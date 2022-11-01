Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Payment of up to $400 in stimulus money coming from the state of IllinoisJ.R. HeimbignerIllinois State
This Epic Indiana Antique Mall is a Must VisitTravel MavenHighland, IN
Spotted! The woolly bear caterpillars are backJennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
This Illinois town was just named "Best American City for Mental Wellness." Sorry, Chicago.Ellen EastwoodNaperville, IL
Related
golfcourseindustry.com
Chicago Golf Club lands 2033 U.S. Women’s Open
The USGA announced that Chicago Golf Club, in Wheaton, Illinois, will be the host site for the 2033 U.S. Women’s Open Presented by ProMedica and the 2036 Walker Cup Match. The historic club has previously hosted 12 USGA championships, most recently the inaugural U.S. Senior Women’s Open in 2018.
industrytoday.com
Gebrüder Weiss Relocates USA Headquarters
International transport and logistics company moves to Wood Dale, Illinois as part of business expansion. CHICAGO – Gebrüder Weiss, a family-owned international transport and logistics company with a core business of overland transport, air, and sea freight and logistics, has relocated its USA headquarters to Wood Dale, Illinois. The new facility accommodates the global logistics organization’s rapid North American growth with16,000 square feet of office space and a 45,000 square-foot warehouse. Located at 1020 N. Wood Dale Road, the expansion of Gebrüder Weiss USA’s head office accompanies the organization’s fifth year in the Chicago area.
Family Secrets mobster moved to halfway house after serving time for murder linked to Chicago Outfit
Chicago mobster Paul Schiro has been moved to a halfway house after serving time for the 1986 murder of Arizona businessman Emil Vaci, whom Outfit bosses had feared was cooperating with law enforcement in a casino death case.
Chicago's iconic Damen Silos finally purchased
CHICAGO - A buyer has been announced for Chicago’s iconic Damen Silos. The 23-point four-acre property is a collection of grain elevators that the state has owned since 1928. They were featured in a recent "Transformers" movie. The buyer operates a fleet for waste hauling and off-site storage. The...
fox32chicago.com
Four Illinois cities make list of best places to retire
CHICAGO - U.S. News & World Report is out with a new list. This one reveals the best places to retire, and four metro areas in Illinois made the list. Out of 150 cities, Chicago came in at number 56, followed by Peoria at 79th, the Quad Cities at 87th, and Rockford ranked at 104th.
NBC Chicago
Biden, Harris to Visit Illinois This Weekend Ahead of Midterm Elections
The White House confirmed Wednesday that President Joe Biden will stump in Illinois on Friday, ahead of Tuesday’s midterm balloting — likely in the Chicago area — and Vice President Kamala Harris hits Chicago on Sunday. Biden will lead a get-out-the vote rally for Gov. J.B. Pritzker...
This Chicago Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
cwbchicago.com
Catalytic converter processing ring generated $545 million in revenue, had its own website and apps, feds say
Here’s some good news, Chicago. Federal authorities have arrested 21 people who are allegedly part of a massive nationwide operation that trafficked and processed stolen catalytic converters. The ring, which officials said had revenues of at least $545 million, even had its own apps, website, and formal shipping arrangements to make trafficking in the stolen parts easy.
Bears trades, White Sox new manager highlight ‘The Afternoon Lineup’
CHICAGO – The beginning of November has brought some major news in Chicago sports, one from a team still playing and another one that’s trying to build up their team for next season. After the Bears traded Robert Quinn to the Eagles and then Roquan Smith to the Ravens, general manager Ryan Poles decided to […]
Biden to Visit Chicago Area Friday, Likely Stumping For Suburban Democrats Ahead of Election Day
With just six days before polls close for the 2022 Illinois Midterm Elections, The White House on Wednesday confirmed that President Joe Biden on Friday will be in the Chicago area to stump for Democrats ahead of some of the suburbs' tightest congressional races. While the White House would not...
republicmonitor.com
Famous party venues from Chicago history
Nearly two centuries ago, on March 4, 1837, Chicago was incorporated. Yet even in its relatively short history, the White City has played host to iconic supper clubs, jazz nights, balls, and overall budget-busting shenanigans. Most of Chicago's epochal parties hail back to the Gilded Age, when socialites frequented private,...
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Minute: Sable Hotel on Navy Pier is up for sale
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. The 223-room hotel that opened last year on Navy Pier is up for sale. Crain’s reports that a Chicago developer put the Sable Hotel on the market earlier this month. There’s no asking price for the listing. The property, owned by Maverick Hotels & Restaurants, includes the hotel and rooftop bar, named Offshore. Sources say bids would have to exceed the $100 million construction cost for the property.
Didier Farms in Lincolnshire closes retail operation
LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (CBS) -- A family favorite in far north suburban Lincolnshire is shutting down for good.Didier Farms announced Thursday that after generations in business, it is closing its retail operation permanently.Didier Farms has been a top destination when it comes to fall activities – offering fresh locally-grown vegetables at their farmstand, pumpkins and doughnuts at their Pumpkinfest, and flowers from their greenhouses.Halloween on Monday was the last day of the retail business.The land for the farm on Aptakisic Road – then only two miles long – was originally purchased by John Link in 1912, according to the Didier website....
Northwestern heart surgeons successfully transplant heart from donor whose heart stopped beating
CHICAGO - Heart surgeons at Northwestern's Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute announced they performed Illinois' first successful heart transplant using a heart from a naturally deceased donor. Dr. Duc Thinh Pham calls the new method, nicknamed ‘Heart in a Box,’ "the biggest advancement in cardiac surgery and heart transplantation in the last...
CFD honoring fallen captain Herbie Johnson with bell ringing ceremony
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A ceremonial bell ringing in honor of a Chicago fire captain and EMT who died in the line of duty ten years ago.Captain Herbie Johnson died from his injuries while fighting a fire, in the 2300 block of west 50th Place in Gage Park in 2012. The bells at Engine Company 123 will ring in his memory at 8 a.m.
phscutlass.com
Football playoffs first round PHS vs. DGS
On Friday October 28, 2022 an action packed showdown between the Palatine Pirates (8-1) and the Downers Grove South Mustangs (6-3) took place at Chic Anderson Stadium, resulting in a 31-23 Pirates win. After a key sack from junior Phillip Rolek on a third down with five yards to go...
The Hideout Announces it Will Close Until 2023
Chicago bar and music venue The Hideout will head into a hiatus following concerns of a toxic work environment that were voiced by a former employee. The Bucktown venue will close Nov. 7 and plan to reopen in 2023 with "new leadership and a commitment to a healthy, supportive and respectful organizational culture," according to a statement released Monday from owners Tim and Katie Tuten and Mike and Jim Hinchsliff.
Provocateur artist pastes ‘White Only’ signs around Hyde Park advertising gallery, alarming some residents
Jarring flyers bearing the words “White Only,” a noose and a QR code are advertising Chicago artist Hyero Veney’s upcoming "Yts Only" Bucktown art show, and are not postings by white supremacists. In an interview and on the exhibition’s website, Hyero, a 23-year-old Black artist who goes...
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Continued criticism of SAFE-T Act; taxpayers still owe millions for Soldier Field renovations
The Pretrial Fairness Act, which removes cash bail and denies suspects freedom if prosecutors prove them to be a flight risk or danger to their community, is coming under fire again. Vermillion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said it will be difficult during detention hearings in domestic abuse cases allowing people accused of domestic battery to be released. She said most domestic violence victims fear retaliation by their abuser, and she has seen how victims would not tell the truth out of fear, so the charges could be dropped.
Comments / 0