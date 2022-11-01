ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pyramid

Comments / 0

Related
The Jewish Press

Herzog Calms Biden Administration Fear Over Possible Netanyahu Election Win

Officials in the Biden Administration expressed concern this week over the possibility that next month’s Israeli election could see Opposition leader and former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu return to office. The officials were particularly concerned about the possibility that Religious Zionism chairperson and MK Bezalel Smotrich and his faction...
US News and World Report

Israel Election Polls Predict Netanyahu Just Shy of Victory

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Polls on Friday predicted Israel's former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would come within a single seat of an outright majority in his quest to return to power in next week's election, the fifth in less than four years. Netanyahu, on trial for corruption charges he denies, has...
americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
The Independent

Israel election: Netanyahu on ‘verge of big victory’ as ultra-nationalist party breaks through

Former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks poised for a dramatic return to power, according to the latest exit polls, as results also pointed to Itamar Ben-Gvir’s far-right Religious Zionist party becoming the third largest in Israel’s parliament.With around 85 per cent of the vote counted, Mr Netanyahu’s Likud party, with the help of right-wing allies including Mr Ben-Gvir looks set to secure a small majority in the 120-seat Knesset. “We are on the verge of a very big victory,” Netanyahu, 73, told supporters at a gathering in Jerusalem on Wednesday. “I will establish a nationalist government that will see...
The Guardian

Israeli Arabs may be the last defence against Netanyahu’s return to power

On 1 November, Israel votes in a general election for the fifth time since spring 2019. Recent polls show that the country’s former prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and his rightwing coalition are just shy of clinching victory. Sixty-one seats in the Knesset, the 120-seat parliament, is the magic number. As fate would have it, Israeli Arab voters may determine the outcome.
Washington Examiner

Congratulating Benjamin Netanyahu, the US must issue a clear China warning

Benjamin Netanyahu is set for a historic sixth return to the Israeli prime minister's office. Tuesday's election results suggest that Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party will lead a coalition of far-right and religious parties to a comfortable 65+ seat majority in the Knesset. The Biden administration should congratulate Netanyahu on his...
The Jewish Press

Recognizing Western Jerusalem as Israel’s Capital

This month, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong reversed the previous government’s decision to recognize western Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. The question that should be asked is why that recognition was controversial at all. No fair-minded person who believes in two states for two peoples thinks Israel should not...
The Jewish Press

Memo to Biden: Please Stop ‘Saving’ Israeli Democracy from Israelis

The votes in Israel’s latest Knesset election are still being counted, but the exit polls confirmed the worst fears of the Biden administration. While Israel isn’t getting the same kind of obsessive attention it has received at times in the past, there’s no question that President Joe Biden and his foreign-policy team have strong opinions about who should be running the Jewish state that are echoed by most Democrats and the liberal mainstream media.
WASHINGTON STATE
Cleveland Jewish News

Israel’s response in Ukraine strikes right balance

My four grandparents immigrated to Cleveland from various parts of Ukraine in the early 20th century, but there was no love lost in my family for the country. My mother’s parents fled Ukraine around 1920 at a time when followers of Ukrainian nationalist Symon Petliura were perpetrating mass killings of Jews, and almost everyone on that side of the family that remained died two decades later in the Nazi Holocaust. Most of my father’s family came to Cleveland earlier.
maritime-executive.com

Netanyahu Pledges to "Neutralize" Israel-Lebanon Maritime Border Deal

Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised to "neutralize" a newly-signed maritime border deal with Lebanon if he regains office in elections tomorrow. Israelis will be voting in an effective referendum on his candidacy for the fifth time in three years, and if he should win, his pledge to upend the deal casts uncertainty over the future of two offshore gas fields off the coast of Haifa.
The Guardian

Rishi Sunak scraps plans to move embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem

Rishi Sunak has abandoned moves initiated by Liz Truss to relocate Britain’s embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, Downing Street has confirmed. Truss, when she was prime minister, ordered a review into whether the UK should follow the Trump administration in moving the embassy from Tel Aviv. Asked whether the...
The Jewish Press

Arab Parties Frantic to Get Out the Vote and Keep Their Knesset Seats

Arab residents of Tamra, an Arab city in the North of Israel situated in the Lower Galilee, are complaining on Election Day that the leaders of the respective Arab parties failed their community because they allowed internal squabbling to cause the breakup of the united Arab party that was called simply the “Joint List.”
straightarrownews.com

North Korea missile launch; Netanyahu comeback; US election rulings

North Korea held a major missile launch, firing at least one in the direction of South Korea; Benjamin Netanyahu appears to be on the brink of returning to power in Israel; and two courts made rulings regarding the U.S. midterm elections. These stories highlight the Daily Rundown for Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pyramid

Pyramid

Mount Pleasant, UT
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
143K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pyramid is a weekly newspaper located in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. We serve the area of Sanpete County and are owned by Ogden Newspapers.

 https://www.heraldextra.com/sanpete-county/

Comments / 0

Community Policy