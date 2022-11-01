ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Georgia Star LB Out for Season With Pectoral Injury

By Joseph Salvador
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

He leads the team in sacks and is expected to be a first-round draft pick.

Georgia outside linebacker Nolan Smith will miss the rest of the season with a torn pectoral muscle, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel and Mark Schlabach . On3 was the first to report the news. Shortly after the news broke, the university confirmed the injury and announced that the surgery is scheduled for Thursday.

Smith is the top pass rusher on the top-ranked team in the country.

The senior was hurt in the first half of his team’s 42–20 victory against Florida on Saturday and didn’t return. He appeared the suffer the injury after tackling Gators running back Montrell Johnson Jr. in the backfield for a loss.

After the play, he was seen walking toward the sideline and gesturing to the Bulldogs staff. Smith leads Georgia with three sacks, seven tackles for loss and 16 quarterback hurries.

Smith is considered a potential first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Per ESPN, it’s unclear whether he’ll be ready to fully participate in the NFL combine, scheduled for Feb. 28 to March 6 in Indianapolis. The injury usually requires three to four months to recover, leaving Smith with barely enough time to prepare for the combine.

If he cannot take part in the combine, he’d most likely work out for teams later in the draft process.

Sports Illustrated

