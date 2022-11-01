Read full article on original website
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Grand Prairie Church to host fish fry on November 4
The Grand Prairie Church at 22nd Street and South Park Avenue in Stuttgart will host a fish fry fundraiser on Friday, Nov. 4, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Church member Hal Lovett said proceeds from the event will benefit the Grand Prairie Christian School. “As you can imagine, school is...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Stone Bank to sponsor concert Friday, Nov. 11 to honor Arkansas County veterans; Ozark Folk Center musicians to perform
Stone Bank announced plans to sponsor a Veterans Appreciation Concert on Friday, November 11 at the Veteran Memorial Building, 112 North Main St. in DeWitt. The concert will begin at 6 p.m. and is free to the public. Seating is limited and will be on a first-come basis. This is the second year the bank has sponsored a concert honoring area Veterans.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas County Courthouse and rural trash schedule for Veterans Day holiday
The Arkansas County Courthouse and Annex in Stuttgart and the courthouse in DeWitt will be closed Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in observance of Veterans Day. There will be no change to the rural trash pickup schedule.
KATV
Little Rock restaurants take home top honors at the World Cheese Dip Championship
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Three Little Rock restaurants took home the top honors during the 11th annual World Cheese Dip Championship on Sunday. Coming in at first place with the judges was Mockingbird Bar and Tacos located in the SoMa district. Chef Alicia Watson's Vito and Vera was crowned...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas Extension Homemakers Council holds district rally in Stuttgart
The Arkansas Extension Homemakers Council (AEHC) held its Delta District Rally at the Grand Prairie Center in Stuttgart on Thursday, Oct. 20. The rally consisted of discussion related to business matters, member recognition, discussion about future plans, entertainment, lunch, a silent auction, and a guest speaker. Arkansas County Judge Eddie Best spoke at the beginning of the meeting and the guest speaker was Dr. Brittney Schrick who spoke on mental health. Those in attendance represented different counties in the Delta District.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Obituary: Barbara ‘Bobbie’ Jean Searcy Green of Stuttgart
Barbara “Bobbie” Jean Searcy Green, age 78, of Stuttgart died Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Stuttgart, AR. She was a graduate of Stuttgart High School and a member of Emanuel Lutheran Church. She recently retired after more than 60 years spent working in Stuttgart, where she touched the lives of those with whom she came in contact.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
City council hears from local residents during regular meeting
During Tuesday night’s regular council meeting held at city hall, the Stuttgart City Council heard from several citizens regarding different matters. The council first heard from Margaret Goodloe, representing her son who owns 506 S. Henderson St., which was condemned during the council meeting on Oct. 18. Goodloe said...
cenlanow.com
Arkansas State Marching Band Contest kicks off in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Arkansas State Marching Band Contest has started in Little Rock, Ark., today, October 31, 2022. The contest began this morning at 8 AM performances will be taking place until 7 PM. The contest continues into November 1, 2022, where performances will again be taking place from 8 AM to 7 PM.
invitingarkansas.com
UA Little Rock Leader – Tom Brannon
Back in the early 90s, UA Little Rock was considered a commuter college… most folks I knew worked and went to school at the same time. At the time, I was working at a local radio station and UA Little Rock was perfect for a couple of reasons… area of study and what I wanted to do as a profession. Plus, there were more opportunities in Little Rock at local television and radio stations for internships and employment.
Full closure of I-30 set for next weekend
PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Construction projects on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will require a full closure over the weekend of November 11-14. Crews will be installing structural steel at the 6th Street bridge over I-30 in Little Rock as part of the 30 Crossing project.
KATV
'Very disheartening:' Pine Bluff mayor says grocery store could've stayed open
(PINE BLUFF) KATV — A Pine Bluff grocery store has closed its doors for the last time. Brookshire's, a company based in Tyler, Texas owns Super 1 Foods grocery store. According to a press release they sent more than two weeks ago, staffing shortages and the lease ending is why they decided to close the store.
Little Rock police investigate 'suspicious death' on Legion Hut Road
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police have started investigating a "suspicious death" in the city. According to authorities, the incident happened on Legion Hut Road. There is no further information on the incident, but we will update this article as more information becomes available.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Burn ban lifted in Arkansas County
Arkansas County Judge Thomas “Eddie” Best has lifted the burn ban for Arkansas County that has been in effect since Sept. 21, 2022. In cooperation with the State Forestry Commission, the Burn Ban has been lifted effectively immediately for Arkansas County due to the county receiving some much needed rainfall.
Security scan detects loaded gun at Central High School
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock School District Administrators informed parents that a student brought a loaded gun to school at Central High on Tuesday. The school's security team said it turned up during a random security check. The safety and security director, Ron Self, said that there was...
Family remembers daughter seven years after deadly White Co. car crash
For several families, Halloween night is not all fun and games. In fact, it brings back incredibly hard memories.
Little Rock’s 70th homicide of 2022 ties deadly record, leaves residents heartbroken
Another family is without someone at the table Sunday as Little Rock reports another homicide in the capital city.
Intersection in Little Rock listed as one of the deadliest for pedestrians
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Deadly pedestrian crashes in Little Rock are having one of the worst years on record, right behind 2020. It's something we've told you about before, but people in the community are pleading for them to stop as they cope with losing loved ones. Bobby Wesley...
LRPD: Arrest made after car stolen with 3 kids inside
Little Rock police made an arrest Wednesday night after a car was stolen with three children inside.
Benton police still looking for man in mental health crisis
BENTON, Ark. — The Benton Police Department has asked for the public's help in locating a missing man who they believe could be experiencing a mental health crisis. 42-year-old Jeremy Michael Gregory was last seen over two weeks ago. He had been previously reported as missing and since then...
KTLO
Bartlo Packaging moves to Helena, plans to create 50 new jobs
HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (November 2, 2022) — Bartlo Packaging (BPS), a toll manufacturer serving the specialty chemical industry, Wednesday announced it will expand its operations in Helena, Arkansas. The company has recently acquired a 105,000-square-foot building adjacent to its current operations and plans to add approximately 50 new positions. As part of the expansion, BPS will transition its existing operations in Passaic, New Jersey, to Helena. The expansion will bring an estimated $1.3 million investment to Phillips County.
