Related
Lindsey Graham says there are 'going to be people jumping off bridges in San Francisco by the thousands' if Jim Jordan becomes chair of the House Judiciary Committee
Lindsey Graham made the remark during a speech before a group of Republicans in Ohio, where he also made fun of Rep. Jerry Nadler's weight.
Are Democrats in even deeper trouble in Arizona? Pollsters say race between Democrat incumbent Senator Mark Kelly and his Republican rival is now a toss-up
In a sign the political tides are changing with less than two weeks before midterm elections, the nonpartisan Cook Political Report has changed the Arizona Senate race from 'lean Democrat' to 'toss-up.'. Despite Democrats outspending Republicans in the Copper State, the race was switched Thursday back to a toss up...
Rep. Tim Ryan says he'll 'fight anybody from any party' who pushes 'bullcrap' that Ohio is no longer in play for Democrats
Tim Ryan recently told Rolling Stone he rejected any "bullcrap" of Democrats not contesting Ohio. The Democratic Senate nominee said that the idea of skipping over the state was "insulting." As the campaign enters its final stretch, Ryan remains locked in a competitive race with JD Vance. Ohio, once a...
Ohio Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan says he'd 'probably' be a 'royal pain in the ass' in the Senate, doesn't commit to supporting Sen. Chuck Schumer as caucus leader
Rep. Tim Ryan said he'd "probably" be a "royal pain in the ass" if elected to the Senate next month. Ryan made the comment during an interview with Politico, where he remarked on his tight Senate race. The lawmaker also told Politico that he was unsure if he'd back Chuck...
Meet the five Democrats in key Senate races who have expressed support for eliminating cash bail
Support for ending cash bail and other criminal justice policies from Democratic Senate candidates could give Republicans the upper hand in the upcoming midterm elections.
‘Kiss His Ass’: Even By 2022 Standards, the Ohio Senate Race Feels Hostile
It’s never a good sign when you have to rewind the clip to determine just whose ass one of the candidates was directing the other to kiss.
Nymag.com
The Most Important Senate Race Is Also the Most Ignored
It’s a pure toss-up in a perennial battleground, perhaps the likeliest race in the country to determine the future of the Senate in next week’s midterms. But you might not know it outside Nevada. Pollsters have surveyed the race this fall less than any other top-tier contest, like...
Nikki Haley to come in as GOP closer in four key states ahead of midterm elections
Nikki Haley will head to four competitive, key states where she will stump for Republican candidates in the days ahead of the midterm elections. Haley, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under President Donald Trump, has been highly speculated as a 2024 contender in a future GOP primary.
McConnell-aligned super PAC pulls $5M from New Hampshire Senate race
The Senate Leadership Fund super PAC aligned with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Friday that it would cut off TV ad reservations in New Hampshire.
Democrat Ryan distances himself from national party in tight Ohio Senate race
Ohio Democratic Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan on Thursday said he doesn't want help from his own national party, telling "CNN This Morning" that he doesn't "really want them at this point."
Democratic Ohio Rep. Emilia Sykes outraises GOP rival Madison Gesiotto Gilbert in competive 13th congressional district race
WASHINGTON, D. C. – Democratic state Rep. Emilia Sykes of Akron raised more money for her 13th district congressional campaign in the year’s third quarter than her Republican rival, North Canton attorney Madison Gesiotto Gilbert, but ended September with less money in the bank. Their race is among the state’s most competitive this year.
Trump aims to seize credit for GOP midterm rout
Former President Trump is setting himself up to take credit for Republican midterm victories next week as he eyes the announcement of a possible 2024 reelection bid before the end of the year. Trump is holding rallies over the next week in Iowa — an early 2024 primary state —...
How Tim Ryan is courting crossover voters in his bid for the U.S. Senate: Capitol Letter
Doing the splits: Andrew Tobias takes a look at the role split-ticket voting may play in the election on Tuesday, with Gov. Mike DeWine running in polls far ahead of Republican U.S. Senate nominee J.D. Vance. Polls suggest around 15-20% of DeWine voters also could pull the lever for Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan – which reflects some Democratic-leaning support for DeWine and Republican-leaning support for Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan. Ryan, meanwhile, has made reaching out to moderate Republicans and independents a core feature of his campaign.
The 6 races that could impact Ohio's redistricting debate
The future Ohio Supreme Court will decide the state's district maps, but there are also three other races that could make or break what kind of plans are put forward.
In CT U.S. Senate race, Blumenthal runs on decades-long record
Opponent Leora Levy calls him "out of touch," but Sen. Richard Blumenthal is promoting his legislative history as he runs for reelection.
Liz Cheney spurns JD Vance and backs Tim Ryan in Ohio's Senate race
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) threw her weight behind Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) for the Ohio Senate race on Tuesday, marking her second high-profile backing of a Democrat in recent days. During a wide-ranging discussion that touched on the Capitol riot and efforts to overturn the 2020 election, Cheney maintained that she could not back Republican hopeful J.D. Vance in the contest, alluding to his flirtation with election denialism.
6 things to know about the Tim Ryan-J.D. Vance town hall
U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Howland Twp., and Republican J.D. Vance, a Cincinnati businessman, participated separately for 30 minutes each in the town hall in Columbus hosted by FOX News.
Trump 'could announce he is running president 2024 on NOVEMBER 14': Report claims inner circle has narrowed in on a date to launch his campaign
Former President Donald Trump's team is eying November 14 - the Monday after the midterm election - as the date he'll announce his 2024 presidential bid. Axios reported the date Friday, with sources telling the news site that the announcement would then be followed by a series of political events.
Arizona Senate poll: Masters closing on Kelly in tight margin-of-error race among definite voters
Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters is surging in the final days of the midterm election campaign as he seeks to unseat Arizona Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, a new Marist poll finds. With a little over three days to go until ballot boxes open, Kelly's lead over Masters has shrunk to...
AZ Briefing: Lake wants Hobbs to recuse herself from election duties; Jill Biden stumps for Mark Kelly; Election results in December?
A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history. GOP governor candidate Kari Lake wants Democratic opponent Katie Hobbs to recuse herself from election duties. Find out why that's outside the norm. First lady Jill Biden traveled to the Valley to help...
