ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Browns Receiver Wears Hilarious Costume with Nike Dunks

By Pat Benson
FanNation Kicks
FanNation Kicks
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i4lG8_0iuWBPHF00

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones match his Halloween costume with Nike Dunk shoes.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Sports fans got to eat Halloween candy while they watched an NFL game on Monday night. The Cleveland Browns destroyed the Cincinnati Bengals 32-13. It was easily the best game of the season for the Browns.

Before the game, several Browns players arrived at FirstEnergy Stadium in full costumes. Multiple players received love on the Browns' social media accounts, but we have to highlight Donovan Peoples-Jones for his tremendous pregame outfit.

Donovan Peoples-Jones Costume

Before Monday night's game, Peoples-Jones wore a black and white Power Rangers costume. Not only did the wide receiver dress like a superhero, but he played like one too. Peoples-Jones caught four receptions for 81 yards.

Peoples-Jones' tunnel fit receives extra points since he matched his sneakers with his costume. Below is everything fans need to know about the Nike shoes worn by Peoples-Jones.

Nike Dunk High

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VjpZE_0iuWBPHF00
View of the Nike Dunk High 'Panda.'

Nike

Peoples-Jones wore the Nike Dunk High in the 'Black and White' colorway, which is often referred to as the 'Panda' colorway. The shoes were released in January 2022 for $110. The shoes now have an average resale price of $153, according to StockX .

Every sneakerhead knows the Nike Dunk Low 'Panda' has dominated 2022. However, despite the apparent similarities, its high-top counterpart does not receive nearly the same amount of love.

This colorway features a white leather upper with black leather overlays. The woven tongue takes features black and white Nike branding. The black Swoosh logos and laces complete the two-toned look.

We want to hear your thoughts on Peoples-Jones' costume and his kicks. Give us your hottest takes on Twitter . As always, stick with FanNationKicks.com for your sneaker news.

Recommended For You

CeeDee Lamb Wears Unreleased Travis Scott Shoes

Lamar Jackson Wears Affordable Nikes

Nike Makes Shoes for NFL Fans

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

SkyCam breaking forces delay in Bills vs Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (WIVB) — Put this under strange delays. The game between the Bills and the New York Jets on Sunday was delayed for several minutes by the CBS SkyCam, attached to a wire that goes across the width of the stadium, being too low and forcing a delay in the game for player […]
NEW YORK STATE
Shine My Crown

Angela Rye Reportedly Dating ESPN Analyst Jalen Rose

It appears Angela Rye is officially off the market after several news outlets are reporting that she is dating ESPN host and former Michigan Pacers baller Jalen Rose. The pair were recently spotted together at Tina Knowles’ 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
MONTANA STATE
Outsider.com

Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Thinks Russell Wilson Is ‘Trolling’ Everyone With His ‘Nonsense’

Travis Kelce might’ve just hit the nail on the head when it comes to what Russell Wilson has been up to this season. The NFL QB has been the center of attention for much of the season, and not necessarily for good reason. But while his behavior might be a little peculiar to some, Chiefs star Kelce thinks it’s all part of a game that Wilson is playing.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanNation Kicks

FanNation Kicks

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
319
Post
534K+
Views
ABOUT

FanNation Kicks provides the latest coverage in the world of sneakers.

 https://www.si.com/fannation/sneakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy