Morgan County Sheriff’s Office investigating possible tampered Halloween candy
VERSAILLES, Mo. (KY3) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating tampered Halloween candy. Investigators believe the candy was picked up at the Stover, Laurie, or Gravois Mills trunk-or-treat events. A piece of candy left the victim sick. Doctors treated the patient but made no final determination of the cause of the illness.
Missouri man charged with heroin trafficking
A Missouri man was charged in federal court with illegally possessing heroin to distribute. Tremaine Davol Bell, 41, Jefferson City, was charged in a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Jefferson City with one count of possessing heroin to distribute. Bell remains in federal custody pending a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 3.
Missouri high speed chase turns into a drug bust
A man from Mexico, Mo., pleaded guilty to illegally possessing firearms and methamphetamine to distribute.
Out Of Town Man Faces Numerous Charges Following Arrest In Osage Beach
A man from Fairdealing, is in even bigger trouble after being arrested for theft in Camden County. He, reportedly, stole his roommate’s car and computer. The victim was in the hospital at the time. She tells police that Chance Hubbard took her computer, her car and car title, and...
JCMO Man faces drug charges
Dixon man arrested for stealing more than $1,000 worth of tools from hometown high school
A Pulaski County man is arrested for breaking into a school, stealing shop equipment and candy. Ryett Elms, 24, of Dixon, is charged with stealing and burglary. The crime occurred last week at the Dixon High School. After officers reviewed camera footage, they were able to identify Elms as their suspect. Court records say the footage show Elms removing items from the shop building and FFA classroom. He also broke into a concession stand and stole boxes of candy before discharging a fire extinguisher.
Hermann man charged for firing gun during argument
A Hermann man has been charged, accused of pulling out a gun and firing shots during a fight. Someone called Gasconade County deputies Monday at 7:25 pm to the 1300 block of Hartshorn Drive, near Hermann, for a report of shots fired. The victim told deputies that Michael Simpson came...
Jefferson City man faces federal drug charges
Mexico man involved in police chase that ended in multi-vehicle crash, pleads guilty to illegal firearms, meth trafficking
Man Behind Bars After Officer-Involved Shooting
(KTTS News) — A man who was shot after pointing a gun at a Springfield Police officer is now in the Webster County Jail. Roberto Esquivel, 41, is a sex offender wanted on charges in Webster County for the statutory rape of a 13-year-old girl. Springfield Police and the...
Cole County Sheriff’s Office: Man assaults minor, leads deputies on chase, tries to escape from patrol car
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Cole County man faces several charges after allegedly assaulting a minor and leading law enforcement on a chase on Saturday. First-degree assault of a special victim. Resisting arrest. Escaping from custody while under arrest. He was also charged with fourth-degree assault and fourth-degree domestic assault,...
Man suspected in Columbia crash admitted to DWI in March
The man police say crashed into multiple vehicles Monday on Stadium Boulevard was on probation for DWI after pleading guilty in March, according to court records. The post Man suspected in Columbia crash admitted to DWI in March appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Attorney From Crawford County Disbarred in Missouri
(Jefferson City) The Missouri Supreme Court has disbarred an attorney from Crawford County. According to the court order sent to Regional Radio this week through a news release from the office of the state supreme court, the Chief Disciplinary Counsel found Jacquelyn Busch Hunt of Cuba guilty of professional misconduct after an investigation.
The Pulaski County Jail in Waynesville is looking to fill current vacancies for Correctional Officers
The Pulaski County Jail in Waynesville is looking to fill current vacancies for Correctional Officers. No experience is required. Training will be provided. Applicants are suggested to complete an application by obtaining at www.pcsheriff2.com prior to an interview to expedite the interview process. If unable, applications will be available at the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department. If unavailable on November 2nd, please contact Lt. Robison at 573-774-4793 to schedule an interview.
Waynesville Man Arrested Saturday and Facing a Firearm Charge
(MISSOURINET) – A Waynseville man was arrested Saturday and is now facing a firearm charge. Shortly after 8:30 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 22-year-old Claudell Q. Haggard in Holt County on accusatory charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana for ten grams or less, and speeding 26 miles per hour or more over the posted speed limit.
Sheriff opposes recreational marijuana ballot issue
With an amendment to legalize recreational marijuana on Missouri’s Nov, 8 ballot, some law enforcement groups have expressed their opposition to the proposal. Missouri Sheriffs United is asking voters to say no to Amendment 3 and Laclede County Sheriff David Millsap says he agrees with that position. “I’m against this, I think it’s bad law,” he said. “I think it’s going to be a problem for employers who have to make decisions on if they’re going to allow the use of marijuana at the workplace because there is no ability to restrict that, so we need to be thinking, do we want bus drivers out there smoking marijuana driving kids to school or to events.” For more on this story see the LCR.
California Couple Killed in Moniteau County Crash
A California couple was killed Saturday in a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Moniteau County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 1988 Kenworth grain truck, driven by 26-year-old Benjamin A. Knipp of Tipton, was on US 50, west of Cross Lane Road (east of Tipton) just before 7 p.m., when Knipp started to make a left turn, when the Kenworth was struck in the rear by an eastbound 2017 Chrysler Pacifica, driven by 79-year-old Richard E. Manning of California. Richard and his passenger, 74-year-old Mary L. Manning of California, were pronounced dead at the scene by Moniteau County Coroner Brad Friedmeyer at 7:35 p.m.
Motorcyclist killed in Wright County, Mo. crash
Mountain Grove, Mo. (KY3) - A motorcycle rider died when he crashed his bike in Wright County Tuesday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Riley Picard, 20, from Mountain View, drove off Highway 95 and hit a tree. The crashed happened 12 miles north of Mountain Grove around 4:40 pm.
SGF motorcyclist hit, killed by semi in Webster County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield motorcyclist was killed after being rear-ended by a tractor-trailer unit east of Fordland in Webster County on Monday, Oct. 31. James Haines, 36, of Springfield was on U.S. 60 east of Fordland in the early morning hours of Oct. 31. A 2021 Freightliner tractor-trailer unit driven by a 57-year-old man […]
