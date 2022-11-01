'Love Is Blind' Star Giannina Trolled The Show With Her Halloween Costume & It's Perfect

Love Is Blind star Giannina Gibelli and The Bachelorette star Blake Horstmann used their Halloween costumes to poke fun at their experiences on the two reality dating shows and people are loving it.

Gibelli and Horstmann posted a video on Instagram dressed as each other and even performed a little skit of what went down in the finales of both shows.

Gibelli starred in season 1 of Love Is Blind and got engaged to Damian Powers.

The couple made it to the altar but didn't end up getting married and split up instead.

In the Instagram video posted on October 31, Horstmann is wearing Gibelli's wedding dress from her wedding day.

"Motherf*cker listen to me," Horstmann said at the beginning of the video, showing how angry Gibelli was after Powers said no at the altar.

Horstmann then takes off running through the street in the wedding dress and falls down on the ground, which is basically what happened to Gibelli after breaking up with Powers in the wedding episode of Love Is Blind.

On the flipside Gibelli wore Horstmann's suit in the video. It looks like the suit he wore when he was set to propose to Becca Kufrin on the 14th season of The Bachelorette.

However, Kufrin broke things off with Horstmann which led him to get emotional. Gibelli played on that emotion and is seen crying into a handkerchief in the video saying, "I thought we really had something."

Horstmann then proceeds to sprinkle water on Gibelli, making fun of how sweaty he was at the time of his Kufrin's break-up.

The video was captioned "Love is Blind 🤝 Bachelor Nation #plottwist"and other stars of both shows are clearly loving what Horstmann and Gibelli have created.

"😂😂😂 this is so good!!" Kelly Chase, who also appeared in season 1 of LIB, wrote.

"Omg i’m crying," Natalie Lee, who starred in season 2 of LIB, wrote.

Bachelor Nation stars echoed those sentiments.

"Unreal hahaha," Jason Tartick said.

"Hahaahahah this wins 😂👏," Abigail Heringer commented.

"I am CRYING at the dress running lmao I love this," Demi Burnett wrote.

Gibelli posted a follow-up video on the same day captioned "full circle."

"Look at us," Gibelli says in the video, echoing the Paul Rudd meme.

"Who would've thought," Horstmann responds.

Gibelli ends the video by saying, "not me."

Horstmann and Gibelli have been dating since last year after meeting on MTV's competition series All Star Shore.

The couple has been posting adorable pics together ever since.

Perhaps soon we'll be hearing about a Love Is Blind/Bachelor Nation proposal!