wdrb.com
Belle of Louisville to hold 'First Mate's Market' on Nov. 19
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Belle of Louisville is transforming from a riverboat to a mall. The First Mate's Market, a free event, is planned for Nov. 19 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It's designed to bring together local businesses at a Louisville icon and National Historic Landmark. The...
Disney on Ice is coming to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Take your kiddos out for a night on the town with their best friends: Moana, Belle, Elsa, Mickey Mouse and more. Next spring, an iconic Disney production will "slide" into the Derby City for five "cool" performances across four days. Disney on Ice will be performing...
Walk Through Millions Of Lights At Louisville’s Winter Woods Spectacular 2022
Now that Halloween is behind us, it's time to take the attention away from spooky attractions and move on to Christmas light displays. One of the coolest ones will be returning to Louisville in 2022. Each year at Iroquois Park in Louisville, Kentucky, the park holds the annual Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular,...
WLKY.com
Sky Zone indoor trampoline park returning to Louisville at former pizza restaurant location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Years after its former facility closed, Sky Zone is opening a new Louisville location,according to Louisville Business First. The trampoline park recently submitted plans to Louisville Metro Planning & Design Services for a new complex at 4200 Outer Loop. The property was previously home to a Mr. Gatti's Pizza.
Louisville businessman and investor purchases Butchertown's Hadley Pottery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The shelves, once full, are sparse and the final orders for a Louisville landmark are being wrapped. Hadley Pottery came to fruition in Butchertown in the 1940’s thanks to the distinctive blue and white artwork of founder Mary Alice Hadley. She was looking to create...
foodanddine.com
Honey Creme doughnuts are now available in downtown Louisville
New Albany’s Honey Creme Donut Shop, which will celebrate its 75th anniversary in 2023, has joined with CC’s Kitchen at The Marketplace to vend doughnuts at a walk-up window and small retail space at 651 S. Fourth St. in downtown Louisville. As an example of potential symmetry between...
ourcommunitynow.com
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Could Be Coming to a McDonald's Near You
Krispy Kreme + McDonald's = A Match We Didn't Know We Wanted. Two of America’s classic brands are performing a small market test on a new venture. In late October, McDonald’s began selling Krispy Kreme doughnuts at select stores in Kentucky and Indiana. Krispy Kreme already has a practice selling their doughnuts at convenience stores and mall kiosks, but this would be the first time they have partnered with a major fast-food brand.
Norton Commons to welcome local Mexican breakfast, lunch restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Norton Commons is adding another Mexican restaurant to it's arsenal, this time with an emphasis on serving breakfast and lunch dishes. Con Huevos announced plans for its fifth location in Louisville, expected to open in Norton Commons in early 2023, according to a press release. The...
Wave 3
Kentucky Lottery giving away free Powerball tickets to mark $1.2 billion drawing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With the Powerball jackpot reaching the second-highest in the game’s 30-year history, Kentucky Lottery will be giving away free tickets. The estimated $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot will be up for grabs after the $1 billion jackpot was not drawn on Monday. The Kentucky Lottery said...
Thanksgiving Meals To Go
Take it easy this year with a Thanksgiving meal TO GO in the Louisville area!. There are many area restaurants that are offering meals to go. This is not only a great way to support a local restaurant, but it’s also a way to take it easy. Grab one...
Multiple Walgreens Stores Permanently Closing
The perennial chain is shuttering multiple locations before the end of the year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WXXINews.com, BestLifeOnline.com, and WDRB.com.
wdrb.com
New wine shop opening Wednesday in historic New Albany building
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new wine shop is opening in a New Albany building that has some history dating back to the 1860s. The Wine Shop on Pearl Street used to be an opera house, but now it's offering local and regional wines. "We walked the space several times...
WLKY.com
The legend of the Witches' Tree in Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Do you know the legend of Louisville's "Witches' Tree?" Growing wildly in an Old Louisville front yard is a twisty, turny tree. It's draped in what looks like junk but is actually peace offerings to witches. We spoke with author, historian and folklorist David Dominé about...
Here's where you can get $9 pizzas for one week across Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Pizza Week is making its return for the fifth year!. From Nov. 14 - Nov. 20, pizza lovers will have the opportunity to explore various participating Louisville Pizza Week locations to enjoy $9 pizzas (minimum 10”). Each participating restaurant will bake up their own...
'We are in a great spot': Kentucky city named one of best places for veterans to settle down after service
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Veterans Day is a week away, and the Navy Federal Credit Union has ranked Elizabethtown as one of the best cities where veterans can buy a home after service. Driving through Elizabethtown, you’ll see many historical landmarks where some veterans once lived. Elizabethtown Tourism Communications...
wdrb.com
Long and winding road: Fans reflect on all that happened in time it took NCAA to rule on Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – It started simply enough. I saw a couple of folks on Twitter posting everything that had happened in their lives since the FBI unsealed its investigation into college basketball corruption that wound up in Louisville dismissing Rick Pitino and Tom Jurich, and eventually overhauling their entire storied men’s basketball program.
Indiana customers have energy again, Duke Energy says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Duke Energy said around 9,500 customers in Floyd County, Indiana didn't have power on Wednesday. According to the outage map, power was restored later that day. The spokesperson said the cause was a squirrel in a substation. You can click on the outage map for more...
2024 PG T.J. Robinson Commits to Louisville
The point guard from New Jersey is the Cardinals' first commit in the Class of 2024.
Card Chronicle
Bowl Projections for Louisville Football After Week 9
If you’ve been keeping up with these posts, I’m not sure there were many of us who thought Louisville would be one win away from bowl eligibility prior to the Wake Forest game last week. But after taking down the 10th-ranked Demon Deacons, Louisville finds itself with four more opportunities to win one more and go bowling.
wdrb.com
Humana's full statement in response to WDRB
In response to a media inquiry from WDRB, Humana provided the following company statement:. Humana is a home-grown success story for Kentucky and a leading contributor to the economic growth, community involvement and corporate philanthropy of the state. Our company is proud to have such a major presence in Louisville, and we provide a strong anchor for the Downtown business community.
