'Love Is Blind' Star Cole Barnett Shared His Favorite Texas Spots & This Is His Ideal Date

Season 3 of Netflix’s Love Is Blind has fans talking about the show’s participants’ personalities and might wonder what they do when not in front of a camera focusing on their love relationships.

It is well known that contestants are based out of Texas, but it might be hard to know specific details about their everyday lives. Nonetheless, LIB’s Cole Barnett recently shared his favorite spots in the DFW area.

The realtor loves a good deal and seems to know exactly where to find all the discounts that can also help his friends’ wallets.

"I love getting beers with friends from Railhead (Smokehouse) in Fort Worth because they serve them in frozen goblet mugs and are $2 from Monday to Thursday and $3 on the weekend," Barnett told Narcity. "Can’t beat it."

When it comes to dating, Barnett says he loves something fun and would totally choose a bowling afternoon for a first date.

"Pinstripes at The Shops At Clearfork is a great place for a first date," said the realtor. "Classy, bowling, bocce, and it’s very affordable bowling!"

If the LIB participant is not having drinks or an adventure in Texas, the outdoorsy areas in Colorado are the places where you might spot him.

Barnett says the Centennial State is his favorite place for a fun vacation.

"My favorite vacation spot is Colorado," said the outdoors enthusiast. "During the summer, you’re rafting and hiking. In winter, you’re skiing or snowboarding, so it’s a constant playground."

In case you’re not in Texas or Colorado, you can still pay a visit to one of Barnett’s favorite food chains: Chick-fil-A. However, he says, you have to be very careful about how often you eat their food.

"I really like Chick-fil-A," Barnett told Narcity. "I used to eat it every day, which is not recommended."

What is ​Love Is Blind Cole Barnett's job?

Barnett works as a realtor in the DFW area in Texas. He posts some of his projects on his social media accounts.

The LIB contestant also shared some advice for anyone who would like to start their journey into Real Estate.

"For anyone looking to get in the real estate world, learn to self-educate because most people coming into real estate spend years learning from someone else and miss out on a lot of money that could have been made if they were less reliant on their broker, or brokerage, etc. because they aren’t really incentivized to teach you everything or else then you wouldn’t need them," said the realtor.