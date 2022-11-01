ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wbrz.com

Shake Shack's first Baton Rouge location opening soon

BATON ROUGE - Shake Shack, the wildly popular burger chain based out of New York, is coming to the capital area later this year. The company announced in August its first-ever Baton Rouge restaurant on Bluebonnet Boulevard, just outside the Mall of Louisiana. According to a news release from the company, the restaurant will feature a dine-in area and drive-thru.
BATON ROUGE, LA
kadn.com

November Programs at Moncus Park

Chelsey Roberie, Community Engagement Director at Moncus Park, joined News15 at Noon virtually to share about all the November programs happening at Moncus Park. Click here to see a full list of events at the park.
brproud.com

$50,000 Powerball ticket sold at Geismar convenience store

GEISMAR, La. (BRPROUD) — A $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at a Geismar gas station convenience store on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The winning ticket was sold at Dutchtown Tiger Mart along La. 73 in Ascension Parish, according to the Louisiana Lottery website. After no one won Wednesday night’s $1.2...
GEISMAR, LA
WAFB

Power outage reported in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A power outage was reported in Baton Rouge early Thursday, Nov. 3. According to Entergy Louisiana’s website, as of 7:15 a.m., at least 50 Entergy customers were impacted by the outage along S. Sherwood Forest Blvd., near Southfork Drive. The outage began just before...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

State fair ends Sunday at new Gonzales location

The Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, in Gonzales, is the new home for the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair. “We made the decision to move after BREC told us that the Airline Highway Property known as the Fairgrounds would be under construction this year and next,” said fair President Cliff Barton.
GONZALES, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Dutchtown Tiger Mart sells $50,000 Powerball winning ticket

A $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at Dutchtown Tiger Mart Inc. on Hwy. 73 in Geismar. According to the Louisiana Lottery, the ticket was sold Nov. 2 at the Ascension Parish business. No one matched all six numbers so the jackpot will be an estimated $1.5 billion for the...
GEISMAR, LA
kadn.com

Bridge Point Farms Gearing Up For Drive-Thru Christmas Light Display

Deanna Head and Tonya Givens, from Bridge Point Farms, joined News15 at Noon to share about Bridge Point Farms nightly drive-thru Christmas light display! The display will run Thanksgiving Night through Christmas Eve Night. Bridge Point Farms will present Christmas at Bridge Point, taking place at 115 Enterprise Blvd. Lafayette,...
LAFAYETTE, LA
kadn.com

Acadiana High School Cheerleader Host Clinic For Community Kids

Lou Broussard, Kamyrie Grace and Sadie Venable of the Acadiana High School Cheerleaders, stopped by News15 at Noon to share about an upcoming Cheer Clinic for kids K-8th Grade. The clinic will be Saturday November 5th at Acadiana High School. Acadiana High School Cheerleaders Host Clinic For Community Kids. Lou...
SCOTT, LA
WAFB

BRPD unit overturns in Zachary crash

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - A BRPD unit was involved in an accident in Zachary on Thursday (Nov. 3) morning, according to Zachary Police Chief, David McDavid. The crash reportedly happened at the intersection of 40th Street and Nelson Street just before 8:30 a.m. Photos and videos taken at the scene...
ZACHARY, LA
brproud.com

Third time not the charm as Baton Rouge man arrested again for DWI

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A traffic stop on Tuesday night ended with the arrest of Wesley Edwards Jr., 47, of Baton Rouge. A member of the Louisiana State Police initiated the stop around 8:10 p.m. after seeing someone “throw a small glass bottle from the driver’s side window,” according to the affidavit.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

3 Pointe Coupee Parish schools placed on lockdown Thursday morning

NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) – An elementary school in Pointe Coupee Parish was placed on lockdown Thursday morning. The Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office says suspicious activity reports near Rosenwald Elementary forced the school to go into lockdown. False River Academy and Catholic High School were put on soft lockdowns.
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

OJJ: Transfer of youths to Angola campus ‘successful’

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Two weeks ago, the Office of Juvenile Justice (OJJ) transferred eight youths to Angola, a maximum-security facility that has historically housed adults. The eight youths live on a secluded part of the campus called the West Feliciana Center for Youth after a string of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Fourth suspect arrested in Assumption Parish lumber theft

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Authorities arrested a fourth suspect connected to an August lumber theft. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the fourth suspect as Claudell Coleman, 46, of Houma. Other suspects previously arrested were Shanta Williams, 25, of Napoleonville, Dohriyond Millien, 31, of Napoleonville, and Jessica Smith, 36, of Napoleonville. All were arrested on simple burglary charges.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Gonzales Commission to consider annexing 55 acres for Doug Diez company (Monday)

Approve the minutes of a Public Hearing of the Zoning Commission of October 3, 2022. Approve the minutes of a Public Meeting of the Zoning Commission of October 3, 2022. A Public Hearing to consider the petition of annexation of Parcel 3448800, for Brittany Point, LLC, owned by Doug Diez, being 55.14 acres, Section 34-9-3, located on the north side of Hwy 30, currently addressed as 42320 La Hwy 30, Gonzales, LA.
GONZALES, LA

