County
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of gas from a store in Crawford County, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. Troopers were called to Lincan Food Mart on Danner Dr. in Bloomfield Township around 1 p.m. July 7 for a retail theft. The suspect pulled up to the gas pump,...
Erie man sentenced to decades in prison for kidnapping, shooting woman in Jan. 2020
An Erie man is sentenced to decades in prison for kidnapping and shooting a woman in January of 2020. Larry Sledge, 40, received a sentence of 20 to 40 years for attempted criminal homicide, along with 6 to 12 years for witness intimidation. Sledge is accused of kidnapping a then 39-year-old North East woman at […]
Man charged in fishing scandal facing local stalking charges
A Hermitage man charged in an alleged fishing scandal during a competition in Cuyahoga County is now facing local stalking charges.
Man in custody after hours-long standoff with police in Albion
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A situation in Albion led to at least one man in police custody after a standoff lasting into the early morning hours. The incident began in the afternoon on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Residents told JET 24/FOX 66 gunfire was heard before they noticed state troopers going door to door asking if anyone had […]
cleveland19.com
Willowick man thrown from motorcycle after crash with car
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 34-year-old Willowick man was seriously injured after being throw from his motorcycle Tuesday evening after colliding with a car. Willoughby police said the accident happened just after 6 p.m. on the State Route 2 eastbound exit ramp to Lost Nation Road. According to police, the...
erienewsnow.com
Sherman Man Allegedly Found With Guns, Drugs During Mental Health Check
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 19-year-old Sherman man faces charges after he was found with weapons and drugs during a mental health evaluation at UPMC Chautauqua Hospital in Jamestown. The Jamestown Police Department says Marcus Detweiler was at the hospital Monday for a mental health evaluation. During...
Man charged with attempted murder in Garrettsville ax attack
A man is in jail facing attempted murder charges in a reported ax attack on a woman Friday at a home in the 8200 block of High Street.
