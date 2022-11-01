Read full article on original website
RSV vaccine being tested for pregnant women helps protect their newborns, new research shows
New research shows vaccinating pregnant women helped protect their newborns from the common but scary respiratory virus called RSV that fills hospitals with wheezing babies each fall. The preliminary results buoy hope that after decades of failure and frustration, vaccines against RSV may finally be getting close. Pfizer announced Tuesday...
A pediatric disease expert answers 5 questions about the surging outbreak of RSV
How RSV infects the human body, who is most at risk, and what might be causing this year’s outbreak to be worse than normal.
As RSV cases surge, Pfizer says it has a promising vaccine
After decades of researching respiratory syncytial virus, scientists announced a major development for a possible vaccine that could be available as soon as next year
EverydayHealth.com
Pfizer’s RSV Vaccine Effective in Keeping Infants Out of Hospital in Phase 3 Trial
Pfizer announced that its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine showed an efficacy of 82 percent against hospitalization in infants under 90 days old, and 69 percent among those younger than six months, according to a press release from the company. “This is potentially very exciting news,” says William Schaffner, MD,...
News-Medical.net
Myocarditis induced by COVID-19 infection is substantially greater than the risk posed by vaccines
The risk of developing myocarditis -; or inflammation of the heart muscle -; is seven times higher with a COVID-19 infection than with the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a recent study by Penn State College of Medicine scientists. Patients with myocarditis can experience chest pains, shortness of breath or an irregular heartbeat. In severe cases, the inflammation can lead to heart failure and death.
Urgent warning to anyone who’s had Covid over increased risk of deadly side effect
ANYONE who has had Covid is significantly more at risk to a host of killer illnesses than those who never caught the disease, a new study has revealed. Millions have already had the bug and the majority of Brits also have protection due to the huge vaccine rollout. But experts...
How red eyes could be a warning sign of deadly Victorian disease
A CHILD'S red eye was found to be a symptom of a killer disease. The unnamed 11-year-old from the US was referred to hospital with a persistent red eye. Despite taking several types of eye drops and antibiotics the otherwise perfectly healthy right child's eye remained red. Reporting in the...
The U.S. may be headed for a ‘tripledemic,’ but one doctor has an urgent warning to parents about the flu in particular
If it feels like there are multiple viruses floating around all at once, that’s because there are. With a seemingly new COVID variant every season, an unusually high number of RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) infections for this time of year, and flu season right around the corner, experts warn of a potential “tripledemic” this winter. But just how concerned should parents be?
What is RSV, who is at risk and why cases tend to rise this time of year
Early symptoms tend to include a runny nose, a decrease in appetite, and cough. Those symptoms can worsen, causing inflammation of the small airways in the lung.
13 Signs Your Lungs May Not Be Healthy
When something is off with your lungs, it can signify that something serious is going on. It’s important to pay attention to the signs of lung disease and any symptoms that indicate your lungs might not be healthy, as early detection can go a long way in helping to manage and treat conditions like lung disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and lung cancer—the leading cancer killer of men and women in the U.S. For this reason, you shouldn’t ignore anything like a chronic cough or recurring chest pain.
The Side Effects You Might Experience If You Take Metformin
Metformin is the most commonly prescribed medication for treating type 2 diabetes, as per Jama. French physician Jean Sterne was the first to use metformin to treat diabetes in 1957 (via Diabetologia) and decades later, the medication became available in the U.S. in 1995. It's now the most prescribed medication...
Flu combines with killer virus to ‘create new bug that could evade our immune system’
TWO common but deadly viruses can join forces to create a hybrid bug capable of dodging the immune system, experts have discovered. Researchers believe the findings could explain the increase in hard-to-treat cases of viral pneumonia. Each year more than 25,000 Brits die of flu. Meanwhile, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)...
Surge in cases of RSV, a virus that can severely sicken infants, is filling hospital beds
On Sunday night, 4-month-old Aesop Light was happy and alert. By Monday morning, he was struggling to breathe. Aesop's parents, Corey and Tara Light, took him to an emergency room near their home in the Chicago suburbs, but it didn't have a children's wing, so Aesop was rushed by ambulance to another hospital an hour away. He tested positive for respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, a common virus that causes lung infections.
