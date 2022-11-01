ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuttgart, AR

Grand Prairie Church to host fish fry on November 4

The Grand Prairie Church at 22nd Street and South Park Avenue in Stuttgart will host a fish fry fundraiser on Friday, Nov. 4, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Church member Hal Lovett said proceeds from the event will benefit the Grand Prairie Christian School. “As you can imagine, school is...
STUTTGART, AR
Stone Bank to sponsor concert Friday, Nov. 11 to honor Arkansas County veterans; Ozark Folk Center musicians to perform

Stone Bank announced plans to sponsor a Veterans Appreciation Concert on Friday, November 11 at the Veteran Memorial Building, 112 North Main St. in DeWitt. The concert will begin at 6 p.m. and is free to the public. Seating is limited and will be on a first-come basis. This is the second year the bank has sponsored a concert honoring area Veterans.
DEWITT, AR
Arkansas Extension Homemakers Council holds district rally in Stuttgart

The Arkansas Extension Homemakers Council (AEHC) held its Delta District Rally at the Grand Prairie Center in Stuttgart on Thursday, Oct. 20. The rally consisted of discussion related to business matters, member recognition, discussion about future plans, entertainment, lunch, a silent auction, and a guest speaker. Arkansas County Judge Eddie Best spoke at the beginning of the meeting and the guest speaker was Dr. Brittney Schrick who spoke on mental health. Those in attendance represented different counties in the Delta District.
STUTTGART, AR
Obituary: Barbara ‘Bobbie’ Jean Searcy Green of Stuttgart

Barbara “Bobbie” Jean Searcy Green, age 78, of Stuttgart died Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Stuttgart, AR. She was a graduate of Stuttgart High School and a member of Emanuel Lutheran Church. She recently retired after more than 60 years spent working in Stuttgart, where she touched the lives of those with whom she came in contact.
STUTTGART, AR
City council hears from local residents during regular meeting

During Tuesday night’s regular council meeting held at city hall, the Stuttgart City Council heard from several citizens regarding different matters. The council first heard from Margaret Goodloe, representing her son who owns 506 S. Henderson St., which was condemned during the council meeting on Oct. 18. Goodloe said...
Arkansas State Marching Band Contest kicks off in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Arkansas State Marching Band Contest has started in Little Rock, Ark., today, October 31, 2022. The contest began this morning at 8 AM performances will be taking place until 7 PM. The contest continues into November 1, 2022, where performances will again be taking place from 8 AM to 7 PM.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
UA Little Rock Leader – Tom Brannon

Back in the early 90s, UA Little Rock was considered a commuter college… most folks I knew worked and went to school at the same time. At the time, I was working at a local radio station and UA Little Rock was perfect for a couple of reasons… area of study and what I wanted to do as a profession. Plus, there were more opportunities in Little Rock at local television and radio stations for internships and employment.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Full closure of I-30 set for next weekend

PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Construction projects on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will require a full closure over the weekend of November 11-14. Crews will be installing structural steel at the 6th Street bridge over I-30 in Little Rock as part of the 30 Crossing project.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Burn ban lifted in Arkansas County

Arkansas County Judge Thomas “Eddie” Best has lifted the burn ban for Arkansas County that has been in effect since Sept. 21, 2022. In cooperation with the State Forestry Commission, the Burn Ban has been lifted effectively immediately for Arkansas County due to the county receiving some much needed rainfall.
Security scan detects loaded gun at Central High School

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock School District Administrators informed parents that a student brought a loaded gun to school at Central High on Tuesday. The school's security team said it turned up during a random security check. The safety and security director, Ron Self, said that there was...
Benton police still looking for man in mental health crisis

BENTON, Ark. — The Benton Police Department has asked for the public's help in locating a missing man who they believe could be experiencing a mental health crisis. 42-year-old Jeremy Michael Gregory was last seen over two weeks ago. He had been previously reported as missing and since then...
BENTON, AR
Bartlo Packaging moves to Helena, plans to create 50 new jobs

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (November 2, 2022) — Bartlo Packaging (BPS), a toll manufacturer serving the specialty chemical industry, Wednesday announced it will expand its operations in Helena, Arkansas. The company has recently acquired a 105,000-square-foot building adjacent to its current operations and plans to add approximately 50 new positions. As part of the expansion, BPS will transition its existing operations in Passaic, New Jersey, to Helena. The expansion will bring an estimated $1.3 million investment to Phillips County.
HELENA, AR

