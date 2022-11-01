The other night, I had a sudden hankering for a caramel apple. Not sure if it's the season, the fact that I hadn't had one in maybe a decade, or my recent extensive coverage of the apple beat, but I wound up opting for a caramel apple covered in chocolate and flaky salt. It was, truly, one of the best things I've eaten all year. It was crisp and refreshing, it was bright and tart, it was salty and a little savory from the chocolate and caramel. I cut the apple into thin slices to make it easier to eat (as my brother astutely put it via text, his "teeth don't really comport with caramel apples") It then got me thinking of the caramel and candied apple itself: the history, the production, the waning popularity.

