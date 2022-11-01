Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tower Records opens first new location in 16 years — sort of
Tower Labs, as its called, is said to be the first "new Tower Records location" to open since 2006, but it bears little resemblance to the retail outlets from the time.
Eater
Crumbs Bake Shop Is Back From the Dead, With Plans to Go National
The once ubiquitous NYC bakery chain that was at one time the world’s largest cupcake vendor, Crumbs Bake Shop, which shuttered almost a decade ago, has been resuscitated with plans for a national expansion, the Daily News reports. Original co-founders and husband-wife team Mia and Jason Bauer struck a deal to relaunch that will allow them to take items like the squiggle, red velvet, and cookies and creme cupcakes to supermarkets starting in New York, with home delivery in Manhattan available now.
A giant urban bathhouse is opening in Brooklyn next month
Spas are thrilling new neighborhood additions no matter what, but an urban bathhouse and wellness club focusing on treatments originating from all over the world is likely to bring a whole new level of excitement to any city area. That's exactly what World Spa, the new 50,000-square-foot space opening at...
Lekka Burger Just Opened a Second New York Location
The new spot is located at Urbanspace in Midtown East. East Coast-based and female-owned vegan burger joint Lekka Burger is expanding! Lekka Burger opened a second location in Manhattan earlier this week at the Urbanspace in the famed General Electric Building.
matadornetwork.com
Where To Eat in Every NYC Chinatown Neighborhood
From Manhattan’s Mott Street to the bustling, colorful streets in Flushing, Queens, New York is home to one of the largest populations of Chinese people in the nation. Throughout the mid- and late-1800s, Chinese immigrants began arriving in New York in search of work opportunities and the possibility of a brighter future for their families. They didn’t always find – as a result of legally-exclusive policies like the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882, violence against Chinese people imperiled their livelihoods. Despite those challenges, these resilient people formed their own thriving communities. Thus, the many New York City Chinatown neighborhoods were born.
Thrillist
Walk Through Millions of Holiday Lights at This Iconic Brooklyn Botanic Garden Trail
New York City's favorite light show is coming back just in time for the holiday season. Lightscape, Brooklyn Botanic Garden's illuminated trail, is opening its doors to the public on November 16, and it is here to stay on select dates through January 8, 2023. Originally born in London, Lightscape's project is taking over Brooklyn as its only US location on the East Coast. The mile-long trail takes visitors through Brooklyn Botanic Garden's 52 acres of space, featuring gorgeous artistic installations centered around light, color, and sound.
purewow.com
Where to Order Thanksgiving Dinner and Catering in NYC
What’s that? You don’t want to make an elaborate, 12-dish meal in your closet-sized kitchen? Shocking. Leave the cooking to these restaurants, bakeries and markets instead, so you can focus on what’s important. (Stuffing your face with pie and passing out at 8 p.m.) Here, our list of the best places to order Thanksgiving dinner and catering in NYC this holiday.
chainstoreage.com
Most ‘interesting store in the world’ opens in Brooklyn
Showfields has unveiled a new retail concept in New York City. The lifestyle retailer’s new House of Showfields format is located in the the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn. The 11,560-sq.-ft. store is designed as a six-room home, with each of the rooms displaying product in a room-appropriate location. Showfields...
Thrillist
The Essential NYC Venues of the Early 'Meet Me in the Bathroom' Era
The documentary Meet Me in the Bathroom, based on the oral history of the same name by Lizzy Goodman about the late '90s/early '00s indie music scene in New York City, begins with audio of Karen O of Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Julian Casablancas of The Strokes talking about Dirty Dancing. Karen O says, "You stumble into this underbelly, this cool, sexy, you know—" "scene," Casablancas says, finishing her thought, as they describe Baby finding herself in a whole new world on a family vacation. Karen O says it's "like a fantasy" as the film reveals its first clips of the Manhattan skyline and downtown clubs—propositioning the two rock stars and their peers as having the exact same experience, with New York being their Catskills resort and garage rock being their dance.
Cheap 'JFK Airport' Hack to Get to Midtown Manhattan Is a Game-Changer
Most people aren't aware of this!
9 things to do in NYC this weekend (Nov. 3 - 6)
The city is full of life and it has so much to offer this weekend! Let 1010 WINS help you plan your fun with great events for family and friends of all ages.
The Best Pancakes in NYC
Sure, you can make pancakes at home, but you always have to throw the first one (or two, or three) away. Somehow, it’s never quite as satisfying as rolling up to a restaurant and having someone else present you with a stack of perfect, fluffy discs of pure carbohydrates to power your day. Whether you’re a fan of a classic buttermilk short stack or prefer something a little more inventive, these are some of the best pancakes in NYC.
New York City smoke shop robbed at gunpoint
NEW YORK – A New York City smoke shop was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday at around 10:30 pm. Detectives with the New York City Police Department said two men entered the store, and one pulled a gun on the clerk. The two armed robbers demanded cash and stole an undisclosed amount of tobacco products and paraphernalia before fleeing Smoke World located at 138 Irvington Avenue in Brooklyn. No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made. The post New York City smoke shop robbed at gunpoint appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC New York
Nearly 25% of Homebuyers Want to Escape Big Cities Like Los Angeles and New York — Here Are the Top 10 Destinations
With mortgage costs rising, more homebuyers from large urban areas like New York City and San Francisco are seeking to relocate to relatively affordable cities like Phoenix, Miami or Las Vegas, a new analysis finds. Of all homebuyers that search for property on online real estate brokerage Redfin.com, 24.2% are...
This New Ukrainian Restaurant Is Serving NYC’s Beloved BEC Pierogi-Style
A new cocktail forward restaurant opens today in SoHo and they’re putting a Ukrainian twist on the classic NYC BEC. From the team behind NYC’sThe Pineapple Club in the East Village, Slava is taking over the space formerly known as Pegu Club. Here guests will be treated to insanely delicious drinks and contemporary Ukrainian cuisine from Beverage Director, Nazar Hrab, and Head Chef, Alex Scherbyna–both of whom are Ukrainian natives. In addition to beer, wine, and cider, Slava has a signature cocktail menu that will delight your tastebuds–there’s even a cocktail modeled after the classic Ukrainian soup Borscht, which is...
NBC New York
Racist, Hand-Drawn Hate Mail Delivered to Black-Owned NYC Restaurant
The only Black-owned restaurant in a Bronx neighborhood has become the target of racist hate, after a hand-drawn picture depicting racial stereotypes was delivered to the business. Seafood Kingz opened eight months ago on City Island, with its big portions leaving people coming back for more. "We stand out a...
stupiddope.com
How To Safely Find The Best Weed in NYC
In light of NYC’s current weed laws, it’s critical to know how to buy the best weed safely in NYC. In short, if you opt for delivery, you will be able to get the best weed in NYC if you follow these three very easy steps. How to...
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling Fakes
I spot a fake...or four!(@linnys_plainview/Instagram) Shoppers and long-time customers of a boutique in Long Island are furious after discovering the trust they gave Lindsey Castelli, 31 of Smithtown, was betrayed. Castelli was selling the customers of Linny’s Boutique in Plainview, New York fake versions of luxury items.
NYC Marathon 2022: Route Information, start times, where to hydrate
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.-- The TCS NYC Marathon is expected to return to its full potential this year, with over 50,000 runners expected to cross the finish line. With a route that stretches across all five boroughs, it would prove useful to know exactly where the marathon leads. THE START. As...
Andy Warhol’s NYC Apartment Building Is Going Up For Auction
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via Instagram and/or Twitter. Follow. published...
Comments / 0