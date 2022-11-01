Read full article on original website
Related
wbrz.com
Shake Shack's first Baton Rouge location opening soon
BATON ROUGE - Shake Shack, the wildly popular burger chain based out of New York, is coming to the capital area later this year. The company announced in August its first-ever Baton Rouge restaurant on Bluebonnet Boulevard, just outside the Mall of Louisiana. According to a news release from the company, the restaurant will feature a dine-in area and drive-thru.
kadn.com
November Programs at Moncus Park
Chelsey Roberie, Community Engagement Director at Moncus Park, joined News15 at Noon virtually to share about all the November programs happening at Moncus Park. Click here to see a full list of events at the park.
brproud.com
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold at Geismar convenience store
GEISMAR, La. (BRPROUD) — A $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at a Geismar gas station convenience store on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The winning ticket was sold at Dutchtown Tiger Mart along La. 73 in Ascension Parish, according to the Louisiana Lottery website. After no one won Wednesday night’s $1.2...
brproud.com
Visually impaired woman to receive once-in-a-lifetime home in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The cost of living continues to rise and economic experts warn of a recession hitting in the next few months. Despite this, one group is helping a woman move forward financially. At a time when it’s getting tougher to afford a new home, new...
Power outage reported in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A power outage was reported in Baton Rouge early Thursday, Nov. 3. According to Entergy Louisiana’s website, as of 7:15 a.m., at least 50 Entergy customers were impacted by the outage along S. Sherwood Forest Blvd., near Southfork Drive. The outage began just before...
theadvocate.com
State fair ends Sunday at new Gonzales location
The Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, in Gonzales, is the new home for the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair. “We made the decision to move after BREC told us that the Airline Highway Property known as the Fairgrounds would be under construction this year and next,” said fair President Cliff Barton.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Dutchtown Tiger Mart sells $50,000 Powerball winning ticket
A $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at Dutchtown Tiger Mart Inc. on Hwy. 73 in Geismar. According to the Louisiana Lottery, the ticket was sold Nov. 2 at the Ascension Parish business. No one matched all six numbers so the jackpot will be an estimated $1.5 billion for the...
kadn.com
Bridge Point Farms Gearing Up For Drive-Thru Christmas Light Display
Deanna Head and Tonya Givens, from Bridge Point Farms, joined News15 at Noon to share about Bridge Point Farms nightly drive-thru Christmas light display! The display will run Thanksgiving Night through Christmas Eve Night. Bridge Point Farms will present Christmas at Bridge Point, taking place at 115 Enterprise Blvd. Lafayette,...
kadn.com
Acadiana High School Cheerleader Host Clinic For Community Kids
Lou Broussard, Kamyrie Grace and Sadie Venable of the Acadiana High School Cheerleaders, stopped by News15 at Noon to share about an upcoming Cheer Clinic for kids K-8th Grade. The clinic will be Saturday November 5th at Acadiana High School. Acadiana High School Cheerleaders Host Clinic For Community Kids. Lou...
BRPD unit overturns in Zachary crash
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - A BRPD unit was involved in an accident in Zachary on Thursday (Nov. 3) morning, according to Zachary Police Chief, David McDavid. The crash reportedly happened at the intersection of 40th Street and Nelson Street just before 8:30 a.m. Photos and videos taken at the scene...
brproud.com
Third time not the charm as Baton Rouge man arrested again for DWI
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A traffic stop on Tuesday night ended with the arrest of Wesley Edwards Jr., 47, of Baton Rouge. A member of the Louisiana State Police initiated the stop around 8:10 p.m. after seeing someone “throw a small glass bottle from the driver’s side window,” according to the affidavit.
brproud.com
3 Pointe Coupee Parish schools placed on lockdown Thursday morning
NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) – An elementary school in Pointe Coupee Parish was placed on lockdown Thursday morning. The Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office says suspicious activity reports near Rosenwald Elementary forced the school to go into lockdown. False River Academy and Catholic High School were put on soft lockdowns.
Devil’s Swamp: The Most Toxic Lake In Louisiana
It sits just 10 miles outside of Baton Rouge, and sits just off the Mississippi River. It is listed on Federal pollution lists, and has warnings to not make contact with the water. The name is Devil's Swamp Lake, and that is a very appropriate name. This bending body of...
brproud.com
Truck linked to West Baton Rouge Parish gas station thefts; tips wanted
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for information regarding a truck linked to multiple gas station thefts. The sheriff’s office shared an image of a truck and said it has been involved in “multiple” local gas station thefts.
Baton Rouge doctor explains what you need to know about colonoscopies
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Millions of colonoscopies are performed in the U.S. each year, but a new study is leaving people wondering whether or not they should get the procedure. “In south Louisiana, we have seen an increase in younger individuals with colon cancer even before the age of...
brproud.com
Deputies intervene after Baton Rouge couple’s Halloween night spat turns violent
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Nearly 20 percent of marriages and intimate partnerships will experience physical violence, according to the American Association of Marriage and Family Therapy. In Louisiana, a number of relationships are torn apart by domestic abuse. While anyone can become a victim of this form of...
brproud.com
OJJ: Transfer of youths to Angola campus ‘successful’
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Two weeks ago, the Office of Juvenile Justice (OJJ) transferred eight youths to Angola, a maximum-security facility that has historically housed adults. The eight youths live on a secluded part of the campus called the West Feliciana Center for Youth after a string of...
brproud.com
Fourth suspect arrested in Assumption Parish lumber theft
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Authorities arrested a fourth suspect connected to an August lumber theft. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the fourth suspect as Claudell Coleman, 46, of Houma. Other suspects previously arrested were Shanta Williams, 25, of Napoleonville, Dohriyond Millien, 31, of Napoleonville, and Jessica Smith, 36, of Napoleonville. All were arrested on simple burglary charges.
pelicanpostonline.com
Gonzales Commission to consider annexing 55 acres for Doug Diez company (Monday)
Approve the minutes of a Public Hearing of the Zoning Commission of October 3, 2022. Approve the minutes of a Public Meeting of the Zoning Commission of October 3, 2022. A Public Hearing to consider the petition of annexation of Parcel 3448800, for Brittany Point, LLC, owned by Doug Diez, being 55.14 acres, Section 34-9-3, located on the north side of Hwy 30, currently addressed as 42320 La Hwy 30, Gonzales, LA.
Comments / 0