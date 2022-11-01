Read full article on original website
Ryan Fitzpatrick names 'giant red flag' he saw with Jets QB Zach Wilson
It seems retired quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick began having concerns about New York Jets starter Zach Wilson as far back as 2021. "One of the biggest question marks I’ve had about him, and the thing that scared me last year, is when they called John Beck, his personal quarterback coach, to come out and help get his mind right during the season, and put him on staff," Fitzpatrick explained during a conversation with Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post. "To me, that was a giant red flag. I don’t know Zach Wilson, but that scares me a little bit.
Ex-Patriot LeGarrette Blount Says Bailey Zappe Should Start Over Mac Jones
Quarterback drama was nonexistent for the Patriots in Week 8, but some New England fans still aren’t satisfied with Mac Jones as the team’s signal-caller. The Patriots beat the New York Jets, 22-17, last Sunday, but the victory was largely attributed to Zach Wilson’s disaster of a second half that didn’t leave Jones much trouble to deal with.
Jets GM makes major quarterback announcement
With a 5-3 record heading into November, the New York Jets are well on their way to their first playoff berth since the 2010 NFL season. But if they’re going to get there, then starting quarterback Zach Wilson has to play better than he played during Sunday afternoon’s loss to the New England Patriots – but Jets General Manager Joe Douglas believes in his quarterback and is going to stick with him.
Report: Eagles were trying to acquire RB at trade deadline
The league’s top rushing offense in yards and touchdowns from last season, and this season’s last remaining unbeaten team, was still looking to get better by the trade deadline. The Eagles were able to acquire some pass-rushing help, adding defensive end Robert Quinn in a trade with the Bears, but despite attempts at multiple prospects, they were unable bring in a big name at running back, according to Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports.
Bears GM not happy about blockbuster trade
It’s not all that often that a team general manager speaks openly about regrets just a few hours after pulling off a blockbuster trade that helps his team, but that’s exactly what happened on Tuesday when Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles spoke to the media after the team traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.
NFL team fires offensive coordinator due to struggles
The Indianapolis Colts are not off to a very strong start to the NFL season, particularly on the offensive side of the ball, ranking just No. 30 out of 32 NFL teams in points per game. The team made one major change ahead of this week’s showdown with the Washington Commanders, benching quarterback Matt Ryan in favor of the younger Sam Ehlinger, but that wasn’t enough as the team made one much bigger change this week.
Latest firing is more proof that the Colts have absolutely no idea what they’re doing
At this point, we have no earthly idea what is going on with the Indianapolis Colts these days. The Indianapolis Colts firing offensive coordinator Marcus Brady will surely solve all of their issues. After benching Matt Ryan in favor of Sam Ehlinger, the Colts lost another dumb one, this time...
REPORT – Potential Steelers Trade Target Could Be Released Following The Nov 1 Trade Deadline
The Pittsburgh Steelers are in desperate help for a cornerback. Levi Wallace hasn’t exactly fulfilled expectations from the two-year, $8 million deal that he signed in the off-season. Ahkello Witherspoon has regressed a ton after signing an extension in the off-season as well. Pro Football Focus has him with a 45.4 grade so far this season, certainly not what you want.
5-time Super Bowl winning exec John McVay dies at age 91
Longtime San Francisco 49ers executive John McVay has died at age 91
Pete Carroll rips those that doubted decision to start Geno Smith
Many laughed at Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll when he named Geno Smith the team’s starting quarterback. But eight games into the season, and with Smith ranking in the top 10 of most major passing categories, Carroll has kept the receipts and he’s not afraid to let everyone know he was right all along.
Former 49ers executive John McVay dies at 91
Former San Francisco 49ers executive John McVay, who helped build five Super Bowl title teams, has died at 91. The
Vikings might be a playoff threat, Jets have to walk Zach Wilson tightrope, and Amari Cooper's Carlton moment
Welcome back to the Four Verts column! Amari Cooper became the hero of the week, his old team looks like a legitimate contender and the Jets are sitting on a potentially explosive quarterback situation. How good are the Minnesota Vikings?. The Vikings find themselves, again, in a weird spot. They're...
Giants' Daniel Jones: Andrew Thomas playing at 'unbelievable' level
Through eight weeks of the NFL regular season, New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas is among the best players in football. He’s playing at an All-Pro level, should also be heading to the Pro Bowl and is currently the highest-graded tackle in the league. It’s been a remarkable...
NFL Coverage Map Week 9: TV Schedule for FOX, CBS Broadcasts
The NFL coverage map for Week 9 is back. No London this week, and there are six teams on a bye. CBS has the doubleheader, with FOX showcasing just five games, including one in the late window. NFL Coverage Map for Week 9. The folks at 506 Sports provide this...
