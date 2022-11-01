Where You Can Find The Cheapest Burritos In Florida

Photo: Getty Images

There's something magical about burritos . Maybe it's how filling they are, or the satisfaction of getting oodles of ingredients in one bite. Luckily, burrito lovers have plenty of places to pick up this tortilla-wrapped meal, including some budget-friendly eateries .

True to its name, Cheapism found the best spot to order some affordable yet delicious burritos in every state:

"Whether at a great Mexican restaurant or a cool food truck, every state in the country has burritos that are inexpensive, but also delicious. Every entry on this list has earned a place in the bottom two price tiers — one or two dollar signs — and the top two quality tiers — four or five stars — in terms of online reviews."

Washington's best spot for cheap yet delicious burritos is Antojitos Mexicanos Tenorio ! Writers explained why they picked this beloved chain:

"Like so many great burrito joints, Antojitos Mexicanos Tenorio is tiny, cramped and nondescript. If you're looking for ambiance, there's plenty of that in other parts of Miami — you visit Antojitos for the burritos. They're delicious, enormous and cheap — the locals boast about loading up on a burrito, a taco, chips, and salsa. You can also order food for pick-up."

You can find Antojitos Mexicanos Tenorio at 13856 SW 56th St. in Miami.

Check out the full list on Cheapism .