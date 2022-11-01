Read full article on original website
Donald Trump Jr. Changes Tune on Now-'Heinous' Paul Pelosi Attack
Donald Trump Jr. is taking a slightly different tone from his earlier social media posts poking fun at the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband but continues referencing the incident as he lobs criticisms at his political opponents. The son of former President Donald Trump on Monday called the...
Live updates: Trump Org jury sees 1st evidence linking what prosecutors say is Donald Trump's Sharpie to alleged tax-dodge scheme
The criminal tax-fraud case against the Trump Organization was suddenly delayed. One of the prosecution's witnesses tested positive for COVID-19 during a break in giving his testimony. Donald Trump's business empire is accused of defrauding tax authorities by paying executives off the books. Nov 2, 2022, 12:38 AM. Trump Org...
americanmilitarynews.com
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Pelosi wondered if Mike Pence 'could even trust the Secret Service' to keep him safe on January 6
"I do know that he was in danger in the Capitol," Pelosi said on MSNBC's "Andrea Mitchell Reports." "And I wanted to be sure that he was protected."
Former Trump aide Sarah Matthews says besides Trump, Mark Meadows was the most disappointing person on January 6: 'He wouldn't speak up and say what we all knew'
A former White House deputy press secretary said besides former President Donald Trump, the behavior of Mark Meadows — the former chief of staff — was the most disappointing during the Capitol riot. On Friday's episode of Politico's podcast "Playbook Deep Dive," Sarah Matthews, one of several aides...
The Trumps really, really wanted a new judge in NY's $250M fraud lawsuit. But that judge's boss just said no.
Donald Trump has lost his bid to switch courtrooms. His lawyers had repeatedly tried to escape the judge who once held him in contempt.
Nancy Pelosi did what Donald Trump failed to do on January 6
CNN — Nancy Pelosi and Mike Pence don’t see eye to eye on much of anything politically. They are not now, nor have they ever been — even during Pence’s time in Congress – allies or even friends. And yet, on January 6, 2021 –...
Pro-Trump Rally Warns Lindsey Graham, Top Dems to Face Death by Year's End
A speaker at the "ReAwaken America" rally warned high profile politicians including Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer that the "Angel of Death is coming for them."
MSNBC host warns "legal loophole" that sent Mar-a-Lago case to Clarence Thomas may help Trump
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan recently offered a detailed breakdown of how the U.S. Supreme Court's involvement in the U.S. Department of Justice's (DOJ) classified documents investigation could ultimately prove to be favorable for former President Donald Trump. On Tuesday, October 11, Hasan appeared on "All...
New emails: Trump lawyers saw Clarence Thomas as their "only chance" to steal election
Former President Donald Trump's legal team believed Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to be their "only chance" to stop President Joe Biden from winning the 2020 presidential election, according to newly disclosed emails obtained by Politico. "We want to frame things so that Thomas could be the one to issue...
Washington Examiner
Mueller prosecutor says Trump gave DOJ 'damning evidence' at MAGA rally
During his rallies over the weekend to boost MAGA candidates in the 2022 midterm elections, former President Donald Trump made it easier for the Justice Department to bring a criminal case against him, a top prosecutor for special counsel Robert Mueller argued on Monday. Andrew Weissmann, a former Justice Department...
Justice Thomas blocks subpoena of Sen. Graham: Darcy cartoons
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas further damaged his and the courts reputations when he issued a temporary injunction blocking a subpoena for Sen. Lindsey Graham to appear before a Georgia grand jury considering charges for the interference in Georgia’s 2020 Presidential Election vote count by Donald Trump and his supporters, including Graham.
Pence says of a Trump run in 2024: 'There might be somebody else I'd prefer more'
Former Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday appeared to hold back from supporting Donald Trump if the former president were to run again in 2024 and become the Republican nominee. “Well, there might be somebody else I’d prefer more,” Pence said at a Georgetown University event late Wednesday when asked...
“Donald John Trump”: Watch Dramatic Moment January 6 Committee Votes To Subpoena Former President
In a dramatic move, the Congressional committee investigating the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol voted today to subpoena former president Donald Trump on the matter. The resolution was submitted by committee vice chair Liz Cheney, who urged in reference to Trump, “We must seek the testimony of the key player” in the attack. “I am offering this resolution, that the committee direct the chairman to issue a subpoena for relevant documents and testimony, under oath, from Donald John Trump, in connection with the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.”
Analysis: Why Donald Trump is still fighting to keep his tax returns hidden
Former President Donald Trump is fighting to keep the Internal Revenue Service from turning his tax returns over to a Democratic-led House committee. In today's episode of The Point, CNN's Chris Cillizza explains what Trump may want to keep from public view.
SCOTUS Gives Trump Win on Taxes but Revives Lindsey Graham Threat
Chief Justice John Roberts temporarily blocked a Democratic-led House committee from obtaining years of Trump's federal income tax returns.
Ex-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows Loses Bid to Block Jan. 6th Committee’s Subpoena
Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows lost his effort to block a subpoena from the Jan. 6th Committee on Monday, after a Donald Trump-appointed federal judge found the lawmakers were protected by the Constitution’s speech or debate clause. “Without a doubt, the Select Committee’s investigation of the...
Trump asks Supreme Court to stop IRS from turning over his tax returns to the House
CNN — Former President Donald Trump has asked the Supreme Court to put on hold the release of his tax returns by the Internal Revenue Service to a Democratic-led House committee. Trump filed the emergency request on Monday with the high court after a federal appeals court cleared the...
Here's how Maggie Haberman expects Trump to handle Jan. 6 investigation
CNN political analyst Maggie Haberman tells Wolf Blitzer what she thinks former President Donald Trump's strategy will be following his subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee.
Chief Justice Roberts temporarily blocks release of Trump's tax records to House Democrats
Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday temporarily blocked a congressional committee from accessing former President Donald Trump’s tax records. Trump, unlike other recent presidents, has refused to make his tax returns public amid scrutiny of his business affairs, and turned to the justices after an appeals court in Washington refused to intervene on the release of the records. The high court has recently rejected similar requests made by Trump.
