Benjamin Netanyahu may be back – but the true victory belongs to Israel’s far right | Lloyd Green
The election of Itamar Ben-Gvir and his Religious Zionism party could put enormous pressure on Israel’s international relationships, says US attorney Lloyd Green
The Jewish Press
Herzog Calms Biden Administration Fear Over Possible Netanyahu Election Win
Officials in the Biden Administration expressed concern this week over the possibility that next month’s Israeli election could see Opposition leader and former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu return to office. The officials were particularly concerned about the possibility that Religious Zionism chairperson and MK Bezalel Smotrich and his faction...
Ukraine's Zelenskiy asks Israel to join fight against Russia
JERUSALEM, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday called on Israel to join the fight against Russia and repeated a request for Israeli air defense systems.
US News and World Report
Israel Election Polls Predict Netanyahu Just Shy of Victory
JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Polls on Friday predicted Israel's former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would come within a single seat of an outright majority in his quest to return to power in next week's election, the fifth in less than four years. Netanyahu, on trial for corruption charges he denies, has...
Putin's rumored god-daughter, who fled Russia, said she could be 'in big trouble' and was cut off from friends and family
A prominent Russian media star who fled the country posted saying she is in "big trouble." Ksenia Sobchak, who has family ties to Putin, was confirmed last week as being in Lithuania. She has since posted about a media backlash and said she was cut off from her loved ones.
americanmilitarynews.com
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Israel election: Netanyahu on ‘verge of big victory’ as ultra-nationalist party breaks through
Former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks poised for a dramatic return to power, according to the latest exit polls, as results also pointed to Itamar Ben-Gvir’s far-right Religious Zionist party becoming the third largest in Israel’s parliament.With around 85 per cent of the vote counted, Mr Netanyahu’s Likud party, with the help of right-wing allies including Mr Ben-Gvir looks set to secure a small majority in the 120-seat Knesset. “We are on the verge of a very big victory,” Netanyahu, 73, told supporters at a gathering in Jerusalem on Wednesday. “I will establish a nationalist government that will see...
Israeli Arabs may be the last defence against Netanyahu’s return to power
On 1 November, Israel votes in a general election for the fifth time since spring 2019. Recent polls show that the country’s former prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and his rightwing coalition are just shy of clinching victory. Sixty-one seats in the Knesset, the 120-seat parliament, is the magic number. As fate would have it, Israeli Arab voters may determine the outcome.
Opinion: What a Netanyahu comeback means for Israel -- and the world
"Benjamin Netanyahu's victory wasn't just an 'all about me' headline. It reflects and consolidates trend lines that have been in evidence for quite some time," writes Aaron David Miller on Bibi's comeback to Israeli politics.
Washington Examiner
Congratulating Benjamin Netanyahu, the US must issue a clear China warning
Benjamin Netanyahu is set for a historic sixth return to the Israeli prime minister's office. Tuesday's election results suggest that Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party will lead a coalition of far-right and religious parties to a comfortable 65+ seat majority in the Knesset. The Biden administration should congratulate Netanyahu on his...
The Jewish Press
Recognizing Western Jerusalem as Israel’s Capital
This month, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong reversed the previous government’s decision to recognize western Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. The question that should be asked is why that recognition was controversial at all. No fair-minded person who believes in two states for two peoples thinks Israel should not...
The Jewish Press
Memo to Biden: Please Stop ‘Saving’ Israeli Democracy from Israelis
The votes in Israel’s latest Knesset election are still being counted, but the exit polls confirmed the worst fears of the Biden administration. While Israel isn’t getting the same kind of obsessive attention it has received at times in the past, there’s no question that President Joe Biden and his foreign-policy team have strong opinions about who should be running the Jewish state that are echoed by most Democrats and the liberal mainstream media.
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel’s response in Ukraine strikes right balance
My four grandparents immigrated to Cleveland from various parts of Ukraine in the early 20th century, but there was no love lost in my family for the country. My mother’s parents fled Ukraine around 1920 at a time when followers of Ukrainian nationalist Symon Petliura were perpetrating mass killings of Jews, and almost everyone on that side of the family that remained died two decades later in the Nazi Holocaust. Most of my father’s family came to Cleveland earlier.
maritime-executive.com
Netanyahu Pledges to "Neutralize" Israel-Lebanon Maritime Border Deal
Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised to "neutralize" a newly-signed maritime border deal with Lebanon if he regains office in elections tomorrow. Israelis will be voting in an effective referendum on his candidacy for the fifth time in three years, and if he should win, his pledge to upend the deal casts uncertainty over the future of two offshore gas fields off the coast of Haifa.
Israel election 2022: Meet the far-right politician who could help bring back Benjamin Netanyahu
Tel Aviv — Israelis will vote on Tuesday for the fifth time in just four years to determine who should lead their country. The elections are to determine who will fill the 120 seats of Israel's parliament, called the Knesset. There are 13 different political parties fielding candidates. If one party were to win a simple majority of 61 seats, it could form a new government.
Israel PM Lapid: Will wait for final election results and continue to fight
JERUSALEM, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid stopped short of conceding Tuesday's election, saying he will wait until final results were in after exit polls predicted a loss for his camp and a comeback for former premier Benjamin Netanyahu.
Rishi Sunak scraps plans to move embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem
Rishi Sunak has abandoned moves initiated by Liz Truss to relocate Britain’s embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, Downing Street has confirmed. Truss, when she was prime minister, ordered a review into whether the UK should follow the Trump administration in moving the embassy from Tel Aviv. Asked whether the...
The Jewish Press
Arab Parties Frantic to Get Out the Vote and Keep Their Knesset Seats
Arab residents of Tamra, an Arab city in the North of Israel situated in the Lower Galilee, are complaining on Election Day that the leaders of the respective Arab parties failed their community because they allowed internal squabbling to cause the breakup of the united Arab party that was called simply the “Joint List.”
Far-Right Triumph in Israel Election 'Deeply Troubling'—Jewish Americans
American Jewish groups have spoken out after an election that could see the far right join an Israeli governing coalition.
straightarrownews.com
North Korea missile launch; Netanyahu comeback; US election rulings
North Korea held a major missile launch, firing at least one in the direction of South Korea; Benjamin Netanyahu appears to be on the brink of returning to power in Israel; and two courts made rulings regarding the U.S. midterm elections. These stories highlight the Daily Rundown for Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.
