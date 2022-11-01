ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Belle of Louisville to hold 'First Mate's Market' on Nov. 19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Belle of Louisville is transforming from a riverboat to a mall. The First Mate's Market, a free event, is planned for Nov. 19 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It's designed to bring together local businesses at a Louisville icon and National Historic Landmark. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Disney on Ice is coming to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Take your kiddos out for a night on the town with their best friends: Moana, Belle, Elsa, Mickey Mouse and more. Next spring, an iconic Disney production will "slide" into the Derby City for five "cool" performances across four days. Disney on Ice will be performing...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Honey Creme doughnuts are now available in downtown Louisville

New Albany’s Honey Creme Donut Shop, which will celebrate its 75th anniversary in 2023, has joined with CC’s Kitchen at The Marketplace to vend doughnuts at a walk-up window and small retail space at 651 S. Fourth St. in downtown Louisville. As an example of potential symmetry between...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Could Be Coming to a McDonald's Near You

Krispy Kreme + McDonald's = A Match We Didn't Know We Wanted. Two of America’s classic brands are performing a small market test on a new venture. In late October, McDonald’s began selling Krispy Kreme doughnuts at select stores in Kentucky and Indiana. Krispy Kreme already has a practice selling their doughnuts at convenience stores and mall kiosks, but this would be the first time they have partnered with a major fast-food brand.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Thanksgiving Meals To Go

Take it easy this year with a Thanksgiving meal TO GO in the Louisville area!. There are many area restaurants that are offering meals to go. This is not only a great way to support a local restaurant, but it’s also a way to take it easy. Grab one...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Multiple Walgreens Stores Permanently Closing

The perennial chain is shuttering multiple locations before the end of the year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WXXINews.com, BestLifeOnline.com, and WDRB.com.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The legend of the Witches' Tree in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Do you know the legend of Louisville's "Witches' Tree?" Growing wildly in an Old Louisville front yard is a twisty, turny tree. It's draped in what looks like junk but is actually peace offerings to witches. We spoke with author, historian and folklorist David Dominé about...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Long and winding road: Fans reflect on all that happened in time it took NCAA to rule on Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – It started simply enough. I saw a couple of folks on Twitter posting everything that had happened in their lives since the FBI unsealed its investigation into college basketball corruption that wound up in Louisville dismissing Rick Pitino and Tom Jurich, and eventually overhauling their entire storied men’s basketball program.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Indiana customers have energy again, Duke Energy says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Duke Energy said around 9,500 customers in Floyd County, Indiana didn't have power on Wednesday. According to the outage map, power was restored later that day. The spokesperson said the cause was a squirrel in a substation. You can click on the outage map for more...
FLOYD COUNTY, IN
Bowl Projections for Louisville Football After Week 9

If you’ve been keeping up with these posts, I’m not sure there were many of us who thought Louisville would be one win away from bowl eligibility prior to the Wake Forest game last week. But after taking down the 10th-ranked Demon Deacons, Louisville finds itself with four more opportunities to win one more and go bowling.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Humana's full statement in response to WDRB

In response to a media inquiry from WDRB, Humana provided the following company statement:. Humana is a home-grown success story for Kentucky and a leading contributor to the economic growth, community involvement and corporate philanthropy of the state. Our company is proud to have such a major presence in Louisville, and we provide a strong anchor for the Downtown business community.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Community Policy