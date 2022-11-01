ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Daily Mail

Are Democrats in even deeper trouble in Arizona? Pollsters say race between Democrat incumbent Senator Mark Kelly and his Republican rival is now a toss-up

In a sign the political tides are changing with less than two weeks before midterm elections, the nonpartisan Cook Political Report has changed the Arizona Senate race from 'lean Democrat' to 'toss-up.'. Despite Democrats outspending Republicans in the Copper State, the race was switched Thursday back to a toss up...
ARIZONA STATE
Nymag.com

The Most Important Senate Race Is Also the Most Ignored

It’s a pure toss-up in a perennial battleground, perhaps the likeliest race in the country to determine the future of the Senate in next week’s midterms. But you might not know it outside Nevada. Pollsters have surveyed the race this fall less than any other top-tier contest, like...
NEVADA STATE
Cleveland.com

Democratic Ohio Rep. Emilia Sykes outraises GOP rival Madison Gesiotto Gilbert in competive 13th congressional district race

WASHINGTON, D. C. – Democratic state Rep. Emilia Sykes of Akron raised more money for her 13th district congressional campaign in the year’s third quarter than her Republican rival, North Canton attorney Madison Gesiotto Gilbert, but ended September with less money in the bank. Their race is among the state’s most competitive this year.
OHIO STATE
The Hill

Trump aims to seize credit for GOP midterm rout

Former President Trump is setting himself up to take credit for Republican midterm victories next week as he eyes the announcement of a possible 2024 reelection bid before the end of the year. Trump is holding rallies over the next week in Iowa — an early 2024 primary state —...
GEORGIA STATE
Cleveland.com

How Tim Ryan is courting crossover voters in his bid for the U.S. Senate: Capitol Letter

Doing the splits: Andrew Tobias takes a look at the role split-ticket voting may play in the election on Tuesday, with Gov. Mike DeWine running in polls far ahead of Republican U.S. Senate nominee J.D. Vance. Polls suggest around 15-20% of DeWine voters also could pull the lever for Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan – which reflects some Democratic-leaning support for DeWine and Republican-leaning support for Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan. Ryan, meanwhile, has made reaching out to moderate Republicans and independents a core feature of his campaign.
OHIO STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Liz Cheney spurns JD Vance and backs Tim Ryan in Ohio's Senate race

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) threw her weight behind Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) for the Ohio Senate race on Tuesday, marking her second high-profile backing of a Democrat in recent days. During a wide-ranging discussion that touched on the Capitol riot and efforts to overturn the 2020 election, Cheney maintained that she could not back Republican hopeful J.D. Vance in the contest, alluding to his flirtation with election denialism.
OHIO STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZ Briefing: Lake wants Hobbs to recuse herself from election duties; Jill Biden stumps for Mark Kelly; Election results in December?

A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history. GOP governor candidate Kari Lake wants Democratic opponent Katie Hobbs to recuse herself from election duties. Find out why that's outside the norm. First lady Jill Biden traveled to the Valley to help...
ARIZONA STATE

