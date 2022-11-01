ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
golfcourseindustry.com

Chicago Golf Club lands 2033 U.S. Women’s Open

The USGA announced that Chicago Golf Club, in Wheaton, Illinois, will be the host site for the 2033 U.S. Women’s Open Presented by ProMedica and the 2036 Walker Cup Match. The historic club has previously hosted 12 USGA championships, most recently the inaugural U.S. Senior Women’s Open in 2018.
WHEATON, IL
industrytoday.com

Gebrüder Weiss Relocates USA Headquarters

International transport and logistics company moves to Wood Dale, Illinois as part of business expansion. CHICAGO – Gebrüder Weiss, a family-owned international transport and logistics company with a core business of overland transport, air, and sea freight and logistics, has relocated its USA headquarters to Wood Dale, Illinois. The new facility accommodates the global logistics organization’s rapid North American growth with16,000 square feet of office space and a 45,000 square-foot warehouse. Located at 1020 N. Wood Dale Road, the expansion of Gebrüder Weiss USA’s head office accompanies the organization’s fifth year in the Chicago area.
WOOD DALE, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago's iconic Damen Silos finally purchased

CHICAGO - A buyer has been announced for Chicago’s iconic Damen Silos. The 23-point four-acre property is a collection of grain elevators that the state has owned since 1928. They were featured in a recent "Transformers" movie. The buyer operates a fleet for waste hauling and off-site storage. The...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Four Illinois cities make list of best places to retire

CHICAGO - U.S. News & World Report is out with a new list. This one reveals the best places to retire, and four metro areas in Illinois made the list. Out of 150 cities, Chicago came in at number 56, followed by Peoria at 79th, the Quad Cities at 87th, and Rockford ranked at 104th.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Catalytic converter processing ring generated $545 million in revenue, had its own website and apps, feds say

Here’s some good news, Chicago. Federal authorities have arrested 21 people who are allegedly part of a massive nationwide operation that trafficked and processed stolen catalytic converters. The ring, which officials said had revenues of at least $545 million, even had its own apps, website, and formal shipping arrangements to make trafficking in the stolen parts easy.
CHICAGO, IL
republicmonitor.com

Famous party venues from Chicago history

Nearly two centuries ago, on March 4, 1837, Chicago was incorporated. Yet even in its relatively short history, the White City has played host to iconic supper clubs, jazz nights, balls, and overall budget-busting shenanigans. Most of Chicago's epochal parties hail back to the Gilded Age, when socialites frequented private,...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Wintrust Business Minute: Sable Hotel on Navy Pier is up for sale

Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. The 223-room hotel that opened last year on Navy Pier is up for sale. Crain’s reports that a Chicago developer put the Sable Hotel on the market earlier this month. There’s no asking price for the listing. The property, owned by Maverick Hotels & Restaurants, includes the hotel and rooftop bar, named Offshore. Sources say bids would have to exceed the $100 million construction cost for the property.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Didier Farms in Lincolnshire closes retail operation

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (CBS) -- A family favorite in far north suburban Lincolnshire is shutting down for good.Didier Farms announced Thursday that after generations in business, it is closing its retail operation permanently.Didier Farms has been a top destination when it comes to fall activities – offering fresh locally-grown vegetables at their farmstand, pumpkins and doughnuts at their Pumpkinfest, and flowers from their greenhouses.Halloween on Monday was the last day of the retail business.The land for the farm on Aptakisic Road – then only two miles long – was originally purchased by John Link in 1912, according to the Didier website....
LINCOLNSHIRE, IL
phscutlass.com

Football playoffs first round PHS vs. DGS

On Friday October 28, 2022 an action packed showdown between the Palatine Pirates (8-1) and the Downers Grove South Mustangs (6-3) took place at Chic Anderson Stadium, resulting in a 31-23 Pirates win. After a key sack from junior Phillip Rolek on a third down with five yards to go...
DOWNERS GROVE, IL
NBC Chicago

The Hideout Announces it Will Close Until 2023

Chicago bar and music venue The Hideout will head into a hiatus following concerns of a toxic work environment that were voiced by a former employee. The Bucktown venue will close Nov. 7 and plan to reopen in 2023 with "new leadership and a commitment to a healthy, supportive and respectful organizational culture," according to a statement released Monday from owners Tim and Katie Tuten and Mike and Jim Hinchsliff.
CHICAGO, IL
thecentersquare.com

Illinois quick hits: Continued criticism of SAFE-T Act; taxpayers still owe millions for Soldier Field renovations

The Pretrial Fairness Act, which removes cash bail and denies suspects freedom if prosecutors prove them to be a flight risk or danger to their community, is coming under fire again. Vermillion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said it will be difficult during detention hearings in domestic abuse cases allowing people accused of domestic battery to be released. She said most domestic violence victims fear retaliation by their abuser, and she has seen how victims would not tell the truth out of fear, so the charges could be dropped.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy