New York City, NY

Eater

Crumbs Bake Shop Is Back From the Dead, With Plans to Go National

The once ubiquitous NYC bakery chain that was at one time the world’s largest cupcake vendor, Crumbs Bake Shop, which shuttered almost a decade ago, has been resuscitated with plans for a national expansion, the Daily News reports. Original co-founders and husband-wife team Mia and Jason Bauer struck a deal to relaunch that will allow them to take items like the squiggle, red velvet, and cookies and creme cupcakes to supermarkets starting in New York, with home delivery in Manhattan available now.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
matadornetwork.com

Where To Eat in Every NYC Chinatown Neighborhood

From Manhattan’s Mott Street to the bustling, colorful streets in Flushing, Queens, New York is home to one of the largest populations of Chinese people in the nation. Throughout the mid- and late-1800s, Chinese immigrants began arriving in New York in search of work opportunities and the possibility of a brighter future for their families. They didn’t always find – as a result of legally-exclusive policies like the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882, violence against Chinese people imperiled their livelihoods. Despite those challenges, these resilient people formed their own thriving communities. Thus, the many New York City Chinatown neighborhoods were born.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

Walk Through Millions of Holiday Lights at This Iconic Brooklyn Botanic Garden Trail

New York City's favorite light show is coming back just in time for the holiday season. Lightscape, Brooklyn Botanic Garden's illuminated trail, is opening its doors to the public on November 16, and it is here to stay on select dates through January 8, 2023. Originally born in London, Lightscape's project is taking over Brooklyn as its only US location on the East Coast. The mile-long trail takes visitors through Brooklyn Botanic Garden's 52 acres of space, featuring gorgeous artistic installations centered around light, color, and sound.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
purewow.com

Where to Order Thanksgiving Dinner and Catering in NYC

What’s that? You don’t want to make an elaborate, 12-dish meal in your closet-sized kitchen? Shocking. Leave the cooking to these restaurants, bakeries and markets instead, so you can focus on what’s important. (Stuffing your face with pie and passing out at 8 p.m.) Here, our list of the best places to order Thanksgiving dinner and catering in NYC this holiday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
chainstoreage.com

Most ‘interesting store in the world’ opens in Brooklyn

Showfields has unveiled a new retail concept in New York City. The lifestyle retailer’s new House of Showfields format is located in the the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn. The 11,560-sq.-ft. store is designed as a six-room home, with each of the rooms displaying product in a room-appropriate location. Showfields...
BROOKLYN, NY
Thrillist

The Essential NYC Venues of the Early 'Meet Me in the Bathroom' Era

The documentary Meet Me in the Bathroom, based on the oral history of the same name by Lizzy Goodman about the late '90s/early '00s indie music scene in New York City, begins with audio of Karen O of Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Julian Casablancas of The Strokes talking about Dirty Dancing. Karen O says, "You stumble into this underbelly, this cool, sexy, you know—" "scene," Casablancas says, finishing her thought, as they describe Baby finding herself in a whole new world on a family vacation. Karen O says it's "like a fantasy" as the film reveals its first clips of the Manhattan skyline and downtown clubs—propositioning the two rock stars and their peers as having the exact same experience, with New York being their Catskills resort and garage rock being their dance.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Infatuation

The Best Pancakes in NYC

Sure, you can make pancakes at home, but you always have to throw the first one (or two, or three) away. Somehow, it’s never quite as satisfying as rolling up to a restaurant and having someone else present you with a stack of perfect, fluffy discs of pure carbohydrates to power your day. Whether you’re a fan of a classic buttermilk short stack or prefer something a little more inventive, these are some of the best pancakes in NYC.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

New York City smoke shop robbed at gunpoint

NEW YORK – A New York City smoke shop was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday at around 10:30 pm. Detectives with the New York City Police Department said two men entered the store, and one pulled a gun on the clerk. The two armed robbers demanded cash and stole an undisclosed amount of tobacco products and paraphernalia before fleeing Smoke World located at 138 Irvington Avenue in Brooklyn. No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made. The post New York City smoke shop robbed at gunpoint appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

This New Ukrainian Restaurant Is Serving NYC’s Beloved BEC Pierogi-Style

A new cocktail forward restaurant opens today in SoHo and they’re putting a Ukrainian twist on the classic NYC BEC. From the team behind NYC’sThe Pineapple Club in the East Village, Slava is taking over the space formerly known as Pegu Club. Here guests will be treated to insanely delicious drinks and contemporary Ukrainian cuisine from Beverage Director, Nazar Hrab, and Head Chef, Alex Scherbyna–both of whom are Ukrainian natives. In addition to beer, wine, and cider, Slava has a signature cocktail menu that will delight your tastebuds–there’s even a cocktail modeled after the classic Ukrainian soup Borscht, which is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Racist, Hand-Drawn Hate Mail Delivered to Black-Owned NYC Restaurant

The only Black-owned restaurant in a Bronx neighborhood has become the target of racist hate, after a hand-drawn picture depicting racial stereotypes was delivered to the business. Seafood Kingz opened eight months ago on City Island, with its big portions leaving people coming back for more. "We stand out a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
stupiddope.com

How To Safely Find The Best Weed in NYC

In light of NYC’s current weed laws, it’s critical to know how to buy the best weed safely in NYC. In short, if you opt for delivery, you will be able to get the best weed in NYC if you follow these three very easy steps. How to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bridget Mulroy

Luxury Boutique Caught Selling Fakes

I spot a fake...or four!(@linnys_plainview/Instagram) Shoppers and long-time customers of a boutique in Long Island are furious after discovering the trust they gave Lindsey Castelli, 31 of Smithtown, was betrayed. Castelli was selling the customers of Linny’s Boutique in Plainview, New York fake versions of luxury items.
PLAINVIEW, NY

