CBS Sports
Rams made massive trade offer of two first-round picks for this star player but got shot down, per report
There's no team in the NFL that loves to trade draft picks more than the Los Angeles Rams, and apparently, they tried to trade two big ones away at some point over the past few weeks. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Rams make a massive trade offer...
49ers Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Monday
Willie Snead IV's services may no longer be needed in San Francisco. On Monday, the 49ers announced the release of the veteran wideout after calling him up from the practice squad on Saturday. Although it's reportedly likely that he finds himself back on the squad down the line. Snead saw...
Jerry Jones Could Be Fined For His Halloween Costume
Jerry Jones' NFL-themed Halloween costume may not sit well with the league. A photo circulated of the Dallas Cowboys owner dressed as a blind referee. He wore the striped shirt and sunglasses while carrying a walking stick. When asked about his costume choice by Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports, Jones...
Look: Calvin Ridley Has 1-Word Reaction To Getting Traded
Calvin Ridley is ready to head further south. Taking to Twitter shortly after news of his trade to the Jaguars went down, Ridley got the Jacksonville faithful fired up with a one-word response to the move:. Tweeting, "DUUUVAL." Fans reacted to Ridley's post on Tuesday. "Duval County Let’s Ride," a...
Cowboys Release Former 2nd Round Pick After Trade Deadline
On Tuesday afternoon, the NFL's trade deadline came and went without the Dallas Cowboys making a move. However, not long after the deadline passed, the Cowboys made headlines with one roster decision. The team released defensive tackle Trysten Hill, who was a second-round pick by the team just three years ago.
NFL Analyst "Outraged" By Cowboys Trade Decision
The Dallas Cowboys stayed quiet at the trade deadline, making no additional moves on Tuesday. Their inactivity angered Emmanuel Acho, who said he's "outraged" by America's Team not doing more to bolster their roster. Ranting on FS1's Speak, Acho identified five teams he believes are superior to the Cowboys --...
Rams Have Reportedly Made Blockbuster Trade Offer
The Los Angeles Rams are known for their wheeling and dealing ways in recent years, and now it looks like the team out in Hollywood is looking to make another big splash. Per Dov Kleiman (via NFL reporter Albert Breer), the Rams have offered the Carolina Panthers "multiple 1st round picks" for edge rusher Brian Burns.
Sports World Reacts To The Reggie Miller Unhappy News
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving made headlines last week when he published antisemitic content to his social media. Irving tweeted a link to a 2018 movie based on a book that features antisemitic tropes. Former NBA star Reggie Miller made it clear he's not happy with how the rest of the league has handled his comments.
Robert Griffin III Reacts To Dan Snyder, Commanders News
The Washington Commanders shocked the sports world this Wednesday, announcing that Dan Snyder hired Bank of America to consider “potential transactions." While there's no guarantee Snyder will sell the Commanders, the fact that he's even exploring that option is noteworthy. Former Commanders quarterback Robert Griffin III wasted no time...
Adam Zimmer, a Bengals analyst and son of NFL head coach Mike Zimmer, dies at 38
CINCINNATI - Cincinnati Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer has died, his sister Corri announced Tuesday morning. He was 38 years old, and circumstances of his death were not announced. Zimmer had been with the Bengals since July as an offensive analyst. His coaching career began in 2006, when he was...
Auburn Player Transferring Following Bryan Harsin's Firing
Auburn wide receiver Tar’Varish Dawson has entered the transfer portal after the firing of head coach Bryan Harsin earlier this week. Dawson, who was recruited by Harsin as a member of the 2021 class, is the second wide receiver to announce his transfer decision as a result of this move — joining junior Ze’Vian Capers.
Look: Emmitt Smith Had 3-Word Message For Tony Pollard
Emmitt Smith knows a thing or two about running backs. After all, Smith is one of the greatest running backs of all time after spending most of his career with the Dallas Cowboys. He gave quite the compliment to current Cowboys running back Tony Pollard after he went off against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.
Urban Meyer Believes The Playoff Committee Made 1 Mistake
The College Football Playoff committee unveiled its first weekly rankings on Tuesday. When discussing the rankings on On3'sUrban's Take with Tim May, Urban Meyer expressed one gripe with the top four. The former Ohio State coach thought his former rival should be higher than No. 5. "I think the Wolverines...
Terry Bradshaw's Wife Has Heartbreaking Admission
Terry Bradshaw's wife, Tammy, has opened up for the first time since her husband's battle with cancer became public knowledge. The couple recently sat down with USA Today for an exclusive interview. Bradshaw, 74, was diagnosed with two different kinds of cancer in less than one year. In November 2021,...
Chris Bosh Got 120 Monthly Payments Of $868,786 After He Reached An Agreement With The Miami Heat About His $52.1 Million Payout
Chris Bosh got paid almost $870K per month even after retirement thanks to his contract payout from the Miami Heat.
NFL World Reacts To Heartbreaking Coach Death News
The Minnesota Vikings lost a former member of their coaching staff on Tuesday morning. Adam Zimmer, who's the son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer and the former Vikings co-defensive coordinator, has died at the age of 38. He was working for the Cincinnati Bengals as an offensive assistant...
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Prenup News
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen were able to settle their divorce swiftly due to an "ironclad prenup," according to Page Six. Bundchen filed for divorce last Friday. Brady did not contest the filing. Since the supermodel and seven-time Super Bowl champion have their own business entities and have made a...
NASCAR World Reacts To Joe Gibbs Unhappy News
Ty Gibbs has received a ton of heat over the past few days for wrecking teammate Brandon Jones en route to winning Saturday's race at Martinsville Speedway. Hall of Fame football coach Joe Gibbs commented on his grandson knocking out Jones in a race that he needed to win. Gibbs...
Sports World Devastated By Brittney Griner Wife News
Earlier this week, Cherelle Griner, the wife of WNBA star Brittney Griner, made an appearance on The View. Brittney is currently serving a nine-year sentence for having cannabis oil at a Russian airport. During her appearance, she was asked about Griner losing her appeal, which mean she'll likely serve the rest of her time in a penal colony.
College Football World Reacts To Deion's Response To Auburn Question
During this Tuesday's press conference, Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders was asked about Auburn's job opening. Bryan Harsin was fired on Monday after less than two seasons. Sanders had a pretty clever response when asked if he has heard from Auburn yet. "I've heard from the Tigers, the Jackson...
