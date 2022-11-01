Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Nike Dresses Its Air Max 90 in an "Ocean Bliss" Colorway
Has just presented its latest Air Max 90 silhouette which will soon be available in a fresh “Ocean Bliss” colorway. The Swoosh has been no stranger to experimentation with the 90 silhouettes. For example, Nike recently dropped a new animal-inspired design on the shoe which was a part of Nike’s “Animal Instinct” collection — it was adorned in suede and leather and combined cheetah, snakeskin, python, and zebra prints throughout the upper. However, on the other hand, Nike has also presented more minimalist designs of the shoe such as the “White Reptile” iteration which was a steady, white and black two-tone edition.
Hypebae
Champion Launches FW22 Eco Future Collection
Leading with the environment’s future in mind, Champion has unveiled its Eco Future Fall/Winter 2022 collection. The Eco Future collection includes the brand’s classic crew neck sweatshirts and hoodies, paired with matching joggers — just in time for colder days. The assortment of cozy clothing is grounded in a rich color palette of “Egnet,” “Green Moss,” and “Pink Lady,” alongside core shades of navy and black.
hypebeast.com
Nike Air Max 95 "Black Earth" Is Fall Ready in Tonal Greens
Has added yet another Fall ready iteration for its new Air Max 95 lineup. This time around, the shoe’s colorway takes inspiration from nature’s green surroundings. The Nike Air Max 95 “Black Earth” arrives in a black, earth, sequoia and cargo khaki color scheme. The shoe is constructed in a mix of materials, featuring mesh, leather and suede. Each of the overlay panels are highlighted in a gradual tonal green gradient. The toe box is highlighted in suede, giving the texture of moss to stick to the nature theme of the shoe. 3M reflective materials detail the shoe, which sits atop a black rubber outsole.
hypebeast.com
Maybe Tomorrow's Saucony "Better Together" Collab Is Inspired by Aesop’s “The Tortoise and the Hare” Fable
Having built up a cult following for its snug-fitting, safety pin-adorned beanies as well as its playful trucker hats and graphic apparel pieces, streetwear brand Maybe Tomorrow is ready to expand its creative ventures and dive into its first footwear foray. The LA-based label — helmed by Mark Nguyen — has joined arms with Saucony to produce a two-pronged footwear capsule that’s inspired by Aesop’s classic fable “The Tortoise and the Hare.”
hypebeast.com
Lavenham x Kosuke Tsumura Wants You to Enjoy Nature
Following its floral-infused range in collaboration with Percival, U.K. imprint Lavenham have partnered with reputable Japanese designer Kosuke Tsumura for a Fall/Winter 2022 outerwear collection. Grounded by both brands’ functional mentalities, the collaborative effort sees the duo step into nature and asks you to do the same. The practical offering...
housebeautiful.com
The best sofa in a box designs for painless delivery to any home
It's hardly a consideration when you first start shopping for a new sofa, but whether your chosen model can fit through a narrow doorway, up vertiginous stairs, or even in your building's lift is as, if not more, important than your choice of colour and fabric. Enter the sofa in a box – your regular flatpack sofa with added layers of convenience like 24-hour delivery and tool-free assembly.
yankodesign.com
Top 10 tiny homes on wheels for those who love a sustainable life on the go
Sustainability has been running through everybody’s mind. Ever since the pandemic shook up our world, we’ve been trying to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of our life, including our homes! With everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have been taking over the architecture world, and they continue to grow popular by the day. And tiny homes on wheels, in particular, have really taken us by storm! What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces that are portable and travel-friendly. You can now take your cozy and comfy home with you wherever you travel. These tiny homes on the move are simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And we’ve curated a wide range of travel-friendly micro-home setups that will cater to everybody’s unique needs and preferences. There’s a tiny home out there for everyone.
Shaker-Style Furniture Is Everywhere Right Now (Including Target)
The religious sect’s classic design style is enjoying a resurgence.