Flu, RSV, other viruses surging in young kids, catching doctors 'off guard'
An unseasonal early surge of respiratory viruses among babies and toddlers has caught doctors off guard and worried about the coming months. Pediatricians and children's hospitals were prepared for a bad flu season. They were not ready for a multitude of viruses to come all at once and earlier than expected.
Prevention
RSV Symptoms and What to Know About the Virus Affecting Kids in the U.S.
Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are skyrocketing in the U.S. right now. The virus has caused an influx of children at pediatric hospitals, where some say they’re so packed that they have kids waiting in the hallways at emergency rooms to be seen. “Our system is being absolutely...
Polio Recently Turned Up Again—Here’s How a Leading Infectious Disease Doctor Says You Can Help Prevent It
In September 2022, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that the US had recorded its first case of polio since 2013. Within weeks, the virus was detected in New York City wastewater—a warning sign that the highly contagious disease may once again be circulating. What’s the...
The Jewish Press
Pfizer Anti-RSV Vaccine 81.8% Effective in Clinical Trial
The Pfizer pharmaceuticals firm announced Tuesday that its experimental vaccine significantly reduces the risk of newborn infants contracting severe cases of RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), an illness which kills hundreds of babies and toddlers each year. RSV usually causes a simple cold in healthy adults. However, it can be deadly...
How Long Does Vertigo Typically Last?
Vertigo affects approximately 40% of people in the U.S. at some point during their lives, reports the Cleveland Clinic. Experiences of vertigo can be disorienting, causing one to feel as if their immediate surroundings are spinning or tipping around them, even though they may not be moving at all, notes Healthline. While not a medical condition in and of itself, vertigo is a symptom that can stem from a number of underlying health conditions.
physiciansweekly.com
Herpesviridae Lung Reactivation and Infection in Patients
Reactivations of the Herpesviridae or herpes simplex virus (HSV) and cytomegalovirus (CMV) in the lungs of COVID-19 patients have been recorded. It is still being determined if these viral reactivations are more common than they are in other patients. Study of 145 patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia requiring invasive mechanical ventilation who underwent HSV and CMV testing in bronchoalveolar lavage during fiberoptic bronchoscopy for suspicion of ventilator-associated pneumonia. Researchers analyzed a historical cohort of 89 patients with severe influenza pneumonia needing invasive mechanical ventilation and compared their rates of HSV and CMV lung reactivations and HSV bronchopneumonitis. The HSV and CMV lung reactivations rates were 50% and 42% among the 145 COVID-19 patients and 63% and 28% among the 89 influenza patients, respectively. The percentage of HSV bronchopneumonitis was similar in both groups (31% and 25%, respectively), although the cumulative incidence of HSV lung reactivation was higher in influenza than in COVID-19 patients (P=0.03). The cumulative incidence of CMV lung reactivation was comparable between COVID-19 and influenza patients (P=0.07), even after accounting for extubation and death as competing events. In COVID-19 patients, influenza patients, and when all patients were put together, the outcomes of those with HSV or CMV lung reactivations were comparable to those without. Reactivations of herpes simplex virus (HSV) and cytomegalovirus (CMV) in the lungs frequently occur in COVID-19 patients but not more frequently than in patients with influenza-associated severe pneumonia, despite the latter group having a more severe illness at ICU admission and the former group having a longer duration of mechanical ventilation. Patients with reactivations of HSV or CMV in the lungs may benefit from antiviral treatment, but the exact nature of Herpesviridae is still unknown.
Experimental RSV vaccine for pregnant women protects infants against severe illness, Pfizer says
An experimental RSV vaccine for pregnant women from Pfizer is effective at protecting newborns against severe illness for at least six months, the company said in a press release Tuesday. In a phase 3 study, the Pfizer vaccine was about 82% effective against severe illness from respiratory syncytial virus, or...
