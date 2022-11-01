ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adam Zimmer, Former Minnesota Vikings Defensive Coordinator, Dies at 38

By Dustin Schutte
 2 days ago
Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Adam Zimmer, a former defensive coordinator for the NFL‘s Minnesota Vikings has died. He was 38. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported the news on Tuesday. He’s the son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer.

Adam worked as an offensive analyst for the Cincinnati Bengals this season. The organization released a statement on the unfortunate news.

“Our organization has had the privilege of knowing and working with the Zimmer family for 15 years,” Bengals owner Mike Brown said in a statement. “We have the highest regard for Mike and Adam, and we are incredibly saddened by this tragic news. Mike and Adam were more than just coaches for us — they were friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Zimmer family at this time.”

Further details on Adam’s tragic passing remain unknown at this time.

Adam Zimmer’s NFL Career

Adam Zimmer enjoyed a career that spanned 16 years in the NFL. He got his start in 2006 with the New Orleans Saints as an assistant linebackers coach, a position he held through the 2009 campaign.

After learning of his passing, the organization released a statement.

“The thoughts and prayers of the New Orleans Saints organization go out to the entire Zimmer family, including Adam’s father, Mike and his two sisters, Corri and Marki, following the passing of Adam Zimmer,” the Saints said in a statement. “We had fond memories of Adam from the four years that he spent in our organization as an assistant coach from 2006-09, including serving as a member of our Super Bowl Championship coaching staff.”

After his time in New Orleans, Adam went to the Kansas City Chiefs, where he also was an assistant linebackers coach. He had a brief stop with the Cincinnati Bengals coaching defensive backs before joining his father, Mike Zimmer, with the Minnesota Vikings.

Adam coached in the Twin Cities from 2014-21.

