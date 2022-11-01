Read full article on original website
Mountain Xpress
Asheville Area Arts Council rebrands as ArtsAVL
The Asheville Area Arts Council has officially become ArtsAVL. The new name is a simplification and clarification that reflects the organization’s mission to keep the arts at the heart of our community. This rebranding aligns with the agency’s goals of supporting artists and arts organizations, and making the arts more accessible in Asheville and Buncombe County.
Mountain Xpress
City of Asheville announces projects receiving funding from BCTDA Tourism Product Development Fund
The City of Asheville is pleased to announce projects that have received funding from the BCTDA Tourism Product Development Fund. Funding was announced at the Tourism Development Authority Board meeting on October 26. All four of the city’s applications received funding, with the top three priorities receiving funding at 100% of the requested amount. Asheville City Council approved the funding requests at a meeting earlier this year.
Mountain Xpress
Buncombe approves affordable parking program at Coxe garage
Providing safe and affordable parking for lower-income workers was top of mind for the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners as its members unanimously voted Nov. 1 to approve a reduced-price parking program. The initiative will make 150 spaces in the county’s Coxe Avenue garage available to low-income downtown employees at $40 per month — less than half the current $85 monthly rate — by the end of the year.
Mountain Xpress
Bonds will tackle housing and climate change crises
A colleague of mine recently closed on his first house. After years of anxiously scanning listings in Asheville and Buncombe County, he realized that if he were ever to become a homeowner, it would have to happen in another county — in this case, Haywood County. Likewise, another colleague...
Mountain Xpress
Great Scott!: A Craft Fair of the Southern Highlands odyssey
We’re practically best friends now, but it’s hard to believe that David Scott and I were strangers a few weeks ago. That all changed when the Black Mountain-based artisan agreed to let me shadow him during the 75th Craft Fair of the Southern Highlands Oct. 13-16 at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center – Asheville.
Mountain Xpress
Friends of Hominy Creek Greenway annual meeting, social gathering set for Nov. 9
Press release from Friends of Hominy Creek Greenway:. The Friends of Hominy Creek Greenway, Inc. (FOHCG) invites the public to attend our annual meeting and social gathering. What: Friends of Hominy Creek Greenway Annual Meeting and Social Gathering. Where: Cellarest Beer Project 395 Haywood Road, West Asheville. Annual Meeting: 5:30...
Mountain Xpress
On Sacred Land: Intertribal Graffiti Jam makes its mark on Asheville
Asheville received an infusion of color and culture Oct. 20-23, as the Intertribal Graffiti Jam brought artists to town from across the U.S., representing 10 Indigenous nations. The weekend gathering resulted in seven walls painted at six locations on the land of the Anigiduwagi, more known as the Cherokee. arts.
Mountain Xpress
What’s new in food: Tall John’s neighborhood tavern opens in Montford
In the 14 years he lived in Portland, Ore., chef Trevor Payne helped launch the kitchens of four new restaurants, including Clyde Common (where he first crossed paths with fellow future Asheville restauranteur Charlie Hodge). But in 2020, Payne, his wife and baby son left the West Coast to return...
Mountain Xpress
Commissioners approve affordable parking program, announce Operation Green Light for Veterans Day
In a move that could put hundreds of dollars back in the pockets of service industry and retail workers’ pockets, the Board of Commissioners approved an affordable parking program during its meeting on Nov. 1. In an attempt to offset the aggregate cost of daily parking fees, this pilot program will offer a reduced monthly parking cost of $40 per month for qualifying individuals at the Coxe Ave. parking deck (located at 11 Sears Alley).
Mountain Xpress
John Boyle joins Asheville Watchdog staff
John Boyle, the popular veteran reporter and “Answer Man” columnist for the Asheville Citizen Times, is joining Asheville Watchdog’s nonprofit local news team beginning Nov. 7, 2022. Boyle, a 27-year veteran of covering local news in Asheville and surrounding communities, will bring his unmatched knowledge of local...
Mountain Xpress
Asheville-based Musicians For Overdose Prevention call on Big Pharma to lower price of Narcan
BALTIMORE, MD — Last week, Asheville-based Musicians for Overdose Prevention joined Baltimore Harm Reduction Coalition, Long Live GoGo, the Center for Artistic Activism, and Maryland Peer Advisory Council and drove up to Emergent BioSolutions’ Baltimore office — in a flatbed truck outfitted with amps and instruments, bearing the sign #NoProfitForNarcan— to urge the pharmaceutical company to lower the cost and increase availability of its trademarked nasal naloxone.
Mountain Xpress
Upcoming City Council public hearings for Nov. 15
The following are public hearings scheduled for the next formal meeting – November 15. This listing is for information only and is subject to change. Please call City Clerk Maggie Burleson at 259-5601 if you have any questions. A. 110 River Hills Road. 1. Resolution approving a land use...
Mountain Xpress
City of Asheville announces Carter St., Ann St., and Patton Ave. Stormwater Project to begin
The City of Asheville Public Works Department is pleased to announce the Carter Street, Ann Street and Patton Avenue stormwater project is about to get underway. As the City begins making improvements to the area, you may encounter large equipment and other construction related impacts. Preparations and initial work in...
Mountain Xpress
WNC Civil War Roundtable presents talk on George Washington Kirk with Michael Hardy, Nov. 14
Press release from Western NC Civil War Roundtable:. The Western NC Civil War Roundtable will continue its 2022 series of programs on Monday, November 14 at 7:00 p.m. with Michael Hardy speaking about George Washington Kirk. The program will take place at the Haywood County Library in Waynesville at 678 S. Haywood St. and is free and open to the public.