Shoppers Say This ‘Sturdy’ Ottoman Adds Storage Space Without Sacrificing Style—and It's on Sale
Clutter doesn’t stand a chance.
hypebeast.com
Nike Adds Gray and Beige to the Zoom Vomero 5
For several years, the Zoom Vomero 5 was dormant. After a successful run of clean colorways and A-COLD-WALL* collaborations, Nike shelved the sneaker for a brief period of time. Now, it makes a strong return with a sizable list of colorways prepped for the months ahead. Recent reveals include a fall-themed “Wheat Grass” and a striking orange and red look as part of Nike’s Doernbecher Freestyle XVIII Collection. Now, the Swoosh expands its offerings of the trendy runner with a gray and beige colorway.
hypebeast.com
UNIQLO Reunites With MARNI For Winter 2022 Collection
After a joyfully floral-centric Spring/Summer LifeWear collab, UNIQLO and MARNI return for the winter season with playful and vibrant wardrobe offerings. In the latest collection, essentials such as HEATTECH, jerseys, knit, and parkas are reimagined in high-octane colors, patterns, and graphic prints, reminiscent of psychedelic aesthetics from the 1960s. Aside from apparel, the exclusive womenswear collaboration encourages endless mix-and-match styling with a plethora of winter accessories, ranging from balaclavas, globes, mittens, hooded scarves, and scarves to beanies.
hypebeast.com
Blackstock & Weber Heads to the Hamptons for FW22
With Blackstock & Weber, positioning classic loafers in a contemporary framework remains paramount. Alongside this goal is the brand’s exaltation of not just savoring one’s footwear but the many journeys they may lead one on – whether it be the city, country or in this case, the beach. Now for the Fall/Winter 2022 season, the Brooklyn-based brand takes a trip to The Hamptons.
hypebeast.com
The North Face Reimagines Signature Silhouettes With Icons RMST Line
Since its 1968 founding, The North Face has remained an apparel mainstay for outdoor expeditions – procuring a catalog of functional yet attractive outerwear garments. Now, the San Francisco-born brand is reimagining some of its signature silhouettes with its new Icons RMST line. The new offering marks the first...
furninfo.com
Nice Link To Debut Four New Collections at Interwoven
Nice Link, one of the largest suppliers of fabric upholstery in the industry, is poised to help upholstery manufacturers hit the retail refresh button with four new collections that reflect enduring and important trends in home fashion. “The time to refresh the retail floor and inspire consumers is upon us,...
hypebeast.com
J.Lindeberg's Holiday 2022 Collection Encourages a Wild Metropolitan Adventure
Stockholm-born fashion label J.Lindeberg has pulled back the curtain on its Winter Holiday 2022 collection, titled “Welcome Back to the Wild Life.” The line, which the imprint comically describes as a “post-hibernation” collection, intends to catapult its clientele out of slumber and into a downtown “neon-drenched” metropolis.
hypebeast.com
Balenciaga and adidas' SS23 Campaign Wants to Put You to Work
First seen on the runway in a Spring/Summer 2023 stock exchange-inspired showcase, Balenciaga and. now present their latest collaborative campaign, which sees global personalities storm bustling Manhattan offices. Set in lively NYC skyscrapers, actresses Isabelle Huppert and Han So Hee lay back and relax while boxer Jermell Charlo stands alongside...
hypebeast.com
Rimowa Latest Original Cabin Suitcase Turns to the Aurora Borealis for Inspiration
Ahead of the holiday season, Rimowa has now unveiled its latest creation, a new take on its Original Cabin suitcase inspired by the Aurora Borealis. The tribute to the stunning natural phenomenon stands as a continuation of the Celestial collections from Rimowa which includes the Mars, Mercury, and Moon suitcases.
hypebeast.com
Awake NY Readies Two Outerwear Silhouettes for FW22 Drop 1
After dropping a collaborative capsule with US Soccer last month, Awake NY is pushing forth its mainline Fall/Winter 2022 collection with an initial delivery of two jacket designs. The first iteration, called the Corazón Varsity Jacket, arrives in one of two color combinations: blue-orange-cream or black-red-yellow. On both, leather sleeves...
hypebeast.com
Crep Protect Is Boxing Up Your Sneakers With Its Crate 2.0
Sneaker care brand Crep Protect has just introduced the latest evolution of its popular sneaker crate and it will be available at Crepe City in London, one of the U.K.’s most immersive sneaker events. The new sneaker crate has undergone a sleek redesign and features a side-loading and dust-free...
New studio baguette bags have arrived at luxury retailer Coach
Luxury retailer Coach’s new studio baguette bags have arrived and the whole family will never so look so slick. These neat-looking bags will go with any outfit and will stand out in any crowd. Coach describes the bag as such: A timeless style that you’ll love (and wear) for...
