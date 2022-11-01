ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Business Insider

Live updates: Trump Org jury sees 1st evidence linking what prosecutors say is Donald Trump's Sharpie to alleged tax-dodge scheme

The criminal tax-fraud case against the Trump Organization was suddenly delayed. One of the prosecution's witnesses tested positive for COVID-19 during a break in giving his testimony. Donald Trump's business empire is accused of defrauding tax authorities by paying executives off the books. Nov 2, 2022, 12:38 AM. Trump Org...
MANHATTAN, NY
americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Business Insider

Former Trump aide Sarah Matthews says besides Trump, Mark Meadows was the most disappointing person on January 6: 'He wouldn't speak up and say what we all knew'

A former White House deputy press secretary said besides former President Donald Trump, the behavior of Mark Meadows — the former chief of staff — was the most disappointing during the Capitol riot. On Friday's episode of Politico's podcast "Playbook Deep Dive," Sarah Matthews, one of several aides...
Washington Examiner

Mueller prosecutor says Trump gave DOJ 'damning evidence' at MAGA rally

During his rallies over the weekend to boost MAGA candidates in the 2022 midterm elections, former President Donald Trump made it easier for the Justice Department to bring a criminal case against him, a top prosecutor for special counsel Robert Mueller argued on Monday. Andrew Weissmann, a former Justice Department...
FLORIDA STATE
Cleveland.com

Justice Thomas blocks subpoena of Sen. Graham: Darcy cartoons

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas further damaged his and the courts reputations when he issued a temporary injunction blocking a subpoena for Sen. Lindsey Graham to appear before a Georgia grand jury considering charges for the interference in Georgia’s 2020 Presidential Election vote count by Donald Trump and his supporters, including Graham.
CLEVELAND, OH
Deadline

“Donald John Trump”: Watch Dramatic Moment January 6 Committee Votes To Subpoena Former President

In a dramatic move, the Congressional committee investigating the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol voted today to subpoena former president Donald Trump on the matter. The resolution was submitted by committee vice chair Liz Cheney, who urged in reference to Trump, “We must seek the testimony of the key player” in the attack. “I am offering this resolution, that the committee direct the chairman to issue a subpoena for relevant documents and testimony, under oath, from Donald John Trump, in connection with the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.”
NBC News

Chief Justice Roberts temporarily blocks release of Trump's tax records to House Democrats

Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday temporarily blocked a congressional committee from accessing former President Donald Trump’s tax records. Trump, unlike other recent presidents, has refused to make his tax returns public amid scrutiny of his business affairs, and turned to the justices after an appeals court in Washington refused to intervene on the release of the records. The high court has recently rejected similar requests made by Trump.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Pyramid is a weekly newspaper located in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. We serve the area of Sanpete County and are owned by Ogden Newspapers.

