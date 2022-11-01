Cleveland Browns Receiver Wears Hilarious Costume with Nike Dunks

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones match his Halloween costume with Nike Dunk shoes.

Sports fans got to eat Halloween candy while they watched an NFL game on Monday night. The Cleveland Browns destroyed the Cincinnati Bengals 32-13. It was easily the best game of the season for the Browns.

Before the game, several Browns players arrived at FirstEnergy Stadium in full costumes. Multiple players received love on the Browns' social media accounts, but we have to highlight Donovan Peoples-Jones for his tremendous pregame outfit.

Donovan Peoples-Jones Costume

Before Monday night's game, Peoples-Jones wore a black and white Power Rangers costume. Not only did the wide receiver dress like a superhero, but he played like one too. Peoples-Jones caught four receptions for 81 yards.

Peoples-Jones' tunnel fit receives extra points since he matched his sneakers with his costume. Below is everything fans need to know about the Nike shoes worn by Peoples-Jones.

Nike Dunk High

View of the Nike Dunk High 'Panda.' Nike

Peoples-Jones wore the Nike Dunk High in the 'Black and White' colorway, which is often referred to as the 'Panda' colorway. The shoes were released in January 2022 for $110. The shoes now have an average resale price of $153, according to StockX .

Every sneakerhead knows the Nike Dunk Low 'Panda' has dominated 2022. However, despite the apparent similarities, its high-top counterpart does not receive nearly the same amount of love.

This colorway features a white leather upper with black leather overlays. The woven tongue takes features black and white Nike branding. The black Swoosh logos and laces complete the two-toned look.

We want to hear your thoughts on Peoples-Jones' costume and his kicks. Give us your hottest takes on Twitter . As always, stick with FanNationKicks.com for your sneaker news.

