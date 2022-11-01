Doing the splits: Andrew Tobias takes a look at the role split-ticket voting may play in the election on Tuesday, with Gov. Mike DeWine running in polls far ahead of Republican U.S. Senate nominee J.D. Vance. Polls suggest around 15-20% of DeWine voters also could pull the lever for Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan – which reflects some Democratic-leaning support for DeWine and Republican-leaning support for Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan. Ryan, meanwhile, has made reaching out to moderate Republicans and independents a core feature of his campaign.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO