Louisiana witness illustrates unknown objects crossing night sky silentlyRoger MarshDuson, LA
Louisiana witness reports UFO clusters moving in formationsRoger MarshLafayette, LA
brproud.com
1 dead after early morning shooting in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 25-year-old was killed in Baton Rouge early Saturday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department says Davante Ross was killed after a shooting in the 1300 block of North Sherwood Forest Drive around 3 a.m. Police say his body was found in a nearby parking lot.
67-Year Old Lafayette Bicyclist Dead After Friday Night Crash
LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - A bicyclist riding down the highway Friday night was tragically struck and killed. 67-year-old Paul Gerald Mouton was riding down Louisiana Highway 94 late Friday night, but did not have a rear reflector and was wearing dark clothing when a 2002 Chevy Malibu struck his bicycle.
Youngsville Traffic Alert- Bonin Road Closing
"Along with the sunshine, there's gotta be a little rain sometimes" is a lesson we've been taught long before Lynn Anderson put the words to music. And when it comes to progress, we frequently have to "put up with" a slight inconvenience for a short while as improvements are made.
Brothers from Acadiana charged with contractor fraud
Two brothers from Acadiana have been charged with contractor fraud in Lafourche Parish, according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office (LPSO).
Houston Man Caught in Downtown Lafayette Drug Bust
A drug bust in the Downtown Lafayette area yields a significant haul for Lafayette Police. Approximately 1,016.5 grams of Methamphetamine and 265 grams of Cocaine were seized by the LPD's Narcotics Unit conducting the investigation. Agents arrested 29-year-old Richard Deshaun Fulghum of Houston, Texas, and have charged him with Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Cocaine.
Woman last seen near Lafayette bus station, missing
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police are searching for a woman last seen Halloween night near the downtown bus station. Christina Gonzalez went missing at approximately 4:30 p.m., police said. If you see her, contact Lafayette Police or Crime Stoppers 337-232-TIPS (8477)
Here Are Acadiana’s Favorite Places for Bread/Rolls
In South Louisiana a good piece of bread or a perfect roll to sop up the gravy on a plate, well, life may not get any better than that—a little life kiss, right?. A slice of cajun garlic bread, bread with only butter, a melt-in-your-mouth roll all of those variations of bread add to the thrill of eating a delicious meal.
wbrz.com
Shake Shack's first Baton Rouge location opening soon
BATON ROUGE - Shake Shack, the wildly popular burger chain based out of New York, is coming to the capital area later this year. The company announced in August its first-ever Baton Rouge restaurant on Bluebonnet Boulevard, just outside the Mall of Louisiana. According to a news release from the company, the restaurant will feature a dine-in area and drive-thru.
Louisiana crematory worker fired after details of woman’s cremation appear on social media
Tyler Nicole Girard, 27 died when her vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a shed.
Ville Platte Man Killed in Crash After Fleeing Traffic Stop
EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - A Ville Platte man lost his life in a fatal crash after refusing to stop for Ville Platt police. Gary Macneil Sims, 41, of Ville Platte was driving a 2004 Toyota Camry believed to belong to a woman who had reported that hers was taken without permission. When police tried to stop, Sims sped away and police began pursuit.
brproud.com
3 men, 3 teens, arrested in Baton Rouge after large armed robbery investigation
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Six people, including three teenagers, were arrested by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office after a massive armed robbery investigation. The sheriff’s office says its Armed Robbery and Burglary detectives investigated a rumor that six suspects were armed with AR-15 style rifles and targeting Hispanic victims to rob them outside of their residence at gun point.
wbrz.com
theadvocate.com
Woman injured in shooting at embattled Baton Rouge hotel, police say
A 19-year-old woman was injured in an early-morning shooting at an OYO Hotel, Baton Rouge police said. BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said police responded to reports of a shooting at the chain's Gwenadele Ave. location shortly after 3 a.m. Friday. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the...
theadvocate.com
Ella Goodie, missing Lafayette woman, gets national attention; here's the latest on her disappearance
On Monday, CBS News published a "Dateline" story about Ella Goodie, the 33-year-old Lafayette woman who has been missing since March 9. They spoke with Felicia Broussard, a Lafayette woman who says she's been Goodie's best friend and "big sister" for 22 years. Broussard is trying to keep Goodie's face and name in front of the media so they don't forget her friend and continue the search to find her.
Lafayette’s First Female Police Chief Is Now Officially on the Job
LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - Lafayette's new police chief, Judith Estorge, has a lot of plans to bring the community together. At a press conference and reception for her inauguration to the job, Estorge talked about being visible and transparent in the community. "My goal is to listen to your concerns...
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Illegally Catching 133 Game Fish
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Illegally Catching 133 Game Fish. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) disclosed on November 1, 2022, that on October 22, enforcement agents cited three men for alleged game fish offenses in Iberville Parish. Van P. Nguyen, 54, of Denham Springs,...
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you love pizza and you also happen to live in Louisiana, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food.
Lafayette man claims Chase bank did not allow him access to his savings account
A Lafayette man claims that Chase bank refused to give him the money he has been building up in a savings account.
brproud.com
Deputies intervene after Baton Rouge couple’s Halloween night spat turns violent
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Nearly 20 percent of marriages and intimate partnerships will experience physical violence, according to the American Association of Marriage and Family Therapy. In Louisiana, a number of relationships are torn apart by domestic abuse. While anyone can become a victim of this form of...
Louisiana State Police Commissioner Exits Amid Corruption Claims
BATON ROUGE (KPEL News) - Former New Orleans Police Capt. Sabrina Richardson, who is currently facing a corruption investigation in New Orleans, has resigned from the Louisiana State Police Commission, which oversees discipline measures for state police. Richardson offered her resignation to Governor John Bel Edwards on Thursday, according to...
