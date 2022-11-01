With an amendment to legalize recreational marijuana on Missouri’s Nov, 8 ballot, some law enforcement groups have expressed their opposition to the proposal. Missouri Sheriffs United is asking voters to say no to Amendment 3 and Laclede County Sheriff David Millsap says he agrees with that position. “I’m against this, I think it’s bad law,” he said. “I think it’s going to be a problem for employers who have to make decisions on if they’re going to allow the use of marijuana at the workplace because there is no ability to restrict that, so we need to be thinking, do we want bus drivers out there smoking marijuana driving kids to school or to events.” For more on this story see the LCR.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO