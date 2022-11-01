ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

'Love Is Blind' Star Cole Barnett Shared His Favorite Texas Spots & This Is His Ideal Date

By Fernanda Leon
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1njHRp_0iuWAeSd00

Season 3 of Netflix’s Love Is Blind has fans talking about the show’s participants’ personalities and might wonder what they do when not in front of a camera focusing on their love relationships.

It is well known that contestants are based out of Texas, but it might be hard to know specific details about their everyday lives. Nonetheless, LIB’s Cole Barnett recently shared his favorite spots in the DFW area.

The realtor loves a good deal and seems to know exactly where to find all the discounts that can also help his friends’ wallets.

"I love getting beers with friends from Railhead (Smokehouse) in Fort Worth because they serve them in frozen goblet mugs and are $2 from Monday to Thursday and $3 on the weekend," Barnett told Narcity. "Can’t beat it."

When it comes to dating, Barnett says he loves something fun and would totally choose a bowling afternoon for a first date.

"Pinstripes at The Shops At Clearfork is a great place for a first date," said the realtor. "Classy, bowling, bocce, and it’s very affordable bowling!"

If the LIB participant is not having drinks or an adventure in Texas, the outdoorsy areas in Colorado are the places where you might spot him.

Barnett says the Centennial State is his favorite place for a fun vacation.

"My favorite vacation spot is Colorado," said the outdoors enthusiast. "During the summer, you’re rafting and hiking. In winter, you’re skiing or snowboarding, so it’s a constant playground."

In case you’re not in Texas or Colorado, you can still pay a visit to one of Barnett’s favorite food chains: Chick-fil-A. However, he says, you have to be very careful about how often you eat their food.

"I really like Chick-fil-A," Barnett told Narcity. "I used to eat it every day, which is not recommended."

What is ​Love Is Blind Cole Barnett's job?

Barnett works as a realtor in the DFW area in Texas. He posts some of his projects on his social media accounts.

The LIB contestant also shared some advice for anyone who would like to start their journey into Real Estate.

"For anyone looking to get in the real estate world, learn to self-educate because most people coming into real estate spend years learning from someone else and miss out on a lot of money that could have been made if they were less reliant on their broker, or brokerage, etc. because they aren’t really incentivized to teach you everything or else then you wouldn’t need them," said the realtor.

Comments / 0

Related
Tyla

Man with no jaw falls in love and shares his incredible story

A man who was born with no jaw has fallen in love and has shared his incredible story to help inspire others. Joseph Williams, from Chicago, was born with otofacial syndrome, an extremely rare condition that causes a person to be born without a mandible (lower jaw or jawbone) and therefore without a chin.
CHICAGO, IL
disneydining.com

Popular ABC Show Forced Into Commercial Break After Audience Screams and Curses at Guest

For 25 years, The View has been one of ABC’s most popular daytime talk shows. The panel — which now includes Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, Sarah Haines, and Alyssa Farah Griffin — has interviewed some of the most famous faces in politics and entertainment. Over the years, they have interviewed people like former President Barack Obama, late Senator John McCain, and Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman.
TEXAS STATE
HollywoodLife

Queen Latifah & Son, 3, Seen In 1st Photos As They Hold Hands On Shopping Trip

Queen Latifah was photographed for the first time in public with her toddler son! The Equalizer star, 52, was beaming in Los Angeles on Saturday (October 8) as she enjoyed an afternoon of retail therapy with the adorable toddler she reportedly shares with her longtime partner Eboni Nichols. Dressed in an ultra casual ensemble of a tee, shorts, sneakers and a baseball cap, Latifah looked to be on cloud nine as she held the hand of her boy, who was too cute in his monster truck shirt.
LOS ANGELES, CA
BGR.com

6 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone obsessed next week

Netflix throws so much content at us from one week to the next that, sometimes, our regular curated preview of upcoming Netflix releases can feel a little like that fan-favorite bit on Saturday Night Live — the one where Stefon was always talking up New York’s hottest new clubs. With apologies to Bill Hader’s overly enthusiastic regular guest on Weekend Update, though, next week’s slate of releases coming to the streaming giant really does have everything (you can’t see it, but I’m covering my face with my hands right now, Stefon-style).
CALIFORNIA STATE
talentrecap.com

Luke Bryan’s Career in Jeopardy After Inviting Florida Governor On Stage

American Idol judge Luke Bryan receives major backlash as fans vow to boycott his music after inviting Florida’s governor on stage. Heat from fans has prompted the country singer to release an official statement addressing the event. Luke Bryan Brings Ron DeSantis On Stage During Jacksonville Concert. Twitter recently...
FLORIDA STATE
Prevention

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Are Speechless Over Carrie Ann Inaba’s Corset Dress on TikTok

Carrie Ann Inaba might not be a contestant on Dancing With the Stars, but that doesn't mean her outfits don't rival those of folks competing in the ballroom. The 54-year-old judge of the Disney+ show blew fans away when she wore a stunning spaghetti strap in a TikTok posted by fellow DWTS judge Derek Hough. The clip featured the popular TikTok sound which highlighted their close friendship. What's more, it also gave them the opportunity to show off each other's sleek looks. Carrie Ann wore the show-stopping outfit for week three of season 31 during James Bond Night.
E! News

Usher Sends Message to Kim Kardashian After She Misses His Vegas Performance

Watch: Why Kim Kardashian's Vegas Birthday Trip Was Canceled. Kim Kardashian, you don't have to worry 'bout a thing, 'cause Usher has more shows lined up. The SKIMS founder was set to attend Usher's Las Vegas performance for her birthday, but, as Kim shared on her Oct. 22 Instagram Stories, her plane could not land to get her to the show due to extreme weather conditions.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

55K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy